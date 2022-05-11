DEAR ABBY: I am widowed after 45 years of marriage. A male work friend of 20 of those years wants to have a relationship with me but he's still married. We have already had incredible phone sex because he said he's in a sexless marriage. I enjoy our long conversations. He lives up north and I reside in Florida, so we won't meet in person. Since his wife refuses him sex and because he has been attracted to me from the day we met at work 20 years ago, what do you think about our continued phone sex? -- GOOD CALL IN FLORIDA

DEAR GOOD CALL: To paraphrase William Shakespeare, "A rose is a rose by any other name." So is adultery. If, after having had 45 years of a presumably happy marriage, your goal might be to form a relationship that possibly leads to cohabitation, I would urge you to find someone who's available, rather than settle for phone sex that will lead nowhere with someone who's unavailable.

DEAR ABBY: Is there a polite way to ask my neighbor where his wife is? I've lived in a neighborhood for four years where most people keep to themselves. During COVID, I noticed this female neighbor taking multiple walks each day. I introduced myself and sometimes came across her on my walk. She was pleasant but didn't seem interested in being "friendly." She was ALWAYS on her phone every time she left the house. They have a young, teenage daughter who sometimes walked with her mom.

I haven't seen the woman in more than a year. The daughter and dad sometimes walk together with the dog. My reason for wanting to know is to understand their circumstance -- did she pass away, did she leave her husband? It's like she simply vanished. -- CONCERNED NEIGHBOR IN A SMALL TOWN

DEAR CONCERNED: The next time you see the husband say, "I used to see your wife walking so often. I haven't seen her in about a year. How is she?"

DEAR ABBY: For the last 14 months, I've been in a relationship with a man I adore. Things have been great. There's just one problem, though, that really bothers me. He rents a room (his living room, actually) to his ex-girlfriend.

In the beginning, I didn't feel I had the right to say anything about it, and he assured me she would eventually move. Well, now we can't even discuss the issue without getting upset. He says it's financial. I say he could find another roommate. I suspect he's just making excuses. I don't think we can move forward in our relationship with this baggage in our way. I need some advice. -- THIRD WHEEL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR WHEEL: Actually, I'm not sure you need my advice because your thinking is crystal clear. This man COULD find another "roommate" if he was so inclined. My intuition tells me he may be getting more from his "ex"-girlfriend than rent money. I completely agree that your relationship won't move forward with that "baggage" in the way. That's why it's time to ... move on.

DEAR ABBY: I have two beautiful daughters from a previous marriage. My ex and I get along well (better as friends than partners) and do things as often as possible with the girls, which includes travel. We usually take one to two trips a year. The girls love it, and so do we.

I am now remarried. My wife has a hard time with the traveling, and we have had many fights about it. She would like both families to travel together, but my girls don't want that. My ex's mom has just booked a trip to Hawaii and is willing to pay for me to go. My wife said absolutely not because Hawaii is such a paradise.

I'm torn because these trips are the only real quality time I have with the girls. There is absolutely nothing going on between my ex and me. The girls would rather travel with their mom than anyone else. What should I do? -- PACKED AND READY

DEAR PACKED: How long have you been remarried? And how old are your girls? Although they may enjoy the fantasy of their parents being a happy family, that is all it is -- a fantasy.

It's wonderful that you and your ex-wife enjoy an amicable relationship, but the time has come for you to stand up for the woman to whom you are presently married. She should have been welcomed on those trips right after the two of you made it official, and you should have made that clear. I don't blame your wife for being upset at this point. I would be, too. You should encourage your wife to come, too -- and devote some time to being with her.

DEAR ABBY: Forty years ago, I had an affair with a married man. When he broke up with me, I didn't think I could live through it, but I had a 2-year-old daughter from another relationship and I had to hold it together. A few years later, I met and married my husband of 35 years.

Three months ago, I received a message on Facebook saying, "If this is who I think it is, how are things?" I know I never should have, but I answered. My former lover lives hundreds of miles from me, but we text almost every day. I am just realizing how narcissistic he is, and I need to end this.

My husband and I have had problems over the years, but we have raised three very successful children and have three beautiful grandkids. It was nice to hear how my ex always loved me and how we are soul mates -- saying everything I wanted to hear. But now that I've been dragged down that rabbit hole, I need to get out and quit falling for his lies. Please help. -- MUDDLED IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MUDDLED: If this emotional fling continues, it will destroy the life you have created with your husband of 35 years. If there are issues in your marriage that made you vulnerable to your old lover, I urge you to deal with them. Please reread the first paragraph of your letter, then GHOST AND BLOCK THIS PERSON. You owe him nothing -- not even a goodbye.

DEAR ABBY: I went for a jog the other morning, and when I returned home I discovered I was locked out of my house because the garage door keypad wasn't working. I had left without my cellphone or a key, so I tried to contact my wife through our Ring doorbell. My wife told me she'd phone a friend and my mother to see if they could deliver a key.

In the interim, I fidgeted with the garage door keypad and discovered I could remove the battery. I knocked on the door of a neighbor who'd previously popped their head out and asked to use their cellphone and also asked if there was any chance they had a replacement battery, which they did. My neighbor invited me inside to call my wife and wave off a key delivery.

I later stopped and bought a thank-you card, a replacement battery and $20 in Amazon gift cards with the intention of gifting all three to my neighbor. My wife thinks the gift cards were unnecessary and a "weird" thing to give my neighbor.

The neighbor and their partner are in their late 30s or early 40s, seemingly financially well enough off, and I thought a gift card was a universally accepted gift. I thought it would be a nice gesture without being too over-the-top. Was I too generous? Or is it too forward of an offering? -- SAVED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR SAVED: Your offering wasn't weird, too generous or over-the-top. The gratitude you were expressing was from your heart and a reflection of how desperate you felt at the time. Your wife should have stayed out of it.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend I'll call "Whitney" who asks me to pet sit for her on a fairly regular basis. She'll usually ask me a week or less before she is going to be leaving. I love animals (I have several of my own), so I continue to do this for her. But one issue is making it increasingly difficult. Abby, her house is FILTHY.

I have animals, so I know a little dog hair or cat litter is part of the deal. That's not the issue; it's dirt from the humans. There is food residue on counters, stovetops and cabinet doors, clothing and paperwork all over the floors, and a bathroom that clearly hasn't been cleaned in years. I refuse to use the bathroom in her house, and I even sanitize my hands after I leave.

This makes the pet sitting harder, because I know I should spend more time with her cats than just scooping litter and filling dishes, but I simply cannot bring myself to spend any real time in her house. How do I broach this subject with her, or should I? I dread these requests, but I don't want to leave an animal without basic care when she's away. -- RELUCTANT PET SITTER

DEAR SITTER: The time has come to tell Whitney you no longer want to pet sit for her, and when she asks you why, tell her the truth and encourage her to get some cleaning help.

DEAR ABBY: My son's wife (I'll call her "Carla") calls me when they are fighting. The last time, my son went to jail for domestic violence. The cop didn't even talk to me.

Now my son won't talk to me, and I'm no longer allowed to talk to my grandchildren. He says as far as he's concerned, my husband and I are dead. We did nothing but help Carla. It was my son's third domestic violence offense. I always had a great relationship with my grandchildren, but I haven't seen them in more than five months. I miss them very much. Should I stand up to my son, tell him to grow up and let me see my grandchildren, or honor his request and stay out of his life? -- PUNISHED IN MINNESOTA

DEAR PUNISHED: You can't force your son to do anything. Accusing him of being childish will only cause more animosity. Talk to Carla and point out that your son needs psychological help. Carla should take the children and go to a shelter, because without professional help and a desire to change, your son's attacks will escalate and he could seriously injure or kill her one of these days. Carla should contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for guidance. The toll-free number is 800-799-7233.

DEAR ABBY: My two daughters are not speaking to each other. "Amy," the older, claims her sister started it. "Lisa," the younger, claims Amy took Lisa's son out to dinner and never told her. (This happened while he was living with me -- another long story.)

Amy has had us at her house for Christmas for the past seven years. Lisa wants to have Christmas at her home this year. She told her aunt that if I don't go there for Christmas, she will never speak to me again. I have tried hard to get Amy to make up with Lisa. I think Lisa wants things to go back to the way they were. (Amy doesn't know what her sister said to their aunt.)

It feels to me like Lisa is asking me to pick which daughter I love more. How can I handle this without losing a daughter? -- IN THE MIDDLE IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Handle this by telling Amy that because you have celebrated Christmas at her home for the last seven years, you will be spending this one with Lisa. And if she gives you an argument, tell her that from now on you will be alternating celebrations with her sister because you do not want to be forced into the position of having to choose one daughter over the other.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 68-year-old man, married for 45 years. I have cheated on my wife for most of them. Am I sorry about it? No.

My wife shut me out of her life 25 years ago. She has her bedroom, and I have mine. Why did I stay with her? We had adopted two babies 30 years ago, and I wanted to give them an education and a good start in life, which is what we did.

How do I treat her? I treat her well, I think. I help her with the housework, keep our home in good condition inside and out, and she has her own car. I take her out for dinner once a week and we go dancing every Saturday night at the club. I'm a moderate drinker and nonsmoker. I bathe four or five times a week. So, tell me, Abby. What's WRONG with me? If you decide to print my letter, perhaps I'll have an answer. Thanks, Abby. I enjoy your column very much.

P.S. Would I cheat on my wife if the opportunity presented itself in the future? Darned right I would! -- NO REGRETS

DEAR NO REGRETS: If you are asking me what's wrong with you for staying in your marriage, my answer would be that you did it for three decades for the sake of your children. I would add that since they are now all adults, it may be that you eventually adjusted to the lack of intimacy with your wife, so you substituted women who were available.

However, if you are asking me why your wife shut you out of her life 25 years ago, the only person who can answer that question is her. It may not be too late to ask.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

