DEAR ABBY: I have always been extremely close to my cousins; we even refer to ourselves as sisters. The problem I'm having is with the boyfriend of one of them. They have been dating for almost 10 years.

For the first few years we were all close, and I enjoyed spending time with them. The past three years, however, have been heartbreaking. He's rude to her and her mother and belittles and ridicules everything she says and does. We all walk on eggshells when he's around, not to mention he constantly stares at our chests.

They recently moved hours away for his job. I feel he has purposely isolated her from all of us, and is mentally and emotionally abusing her. She used to want to get married and have a family with him, but now she is calling me selfish for being pregnant. He's dragging her down and has bought himself more time by getting her a dog.

Even if they did get engaged, I'd feel sad she's spending her life with this man. If he treats her like this in front of all of us, what is he doing behind closed doors? My cousin is very prideful and shuts down any criticism. How can I explain to her that I'm worried about her without risking our relationship? -- SCARED FOR HER IN THE EAST

DEAR SCARED: Tell your cousin you love her dearly and will be saying this only once, so you want her to remember it. Then repeat to her what you have written to me. Explain that abusers erode the self-esteem of their "love object" through constant criticizing and belittling. Say you realize she has invested 10 years of her life in that relationship, but if she ever has doubts or changes her mind about living away from the family, you will be there for her. Then give her the contact information of the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233; thehotline.org) if there have been any instances in which he has hit or threatened her -- or the dog -- when he's angry.

DEAR ABBY: My husband will not do things unless I "remind" him. He has a medical issue and experiences painful symptoms if he forgets to take the medication his doctor prescribed. He'll then have a flare-up, take his medicine and not take it again until another flare-up happens.

Also, he'll need to have an important doctor's appointment for a procedure and he won't even think about making the call to schedule it. I used to remind him about all these things but, frankly, I'm not his mother. I'm his wife. Please help. -- NOT HIS MOTHER

DEAR NOT HIS MOTHER: Being a loving spouse requires us to fill varying roles in the life partnership. Not only are we lovers, best friends and sometimes nurses, but we must sometimes act as "parents."

It's hard to believe someone who has a chronic condition that brings painful flare-ups would forget to take a medication that would avert them, which makes me wonder about your husband's mentation. Doctor visits can sometimes be uncomfortable, which may be why he hesitates to schedule them.

If you love him, please shoulder that responsibility as you would want him to do if the situation were reversed.

DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband to COVID-19 five months ago. We were married for 40 years. I loved him with all my heart and always will. I met someone through a dating site who lost his wife to cancer a year ago. They were married 37 years and, like me, he loved her dearly.

We each have grown children. My daughter knows about him, but he hasn't told his children. We live three hours apart, and while doing work for his son, he drove an hour and a half to meet me and have lunch. I thought that was so nice. We really seemed to hit it off and want to be together.

Although I'm a grown woman and know what I want, I need to know if you think it is appropriate for me to consider being with this man and possibly moving in with him after only five months since my husband's death. Your answer will help with my decision. -- LONELY LADY IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR LONELY LADY: Although this man may have "possibilities," he still isn't comfortable enough in the relationship to introduce you to his children. And nowhere in your letter did you mention that he has talked about the idea of you moving in with him. I think you are jumping the gun right now, and although it isn't too soon to consider the possibilities, I do not think you should push.

DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter and I had a big argument while she was visiting me. Sadly, we both used words that were hurtful. Afterward, I wrote her a note telling her I loved her and would like to hear from her. She replied in an email that she received my letter, but she is still hurt by the things I said.

I wanted to be the adult in this situation, but I was also hurt by her words and actions, and feel angry that I have to be the one to apologize. I told her I hope that we can put this behind us. Must I apologize even though I told her I am sorry that she is still hurt? -- WOUNDED IN OHIO

DEAR WOUNDED: I see nothing positive to be gained by allowing this to fester any longer. You ARE the parent in this situation, so if you'd like a resolution, apologize again.

DEAR ABBY: I met my husband on the job when we were one year out of school. We are both 36. We dated for three years and were compatible in every way. Ten years later, we have two kids (7 and 5), own a home and are financially secure.

When we dated, we discussed our "history," and he told me that he'd had five prior girlfriends. I had three boyfriends in college. Well, I learned a few months ago -- at his reunion -- that he completely "forgot" the part about his competitive frat-boy past with hook-ups and one-night stands. He now estimates that he was with over 50 different girls during college, but says it "shouldn't bother me" because it was meaningless sex and in the past. He said he told me "five" because they were the ones he counted as relationships.

Now I see women on his social media who went to the same school and I obsess about how they fit into his past. It's driving me crazy, and I feel like just a number now. I know if this situation were reversed, he'd flip out about it.

I wish I had never found this out because I see him differently now, and no longer want to be close to him. He's a good father and husband, but I'm struggling with how to accept this new information, and I need some guidance. -- WISH I DIDN'T KNOW

DEAR WISH: People usually lie because they aren't proud of the truth. You say he has been a good husband and father. This is why you need to find it in your heart to forgive him. If you have caught him in lies since then, you have a reason to be reacting the way you have. However, if you haven't, please consider talking with a licensed marriage and family therapist until you have worked it through. The resentment you feel could destroy your marriage. Please do not let that happen.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently moved in with my grandmother, partly to help out and partly because I lost my job due to underlying health conditions that made dealing with COVID incredibly difficult. Now that we're close to family again, some of them think they need to dictate what we do. The biggest topic is whether I should try going back to work now.

My husband is adamant that he wants me home until it's safer for me to go out again, but my father thinks it's not a good idea, and insists that my husband doesn't understand "everything." I don't want to make either of them angry, but I feel like I need to stick with my husband, and I don't know how to get my father to understand because he's stubborn. Any advice? -- TORN, AND TIRED OF IT

DEAR TORN: Your husband is protective, and for that I applaud him. If you can't work because an underlying health condition makes you more vulnerable to COVID, then as much as your father would like you out of the house and working during the day, you cannot do it. Your life could be at risk. What does your doctor have to say about this?

You are no longer a little girl. It's time for a family discussion to iron this out, including what your father meant when he said your husband doesn't "understand." If it can't be resolved in a mature and respectful manner, you and your husband may need to make other living arrangements.

DEAR ABBY: I love my wife dearly. We've been married for 21 years. I'm frustrated with how she dresses for work and when we go out. Her idea of fashion is wearing clothes that are too large in size for her. I don't like going out in public with her when she dresses that way. Granted, she put on some weight after our third child, but she still has a nice, shapely figure. I have seen women with similar body shapes who wear closer-fitting clothes, and they look great. How can I convey that her style is unflattering without upsetting her? -- FRUSTRATED WITH FRUMPY

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Your wife may dress the way she does because she's self-conscious about her weight or simply because she thinks loose-fitting clothes are more comfortable. Because you feel they don't flatter her, start by asking why she's dressing the way she does. Tell her you think she is beautiful and that the items she is choosing don't do justice to her "nice, shapely figure." You might even volunteer to go with her to help her choose some things, if she's interested. But if she isn't, let the subject drop because, ultimately, she's going to wear whatever she wants.

