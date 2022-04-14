DEAR ABBY: My adult granddaughter, "Kaia," is in a relationship with "Jenny." Jenny's stepmom doesn't believe in gay marriage or homosexuality. I'm having a hard time dealing with the fact that Jenny's family doesn't accept Kaia or allow her in their home. Kaia is excluded from all holidays and family functions.

I don't know what to do or say to her about this. They are getting married in two months, and Jenny's family is still shunning her. How do I deal with these "holy rollers" who use the church as a reason to hate my granddaughter? I don't want to die knowing she'll have a miserable life ahead of her. Please help me. -- SUPPORTIVE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR SUPPORTIVE: If Jenny's family are truly good Christians, they may not dislike your granddaughter. They may be following a misguided directive to love the "sinner" but hate the "sin."

I cannot advise strongly enough that Kaia and Jenny discuss the ramifications of that family's stance BEFORE they marry. I am surprised Jenny would attend family gatherings from which Kaia is excluded. If this continues after the marriage, it could damage their relationship. A counselor at the nearest LGBTQ center would be helpful in facilitating this discussion.

Be as supportive to your granddaughter and Jenny as you can so they know you're always in their corner. Encourage them to cultivate their own "chosen family" as they move into their future.

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Jonah," comes from a large family. They are rude people who live in a small, rural town, and they don't like outsiders. Jonah and I have been together 15 years (married for eight), and I have never been invited to his mother's home or some of his siblings' homes.

We love to entertain, so they attend our holiday parties, where they literally walk in without greeting me. They eat all our food and leave without saying goodbye or even helping with the cleanup. It's "pack behavior." They do this all together.

I have reached the point that I no longer want to host these events. I feel uncomfortable in my own home. Jonah and I have started cutting back on the number of parties we host, and now they are making rude comments about it. My husband acknowledges that they're a bunch of miserable, rude people, but that doesn't help the situation.

I don't want anything to do with them, and I don't want to be forced to keep inviting a bunch of ungrateful individuals who don't have even the common courtesy to speak to me. How can I make Jonah understand how I feel? Please help. -- ANNOYED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR ANNOYED: If you have expressed to your husband what you have written in your letter, he DOES understand, but doesn't want to acknowledge it. The way his family has treated you is deplorable. If you don't wish to entertain them, let your husband buy and prepare the food and do the cleanup with no help from them afterward, while you go and do something alone or with people whose company you enjoy. He can also visit his relatives without you if he wishes.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been living in my building for decades now. One of my neighbors has been here a long time, too. We have been friendly over the years, even though sometimes she has been a bit much. She can be loud and obnoxious, but mostly she's cool.

In the early COVID days, I learned that she has cancer. She used to be a boisterous woman, but now when I see her, she seems so quiet and withdrawn. She rarely stops to talk when we see each other in the courtyard of our building like we used to do. She was always the first one to party all night long. Now -- nothing. I want to support her, but she never looks like she wants to talk. I don't want to be pushy. How can I let her know that I am there for her if she needs or wants anything? -- Sick Neighbor

DEAR SICK NEIGHBOR: Your neighbor has the right to her privacy, of course. Living through cancer treatment can be grueling. It's likely that she doesn't have the energy or drive that she used to have during this period. She just can't muster it. Sadly, cancer often diminishes people's personalities, especially if the people were once energetic.

Without being invasive, you can slip a card under your neighbor's door telling her that you are thinking about her. You can write her a note offering to make her a meal or run an errand if she has a need. And when you see her next in the courtyard, be warm and engaging, even if it's only for a moment. She will appreciate that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is considering colleges right now, and we are all on pins and needles. He is a strong student, so I feel confident that he will be accepted into good schools. But I worry that we won't be able to afford it. We aren't rich by a long shot, but we also aren't in the neediest category. When I look at the cost of schools, I nearly pass out. I don't know how we will be able to afford it. What do people do these days to pay for college? -- Too Expensive

DEAR TOO EXPENSIVE: You are part of a huge group of families who are struggling to figure out how to pay tuition. The good news is that there are thousands of colleges that charge different prices. In-state public universities are often in the realm of affordable. Community college is often a good, affordable start for the first two years.

You must fill out the FAFSA form that details your financial situation so that schools can determine what they will offer your family in financial aid. This is a grueling process, but many families end up getting some financial aid. There are many businesses that support families in navigating the process, including College Funding Services (ineedfinancialaid.com).

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren't as chatty as she is. I don't want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh -- I wouldn't want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? -- Chatty Best Friend

DEAR CHATTY BEST FRIEND: If you already know that your best friend talks too much, out of your love for her, you should tell her. Be honest and direct. Let her know that you've noticed that she talks a lot and tends to monopolize the conversation. Acknowledge that it doesn't bother you -- in fact, you like it. But note that she should pay attention to how she interacts in conversations, and she should work to make sure that she lets other people have a chance to talk.

When you bring her around other friends, let her be. You are not her guardian. If they get along and figure out a communication rhythm, great. If they don't seem to connect well, stop trying to get them to hang out. But don't put yourself in the role of being responsible for how they interact. That's too heavy of a burden for you to take on, and it's unnecessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am living in a beautiful apartment that I was able to afford through low-income housing. The apartment complex is relatively new, safe and clean. Friends and colleagues are so impressed with me for having such a nice place -- my family knows how I was able to afford the place, but my friends don't. I don't feel entirely comfortable telling people that I am living there through affordable housing; it's really no one's business. What should I tell my friends when they ask how I'm able to afford such a nice place? -- Nosy Friends

DEAR NOSY FRIENDS: A wonderful feature in many cities is that there is a carve-out for artists' housing or low-income housing in new luxury apartment structures. Congratulations on finding this and benefiting from it.

You can decide what you want to share with others, but I think it could be amazing to tell the truth about what you have found. In this way, not only do you benefit from having found a wonderful space, but potentially other people in your orbit can as well.

I have a friend who has participated in the lottery system in New York City for this housing. For the past 10 years or so, he has had several apartments in beautiful settings at a fraction of the going price. There are income requirements to be met, and typically the process is a lottery. For information about the New York program, go to on.nyc.gov/3umrsfj. Look online for programs in your city as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician

DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.

Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.

