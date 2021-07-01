DEAR ABBY: I recently took a cross-country trip to visit my pregnant best friend before she gives birth. She has a new fiance and soon-to-be stepdaughter I hadn't met before. She is 12, and we enjoyed some outdoor activities together.
I have a marijuana vape pen I smoke occasionally to relieve nausea and anxiety. We both live in states where it is legal. While we were outside, I discreetly hit my vape pen. The stepdaughter noticed and later asked my friend if I was smoking weed. My best friend proceeded to get extremely mad at me for doing it in the presence of the girl, and she no longer wants to be my friend.
I have apologized profusely. I have little experience with kids, and now I'm scared that I have lost my best friend, who refuses to speak to me. Abby, was what I did a friendship-breaker? Was I so in the wrong, or is my friend being extreme and overreacting? -- FORMER FRIEND IN OREGON
DEAR FRIEND: Your friend is not being extreme or overreacting. You vaped in front of the child she is going to be responsible for. Underage children should not use marijuana because it can negatively affect their still-developing brains. Your friend may have ended the friendship because she wants to teach the girl by example to avoid people who do this. What you did showed extremely poor judgment, and I don't blame her.
DEAR ABBY: I dated a man for a year and eight months. It seemed to be going great. The relationship took a turn around the eight-month mark. I realized through thorough observation (we lived together) that he was a textbook narcissist. He responded just like my research showed he would. He claims he has no mental issues, but I learned a lot from this relationship about narcissism and how to recognize abuse.
Narcissism is real, but most people don't know much about the signs and difficult behavior. As a result of the relationship, I am now in therapy. My question is, how (when I'm ready) do I approach the dating scene again so I don't encounter an experience like this? -- BURNED IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR BURNED: Continue working with your therapist. By the time you are finished, you will know what to look out for. You may also realize that there aren't narcissists lurking behind every bush. We form healthy relationships by getting to know people before jumping into a live-in relationship. Abusers of both sexes try to gain an advantage over their victims by chipping away at their self-esteem and making them doubt themselves. Keep your eyes open and listen to your intuition, and you won't subject yourself to this kind of relationship again.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 35 years. She's the best. However, for the last few years I feel like she fits our relationship in between her texting and emails, and not the other way around. Should I feel hurt or just roll with the times? -- NEGLECTED IN FLORIDA
DEAR NEGLECTED: Neither one. What you should do is tell your wife of 35 years that she is making you feel like No. 3 on her list of priorities. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are in our mid-40s with two kids (9 and 6). We are in the early stages of our estate planning, and of course the topic of who would look after our kids has been discussed.
Our first choice has lovingly agreed to have our kids join their family if my wife and I should die. However, many estate planning forms ask if there is a secondary option on who we want to be our children's guardians in case our primary choice can no longer fulfill that role. How do we tactfully ask our second choice if they are willing to be the backup? I worry that the couple may be offended that they aren't No. 1, and this may cause tension and seriously damage our relationship with them. -- PARENTS IN A PREDICAMENT
DEAR PARENTS: Do not offer apologies or explanations unless you must. Simply ask the backups if they would be willing to step in "should the need arise." If you are pressed about why they are not your first choice, answer honestly. Your reasons should be respected. This is not a popularity contest; it is a serious consideration for the future of your children.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 39-year-old woman, recently separated. I have been seeing a 45-year-old man who is also separated, but not divorced from his wife. We have been a couple for about a year. I don't understand why he doesn't get a divorce.
When his wife (who has also been seeing someone for more than a year) found out we were seeing each other, it got ugly. She came to our place of employment (her ex and I work in the same place, different departments) and tried to get me fired. Fortunately, she was unsuccessful, and she tried to get physical. She told me she is his wife -- she told him as well -- and said she tells him what to do, and she "owns him." At that point I had to stop seeing him.
After a month apart, I became really depressed, and we hooked back up. We go out and enjoy each other's company, and the sex is AMAZING. He told me he has never felt like this with any other woman nor has he ever introduced anyone to his daughter (who loves me dearly). We are taking things slower and more carefully, but I am falling in love.
He tells me he misses me when we are intimate and how grateful he is for me, but it isn't enough. I want more, but I don't want to scare him away. Is this a dead end? Should I be patient, or should I just walk away? -- IT'S COMPLICATED IN THE EAST
DEAR COMPLICATED: I have to wonder why, after a year, you are not in the process of being divorced. You also need some straight answers about what keeps this man under his wife's thumb. The woman appears to have serious mental issues. Is the reason financial? Emotional? Once you know, you will have a better idea of what to do.
I am troubled by the fact that your boyfriend's wife is so volatile. As it stands, that woman is controlling not only him but also you, and that's not healthy.
DEAR ABBY: I was raised in a very strict household. At 19, I left home and never looked back. Today, I am 54, divorced and own my own home.
My mother passed away, and my father moved in with me a few months ago because he didn't like living alone. I have had to make several adjustments to accommodate him.
The problem is, he's extremely traditional and refuses to change his way of thinking where I am concerned. In his eyes, I am still his child, and I should respect and abide by his rules.
I have a boyfriend who lives several miles away. When he visits, I would like him to spend the night with me in my room. My dad insists (demands) that my boyfriend sleep on the couch or in the guest bedroom. He has informed me that it is my choice, but if I don't abide by his wishes (demands), he will refuse to talk with my boyfriend, which undoubtedly will cause stress in my relationship.
I have told my father that I am a grown woman and that I refuse to give up my freedom to accommodate him in this area. After all, this is my home. How should I handle this? -- ALL GROWN UP IN ARKANSAS
DEAR ALL GROWN: If you knuckle under to Dear Old Dad's demands, you are making a big mistake. Sit him down, "remind" him that you are no longer a little girl and if he cannot accept that you are an adult with needs of your own and be respectful to your boyfriend, he will no longer be welcome to live under your roof. Do not try to placate him or you will be living the rest of your father's life in a second childhood, and it won't be a happy one.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have a dilemma we don't know how to handle. We both recently retired. Our sons (both married with children) live in other states. Since my wife and I no longer have family here, we are going to move close to one of our sons. Our dilemma: They both want us to move near them, but they are 2,000 miles apart.
Both of the states they live in are similar in terms of taxes, home prices, cost of living, etc. We have decided where we would like to go and found a home to purchase. How do we tell our other son why we moved where we did? He's going to be very hurt and feel that we favor his brother, which couldn't be further from the truth. Both are financially stable (as are my wife and I), so that is not an issue.
I'm sure many people would feel blessed to have two sons who both want their parents close by. How do we tell one we picked the other? -- NEARBY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR NEARBY: Do not tell either brother that you picked the one you did. You chose a LOCATION.
DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, I found out my husband hadn't paid our mortgage and credit card bills for more than two years, and our home of 23 years was in preforeclosure. Once the secret was out, we managed to save the house (thankfully).
Problem is, I no longer trust my husband and often doubt what he says. My priority was to save our home, but now I am no longer sure I want to stay with him. Our 40th anniversary is this year, but I feel bitter and resentful about his irresponsible decisions. I want to leave, but I'm scared I am making the wrong decision. Help, please. -- MIXED UP IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR MIXED UP: Because I have no idea why your husband behaved so irresponsibly, you need to hash this out with a licensed marriage and family therapist. You should also consult an attorney. IF you decide to stay, it is imperative that you be in a position to closely monitor any financial actions and obligations in your household.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069