DEAR ABBY: I reconnected with my ex-husband, "Liam," a year ago, 16 years after our divorce. (We hadn't seen or talked to each other during that time.) He's remarried with four kids; I am single with two kids. We got married when we were young, but we're now in our early 40s. We know what we want or don't want in a partner, and know what we will/won't put up with, etc.

Liam is still legally married, and I have been single for a year. He and his wife have been separated almost two years. We have been intimate, which I feel has brought us closer together. We are very compatible. We get along well, have the same religious beliefs and we're both vegetarians. We had a long talk about our future a few days ago and whether we should try to get back together. Both of us feel the same way. We're still very much in love with each other after all these years.

Should we try to get back together when the time is right, or should we leave the past behind us and let it go? Any advice is greatly appreciated. -- SECOND CHANCE IN GEORGIA

DEAR SECOND CHANCE: No one can decide FOR you whether you and Liam should try to reconcile "when the time is right" -- which I assume means when he is divorced from his current wife. I can offer this advice: As appealing as the idea may seem right now, do not do it until you have had joint counseling with a licensed marriage and family therapist to resolve any lingering issues that "might" crop up.

Also, if Liam is really contemplating offloading his current missus, he needs to consult an attorney who specializes in family law so he will be fully prepared for the battle that's sure to lie ahead.

DEAR ABBY: I had substance abuse problems in the past. I have been in a rehabilitation program for a while now, and have been sober for more than a year. I would like to continue my sobriety and feel I could stay sober from drugs and still drink socially. My family is against me drinking at all, even though alcohol is plentiful at their holiday get-togethers. They also don't want me socializing with friends who drink at all, even if these friends don't use other substances. I should mention I am of legal drinking age.

How can I convince my family that I will stay off drugs while drinking socially? I know they want what's best for me, but I don't want to feel left out of family events or have to end friendships, which feels extreme. -- RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL DRINKER

DEAR RESPONSIBLE: While your family is well-intentioned, I agree their thinking they can maintain your sobriety "for" you by deciding what you may and may not drink on their premises is extreme. And the decision of who you can safely socialize with should be made by you.

This is an important subject you should discuss with your sponsor or the administrators of your substance abuse rehabilitation program. Please don't wait to do it. Not knowing you personally, I cannot -- and should not -- advise you further than this.

DEAR ABBY: I've been married to my husband, "Derrick," for 32 years. We consider each other to be our best friend, except he refuses to allow me to see or use his iPad. (He has it password-protected.)

Derrick and I have been together since high school and have maintained a very good relationship. I'm not sure why it bothers me so much that he refuses to let me see his text messages or emails. I don't think he's cheating, but my intuition is sending me warning signals that this can't be good. Should I be concerned, and should I confront him? -- OPEN BOOK IN NEW YORK

DEAR OPEN BOOK: Has Derrick always been this territorial, or is his secretiveness something fairly recent? If it's the latter, then your intuition is telling you something important and you should be concerned. Before you "confront" him, ask yourself what you intend to do if your worst fears are realized, and be prepared for that. Once that's done, tell your husband what you have told me -- that hiding his texts and emails has made you afraid he has been straying, and you need reassurance.

P.S. In the 33 years my late husband and I were together, I never, ever felt the need to look at his wallet, his mail or email, or phone because he never gave me reason to. He was always very open, and told me I was welcome to. The reverse was also true. Neither of us kept secrets from the other. That is what I would wish for you and Derrick.

DEAR ABBY: My 80-year-old mother has always been "difficult." She's always the victim/martyr and creates drama by fabricating lies, spreading half-truths and embellishing. I have very little contact with her (maybe a text once a month). During a recent physical examination, she was screened for dementia. She passed every test with flying colors.

I am retired, and my husband will be retiring soon. We are considering moving out of state, but I am getting a lot of pushback about it from her friends and a few extended family members. I feel my husband and I have worked hard and deserve to retire wherever we see fit.

How do I respond to people trying to heap guilt on me for "abandoning my elderly parent"? I would like a snappy comeback to their comments. -- FLEEING IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FLEEING: It seems there is never a shortage of "concerned" individuals speaking out about things that are none of their business. I vote for telling them the truth with no sugar coating: "Mom and I have never been close. Our communication is infrequent and usually in the form of a monthly text. Her doctors say she's in excellent health, and we are not worried. This move is something my husband and I have planned for a long time. I'm sure that if anything changes with her you will let me know, and we will handle it then." Period.

DEAR ABBY: Should a spouse stay in a marriage with minor children involved if they have fallen out of love and are no longer sexually attracted to their spouse? -- JUST WONDERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR JUST WONDERING: I don't think so, because under those circumstances, the relationship is likely at some point to implode. The important issue is that the children be provided for financially and co-parented by two loving, supportive adults who can function as a team, even if they are living apart.

DEAR ABBY: I am having trouble dealing with my wife's extended family, who are mostly evangelicals. My family isn't overly religious and some are atheists. Her family doesn't think twice about asking me if I have a relationship with God, and have even declared that they are praying for me and my children. I chafe at these comments because I feel they do not respect our religious beliefs, as I do theirs.

This has been going on for all of the 40 years we've been married, and I'm ready to disassociate from them altogether. I do not want to be negative about their beliefs, but I should be entitled to mutual respect. Can you help, please? -- LOSING PATIENCE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR LOSING: I can try. One of the tenets of the faith of evangelicals is evangelizing -- in other words, spreading the word about their beliefs. They feel that by doing this they are following their religion. When you are asked whether you have a relationship with God, your response should be that your relationship with God is as close as you need it to be, thank you -- AND PLEASE DO NOT ASK AGAIN.

When they tell you they are praying for you and your children, say thank you again. A little prayer on our behalf hurts no one, and may make them feel better about their own lives. Limit your exposure if you must, but shunning your in-laws isn't the answer if your wife wants to maintain a relationship with them.

DEAR ABBY: My ex-husband had an affair with a woman named "Lily" that lasted for the entire year we were separated. Although we tried to work on things, he continued to sleep with both of us. I got PTSD because of how bad it messed with my head. I wanted to keep my family together, but I was tired of being hurt.

When I finally let go, so did Lily. She got engaged not long after meeting her new boyfriend, but she and my ex still slept together. He had four relationships after her and kept trying to pursue me, but I didn't give him any more chances and met my now-husband.

After cheating in their subsequent relationships, my ex and Lily got back together. (She moved in because her fiance kicked her out.) Eight months later they are now engaged. I don't feel safe with my son around them because they are so toxic. Am I wrong for wishing they would separate again and both stay out of my life? It's affecting me emotionally again, as well as making it hard for me to love. -- ALMOST DESTROYED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ALMOST DESTROYED: You are spending too much time focused on your ex and his fiancee. They are birds of a feather and meant for each other. Because you are unable to eliminate your ex from your life -- I presume because of the child you share -- and the stress is affecting your mental health, it's time to consult a licensed mental health professional for help in insulating yourself from this toxic twosome.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0