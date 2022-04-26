DEAR ABBY: Because of frustration with our state's substantial COVID restrictions and our teen son's struggles with remote learning, we moved to another state. At the time, our son was excited to move (we kept asking him to make sure). However, we are now nearly through the school year and he still hasn't made new friends. He's depressed and wants to move back.

He plays a sport and has a part-time job, but neither have helped. My husband and I love it here. In fact, our son loves everything except his lack of a social life (beyond texting, FaceTiming and playing video games with his old friends).

We work from home, so it would be an option for us to temporarily return so he can finish his remaining two years of high school in our original state. He has always been very social, so we are surprised he hasn't made new friends. Should we push him to keep trying? Or is moving back for two years the best for his (and our) mental well-being? -- WANTS THE BEST FOR HIM

DEAR WANTS: Moving during one's teens isn't easy, particularly because cliques have already formed. Before packing your bags, talk with your son's teachers and counselors about why he has had problems integrating there. They may be able to offer some important insight.

However, if they cannot do that and you are prepared to make the move when the school term is over, do it. Being treated as an outcast isn't good for anyone's mental health, and while it might benefit your son to learn to adapt, he might do better academically if you put him in a friendlier environment.

DEAR ABBY: I have two grown sons who are 13 months apart. The younger, age 44, constantly and viciously degrades his brother in text messages. His anger level is so high that on Christmas Eve two years ago, while he was visiting from a neighboring state with his wife, he declared, "F--- this family!" and stalked out, leaving his wife, my husband and me stunned.

Since then, his wife has divorced him, he's been rear-ended in a car wreck due to road rage, lost his job and alienated himself from our family. Online research I've done indicates he's narcissistic. Last month, I texted him my concern that he'd walked off his job, which unleashed an angry tirade against his brother and me.

Everything is our fault, and he badmouths his ex-wife mercilessly. He's an adult, so I can't force him to seek mental health help. Is there anything I can do? We no longer communicate, but a mother can't erase love and concern for her child. -- WORN OUT IN WYOMING

DEAR WORN OUT: Your son is deeply troubled, and for that you have my sympathy. For the sake of your own mental health, I strongly recommend you consult a licensed mental health professional. You can't diagnose your son's problem, and neither can I. You also cannot force him into therapy before he's ready to admit that he needs it. Please don't wait to do this. I know you are hurting.

DEAR ABBY: I have noticed so many obituaries omit where the person worked. A lot of people worked at the same places for many years. Coworkers and acquaintances I'm sure would like to pay respects to those who have passed. Too often, by the time they find out, the person has been laid to rest.

My late wife was a nurse for almost 40 years and came in contact with many people. The outpouring of love from family, friends and acquaintances from her social and work lives was overwhelming and heartfelt. They say if we have memories of our loved ones touching others' lives, they live on in our hearts forever.

People, please don't let their memories fade. Let families know to include the work history of their loved one in the obituary, particularly if they had jobs dealing with the public. -- REMEMBERING WELL IN OHIO

DEAR REMEMBERING: Because the obituaries one reads in the newspaper are costly, it's possible the writers try to keep them brief in order to save money. I am, however, printing your helpful reminder for those who may need it.

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, my parents betrayed my son and me. They took in and supported my ex-husband, who walked out on us for a coworker he was cheating with. My son and I lost our home, our car and the life we knew without support from any family. My son was still in high school, and it was a dark time in both of our lives.

My parents are both older and have been diagnosed with life-threatening conditions. They are now reaching out to us. To say the least, I am apprehensive. Having to go through what I did with only the support of my friends and son made me stronger, and I (literally and figuratively) have moved on.

I don't know if I should reconsider a relationship with my parents. Losing my father's support was harder than losing my husband, and I don't want to experience that pain again. Can you advise? -- BURNED IN TENNESSEE

DEAR BURNED: You did not desert your parents; your parents deserted you when you needed them most. To you and your son's credit, you moved forward and created a chosen family from the people who showed they cared about you.

Your parents chose your husband and his lady friend. Have they ever apologized or tried to make amends? You stated that you have "literally and figuratively" moved on. If your parents haven't done that, my advice would be for you to continue moving on.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 41-year-old gay man who is living with my boyfriend and older parents. Five years ago, I was divorced from someone I was in a relationship with for 10 years and married to for five. Our split was amicable and civil. We still speak occasionally.

I recently bought a ring for my boyfriend. We have been dating almost five years (we met soon after my divorce) and I want to get married again. Last time, I was the one asked. This time, I'm doing the proposing, and even asked his parents out of respect.

Although I have the ring, for some reason I can't decide how, where or when I am going to propose. Because of the way my marriage ended, I feel terrible guilt for even thinking about asking someone to marry me. I no longer have feelings for my ex (that's one of the reasons it ended), but I have tremendous respect for him. I don't hate him (like many divorcees), and I feel it would be stabbing him in the back.

I know he regrets asking for the divorce, as he'll make passing comments to that effect when we speak. I brush it off, but I can't brush off this guilt I'm carrying for moving on. Am I wrong? Are these thoughts normal? -- HESITATING IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR HESITATING: Excuse me. Your ex-husband asked YOU for the divorce and YOU feel guilty for moving on? It doesn't seem to me like you have moved on very far. It's just as well that you haven't proposed to your boyfriend. Until you finally figure out where your heart lies, you should absolutely NOT pop the question -- even if the parents of the current man in your life say they approve.

DEAR ABBY: A dear friend of many years is currently not speaking to me. She recently moved from California to Denver and had invited me to visit. We agreed on the dates, and I took time off work and booked the flights. Less than two weeks before my arrival, she abruptly canceled the visit, expressing no regrets or concern for whether I would be able to get a refund from the airline.

She indicated that because I was not comfortable with the recently lifted mask mandates and other COVID precautions in her state and prefer to continue to avoid indoor dining, bars, etc., that she wanted to "postpone for a few months," when we might be able to enjoy more activities. When I expressed hurt feelings at being disinvited, she became angry and ceased communication. Is this friendship over? How should I proceed? -- RISK-AVERSE IN THE WEST

DEAR RISK-AVERSE: I am not sure why your friend became angry and canceled your visit, unless she had planned activities that would take place in restaurants, theaters, etc. I am also puzzled that she should end a friendship of many years over it. Because this is recent, give her a little more time to cool off. Then extend an olive branch and see if she has put this unfortunate episode in perspective.

DEAR ABBY: For years, I've heard about what and where a woman "should" be in her life once she turns the big 3-0. She should have a thriving career, be married with kids -- or at least engaged -- and have a full sense of her worth and knowledge.

I recently turned the big 3-0, but my cards aren't all stacked that way. I have never had a romantic relationship. Most of the men I wanted to start one with only wanted sex with me, and a relationship with someone else. As I entered my late 20s, I began rejecting men who showed signs of wanting only a sexual relationship, and now I seem to have no takers at all. The fact that I have gained weight hasn't helped, either. It's not like once I meet a guy the first thing I say is, "Hey, I want a meaningful relationship." I'm beginning to worry that something is wrong with me. What should I do? -- THIRTY BUT NOT FLIRTY

DEAR THIRTY: There is nothing wrong with you, just as there is nothing wrong with getting to know someone before embarking on a physical relationship. (In fact, I recommend it.) However, to eliminate a man because you think he "only" is interested in having sex with you was jumping the gun.

I wish you had mentioned WHERE you were meeting men. You may have better luck if you figure out what interests you have in common with the men you meet, and develop relationships based on them. And, because you suspect the weight you have gained may have something to do with your problem, resolve to become involved in physical activities that will get you out of the house and into an environment where you'll not only get some exercise, but also meet some eligible prospects.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

