DEAR ABBY: I recently reconnected with an old boyfriend after 30 years, and I'm concerned about what I can only describe as co-dependency between him and his daughter. His wife of 20 years died two years ago after a long illness. He was her caregiver for the majority of those years, along with raising his daughter, who is now 21. He has a granddaughter as well, and they all live together.

When I shared with him that I could only imagine how difficult it must have been for everyone and delicately suggested family therapy, he replied, "Everything will be all right in a while." The majority of our time is spent with his daughter and granddaughter.

I have expressed my concern to him about spending "together time" as a couple, courting one another while we navigate dating, and emotional and sexual intimacy at this phase in our lives. I am also concerned about him letting the granddaughter engage in adult interactions. There seems to be a lack of "healthy boundaries" in place.

Abby, if everything is going to be "all right," as he believes, why do I feel like I'm filling an empty space with no foreseeable returns in this family dynamic? -- CONFIRMED DIVORCEE FOR NOW

DEAR DIVORCEE: You and your old boyfriend need to have a frank discussion about what you can expect from this relationship. Certain things are private. Courting and emotional and sexual intimacy should take place away from his home -- preferably on your turf. If he doesn't see the wisdom in that and isn't prepared to compromise, end the "romance" and waste no more of your time.

DEAR ABBY: My brother-in-law, "Harvey," has a filthy habit of chewing tobacco in my home and around my family. He has promised many times to not do it when he visits, but has broken his word every time. The children are grown now, but there are grandchildren.

Harvey is a dirty, unhygienic man who wipes his chew-covered hands on his jeans and leaves a trail of chew and spittle everywhere. He spits into soda cans and leaves the cans on the end table. One time, my 2-year-old tipped it up and took a swig thinking it was soda!

It has been 25 years now, and I'm ready to ban him from my home and family get-togethers. My husband feels pity for him. He and my mother-in-law baby Harvey like a child. I'm ready to lay down the law, and I know there will be hell to pay, but I cannot take this any longer. What do you think? -- HAD IT IN WASHINGTON

DEAR HAD IT: Frankly, I think that after 25 years, you're a little late trying to lay down the law to Harvey. You should have put your foot down when your 2-year-old mistook Harvey's spittoon for a soda. Whether you can enforce banning your brother-in-law from your home is anybody's guess, but I suppose it's worth a try if you're willing to accept the consequences. An alternative might be to entertain him only during the milder months when you can do it outside.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have never had the best relationship. It has only gotten worse since my dad passed in 2020, followed by my brother, who passed in 2021. My uncle, Mom's younger brother, also passed in 2021. My problem is that Mom acts like I have no right to grieve. This is all HER grief and HER pain -- she has actually told me as much. She has said, more than once, that she doesn't know why I bother to get so upset.

I'm seeing a counselor, but I'm having a hard time forgiving her behavior. I lost my father and my brother! Worse, she tells her friends I don't care about these losses. Please advise. -- GRIEVING AND HEARTBROKEN

DEAR GRIEVING: Continue talking with your counselor not only about your deep sense of grief over the loss of your dad and your brother, but also about your relationship with your mother. Not knowing her, I cannot decide whether she is deep into her own grief or simply so deep into HERSELF that she can't relate to you. I am sorry you didn't mention your age or whether you live with her, but it's important that you work on becoming, at the very least, emotionally independent from her.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 23 years and have two children. Is it OK for my mother-in-law to tell my husband something and demand that he not tell me? The "secret" is: His sister, who has two children, is getting divorced.

We don't see either of them often, and there has never been a time when we were on bad terms or gossiped about his family. His mom is just very secretive. I have nobody to share that news with and, honestly, I don't judge the situation. My husband told me the news immediately, and was upset his mom asked him not to tell me. We don't think it was right. We are a team. Do you agree? -- HATES SECRETS

DEAR HATES SECRETS: Do not blame your "secretive" mother-in-law for this. The minute she said to your "teammate" that she had something to tell him but he shouldn't share it with you, his response should have been, "Then keep it to yourself, Mom, because my wife and I don't keep secrets from each other; we're a team." Please share this with your husband so he can keep it in his repertoire for the next time it happens, because I'm positive there will be a next time.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 60-year-old male who is educated, successful, healthy and in good physical condition. I have been divorced a long time, and although I have a normal dating life, I haven't been in a relationship for a couple of years.

I have been blessed with wonderful friends. The issue is, they are all married, and I find I am no longer invited to events, outings and get-togethers like I was when I had a partner. I know my friends enjoy my company, but when they make plans, they think only about inviting other couples.

It hurts when I hear my friend say he and his wife went to the ballgame with So-and-So and his wife, to a flea market -- or anywhere. It's making my life lonely. I have dropped hints, to no avail. Do I need to find another partner to be invited out with my friends? -- EXCLUDED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR EXCLUDED: Do not sit around silently nursing hurt feelings. Ask your friends' wives, because wives are most often the ones who plan the social calendar. Unattached males are usually welcome because they're a hot commodity who can be fixed up with unattached women for an outing in the hope they will "couple up." Consider inviting these couples to an activity instead of waiting to be invited, and your luck may change.

DEAR ABBY: What do you do to stop a neighbor from borrowing tools, cooking ingredients, sewing needles and thread, eggs, etc., but never replaces them? I feel it is time to say, "No, I don't have the item you are asking for." -- FED UP IN THE SOUTH

DEAR FED UP: I agree with you that it is time to say something. But when you give this neighbor your refusal, be honest and tell the person exactly why.

DEAR ABBY: I had several rough years in my marriage. We finally hit a good patch and had sex again. I told my husband to keep our sex life between ourselves and not discuss it with his family. Well, three days later, my daughter overheard him on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our encounter.

Unfortunately, she was unable to get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she's in her 20s, what he was saying about our relationship should not have been heard. She told me what was said, but not all of the details, thank goodness. When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more, and he pretended he didn't know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, "Don't worry about it."

He never admits he is wrong and thinks he should be able to discuss our sex life openly despite my strong disapproval. Our kids still live at home at 24 and 26. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly contemplating leaving him. Should I? -- OLD-FASHIONED WIFE

DEAR WIFE: Your husband had no right to invite his family into your marriage bed. Talking about your sex lives with the "children" (adult or not) is inappropriate unless they are as "liberated" as he is. He seems not only to lack boundaries but also to have a problem telling the truth. Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he consents to accompany you to couple counseling you will leave.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an apartment and recently had a serious leak come through my bathroom ceiling. I called maintenance and texted my upstairs neighbor, who asked me when they were coming. I responded that I didn't know and I wasn't sure whether they'd have to go up to her apartment or not.

Well, they went to her apartment first. She was VERY upset and messaged me a dozen more times to let me know how stressed she was, that she was crying and afraid she would get evicted from her apartment because she has a dog she failed to put on her lease. She ended by saying "next time" I should let her know in advance. Abby, I DID let her know. But I guess she wants more notice next time she causes an emergency, so she'll have more time to hide her dog.

So -- I'm supposed to let my apartment get more water damage to give her time to hide an animal she should've put on her lease years ago and be paying pet rent for? I feel like she was trying to make me feel bad when she's the one who is wrong for being irresponsible. Why do I have to cater to her needs first? Should I feel bad? -- LEAKY MESS IN THE WEST

DEAR LEAKY MESS: You do not have to accept the guilt trip your neighbor laid on you or "cater" to her. You handled the situation appropriately and have nothing to apologize for. When the "good neighbor policy" was written, she must have been out to lunch.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0