DEAR ABBY: I have known my husband for eight years. We've been married for four. Abby, my husband rapes me while I'm asleep. I have told him how it makes me feel, because I was molested when I was younger. When my second child was conceived, I don't even remember doing anything. He never did this when we were dating. We do things every now and again, but NOT how we used to. I'm the first in my family to get married and have kids, so I'm afraid if I leave him I'll be breaking my vows and setting a bad example. What should I do? -- SILENT VICTIM IN GEORGIA
DEAR SILENT VICTIM: In case you are unaware of it, Georgia has strict laws that treat marital rape the same as rape between two strangers. This means that when dealing with marital rape charges, claiming that the defendant is married to the victim cannot be used as a defense. If you haven't already done it, obtain birth control to prevent you from becoming pregnant without your consent again. Contact the Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (rainn.org; 800-656-4673) and let a counselor there know what has been going on. Then consult a lawyer, get out of there and don't look back!
DEAR ABBY: We have a family wedding coming later this year that we're all very happy about. We are, however, concerned about one family member's drinking. This person already has a "larger than life" personality that is amplified when they drink. The bride's family has, for several reasons, chosen not to have an open bar. A limited selection of alcohol will be offered.
Our concern is this family member will become loud, disruptive and embarrassing. Should we address this ahead of time with the family member, which will be uncomfortable, but will hopefully head off a disruption at the reception? Or should we cross our fingers and take our chances that they will realize they should be on their best behavior? -- BRACING OURSELVES IN TENNESSEE
DEAR BRACING: When in doubt, speak out. Sometimes crossing one's fingers and hoping for the best is not enough of a precaution. In a case like this, leave nothing to chance.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are good friends with another couple. One of them is having an affair, which is destroying their family. The cheater has lied to us repeatedly trying to cover their tracks. We all know the truth. How can we continue being friends when we do not condone these behaviors? It's difficult because the friendship is long, rooted in community and we care deeply for them all. -- AWKWARD IN THE SOUTH
DEAR AWKWARD: Step back and stay out of the line of fire. Whether the marriage will survive is anybody's guess. If it fails, be as supportive to the spouse as you can. However, if the cheater continues his/her relationship with the lover, because you don't condone "those behaviors" you may choose to change your behavior. See the new couple "because of community ties" on a far less frequent or intimate basis.
DEAR ABBY: I started dating a man three months ago. He's a great guy and very caring. When he opened up to me recently about the trauma he received from his family while growing up, I encouraged him to seek therapy, which he has been doing.
A month ago, he began acting strangely. He was tired all the time and wouldn't really interact with me. He comes over but only to sleep and stopped texting me as often. He said he is severely depressed, and he thinks his therapy is doing more harm than good.
I have been pouring love, care, attention and food into this guy nonstop without getting anything back. I don't want to be yet another woman who leaves him, but I feel like I'm constantly setting myself on fire to keep this guy warm. He's no longer the person I started talking to a few months ago. Would it be wrong for me to cut my losses and leave? -- DOUBTING AND GUILTY
DEAR DOUBTING: Have other women left him because of his emotional problems? Your male friend is exhibiting signs of severe depression. Tell him that you are concerned about his mental state. While you're at it, suggest he consult another therapist, because this one doesn't seem to be helping, and you too are afraid the counseling may be making him worse.
You did the right thing when you suggested this man get help. You have only known him a short time, which is why you should not assume responsibility for his mental health. He appears to be in no position for a romance at this point, and this may not change for a long time. I do not recommend abruptly ending the friendship, but it is time to step back. You cannot fix what's going on with him. Only he can do that with help from someone who is qualified.
DEAR ABBY: My father passed away a few months ago. My brother lives out of state, so emptying the house has been up to me. Shortly after the funeral, my adult son (the only grandchild) arrived and loaded his car with all the toilet paper, paper towels, light bulbs, cleaning products, etc. He did it without asking, so I promptly had the locks changed. When I asked him about it, he said, "Grandpa doesn't need the stuff anymore."
After months of packing (by myself), we are now down to the furniture, and my son wants everything. He feels he's entitled to it. Rather than select one or two pieces, he is "gimme, gimme, gimme" and sees nothing wrong with this attitude. I didn't raise him that way, but he is that way now. What should I do? -- GREEDY OUT WEST
DEAR GREEDY: Although at this point it's a little late, what you should do is finally say NO. Unless your father stated specifically -- in writing -- that your son should get everything, what he did is considered stealing.
DEAR ABBY: What the heck happens to men between the ages of 45 and 60? It seems the women they're after are all 15 to 20 years younger. I don't mean just for sex but for dating, love and marriage, too.
We middle-aged women are often overlooked because these middle-aged guys don't realize we are at our sexual peak and often hot as hell. And we're active in many interesting, fulfilling activities. By the time these men come to their senses, they are usually washed-up and impotent. Why is nature and society so cruel and unfair? How can I, as a sexy, active middle-aged woman, beat the odds? I do not intend to remain celibate and alone for the rest of my life. -- STILL FUN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STILL FUN: You can't change other people, but you can change the way you react to them. A way to "beat the odds" would be to stop focusing solely on middle-aged guys and consider dating men a bit younger who appreciate what you have to offer. Even if it doesn't lead to marriage, you could have a lot of fun in the meantime.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069