DEAR ABBY: For 15 years I've maintained a close friendship with a wealthy older man who has become a kind of mentor. He's 90 years old now and in failing health. He told me on several occasions that I was named in his will, but when we met for lunch the other day, he informed me his entire estate will go to his live-in caregivers.

I was never in this friendship for the money (he only recently became wealthy after inheriting his late sister's estate), but it hurts knowing I've been eliminated from his will with no explanation. I earn a six-figure income and don't need his money, but it bothers me. If I ask about it, I will appear grasping. If I say nothing, it will gnaw away at me. What do I do? -- PROMISE WITHDRAWN IN TEXAS

DEAR PROMISE: Quit worrying about appearances and ask him the question you should have asked when he told you he had changed his will and eliminated you. Do it now. He's 90 and in failing health, and you may not have long to get the answer to the question.

DEAR ABBY: I have a close friend, "Renee," whom I've known for several years. She often comes to my home in the evenings for an hour or so to get away from her house. She's a single parent who lives at home with her mom and two children, so she considers it an escape.

While I don't mind her coming over most days, a somewhat sensitive issue has come up. Renee often wears tennis shoes without socks, or shoes for a very long time without washing them. When she takes them off, they stink. She then tries to hide her smelly feet underneath the blankets I keep on my couch. It doesn't help. I can still smell them, and my blankets stink when she leaves.

This issue is embarrassing, and I don't want to hurt her feelings but, honestly, I'm sick of having to wash my blankets every time she comes over. Any suggestions on how I should handle this? -- SUFFERING IN SILENCE

DEAR SUFFERING: Handle this by asking your friend to please keep her shoes on and her feet on the floor when she's at your house. If she asks why, tell her the truth and suggest she start washing her shoes -- and her feet -- regularly.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 9-year-old girl. Right now I don't do chores or get an allowance, but I want to. How should I ask my parents? And how much money should I ask for? -- KID WHO NEEDS CASH

DEAR KID: Tell your parents you want to talk to them about an allowance. Ask what things you could do to help around the house in order to earn one and how much they are willing to pay you for doing them. As to how much to expect, this will depend on what your parents may be able to afford. Ask them if you can negotiate to find an amount you all agree upon. And if you need more money, doing similar chores for a relative or neighbor might be a good place to start.

DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Alex," and I are close friends with another couple who live out of state. During a virtual happy hour, our friend "Darlene" advised us that her brother "Roy" is moving to our area, and she suggested we become friends. She assumed my husband likes Roy. My husband answered honestly and said he doesn't particularly like Roy. When Darlene pressed, wanting to know why, Alex again answered honestly. He said he thinks Roy is obnoxious.

We have spent time with Darlene's family and generally enjoy them, but we wouldn't seek out a relationship with Roy. It does not mean Alex HATES him. When my husband made the comment, she didn't respond or seem upset. I texted her to apologize, and she replied, "No need to apologize. I just didn't know Alex didn't like Roy."

Two weeks later, she confronted me about it. She said my husband was rude and her brother had done nothing to him to deserve being called obnoxious, adding that Roy is a great person. We went back and forth, and I gave her a couple of days' break from communication because she was clearly upset.

We revisited the issue today, and she's still upset. She is not upset with me, though. I suggested she reach out to my husband, but she believes that he should reach out to her. Truthfully, I don't think my husband did anything wrong, although he could have been more diplomatic. What do you think? -- STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR STUCK: Your husband was honest about his feelings, but he should have been more tactful than to accuse Darlene's brother of being "obnoxious." If you and your husband value the relationship you have with her and her husband, then he should reach out to her and apologize for his lack of tact. However, neither of you should allow yourself to be guilted into interacting with Roy against your better judgment.

DEAR ABBY: I am broke and disabled and live far from friends and family. They know I live alone and that I'm lonely with no friends nearby. Every time I try to save up the $1,000 I need to visit, some urgent expense takes it away. I haven't been home in 10 years, and it's killing me.

Two of my best friends recently came into a good sum of money, around $100,000 or more. Neither one has offered to give or lend me a dime. I'm very hurt by this because I was always generous when I had money. Do I have a right to feel hurt? How can I let this go so it doesn't affect our friendships? -- SUFFERING IN COLORADO

DEAR SUFFERING: Your feelings are your feelings, and you have a right to them. However, it is unrealistic to expect your friends to give you the money to visit them. You might have better luck if you invite them to visit you.

DEAR ABBY: I am becoming more and more irritated with people. My fuse is short and I'm prone to bursts of anger. Today I watched another driver run a red light, and I proceeded to honk my horn, lower my window and give the guy my middle finger. (Yeah, I know it was risky, but I couldn't resist the impulse.)

I am sick of people! They are, in my opinion, self-centered, inconsiderate jerks who need to be smacked. Stupid questions also set me off. I have been snapping at my wife and kids, which is not something I intend. What can I do to get a grip on my temper and not act out the way I have been doing? Is something wrong with me? -- REALLY A NICE GUY IN MICHIGAN

DEAR NICE GUY: The "Season to be Jolly" has always been stressful, as is its aftermath, when it's time to pay the bills. This last holiday season has been more stressful than most for any number of reasons.

Anger is a normal emotion. Everyone experiences it from time to time. But lowering one's car window, playing the horn like a musical instrument and giving other drivers the finger is not only unwise, but dangerous. These days it could get you killed. For the record, a bad mood is not a valid excuse for taking it out on someone you think has asked a stupid question. If a query is sincere, no question is "stupid."

Your loss of self-control -- if recent -- could be related to frustration or misdirected anger at something out of your control. Does experiencing these feelings mean there is something "wrong" with you? Not necessarily, as long as you find ways to manage your emotions before exploding. We are all human. We all make mistakes.

My booklet, "The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It," offers suggestions for directing angry feelings in a healthy way. It contains suggestions for managing and constructively channeling anger in various situations. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 to Dear Abby Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

It takes self-control and maturity to react calmly instead of striking out in anger. Recognizing what is causing these negative emotions can go a long way to help you avoid taking them out on others. I sometimes wonder whether anger management should be added to school curriculums to help the next generation learn to communicate in a healthy manner, rather than simply reacting.

DEAR ABBY: My dear friend "Francine" loves male attention and flirts with men, married or unmarried, at parties and on other occasions. I don't think flirting with married men is proper because it sends the wrong message. I also don't think their wives appreciate her behavior. Am I off base? I would appreciate your input. -- OLD-FASHIONED IN ARIZONA

DEAR OLD-FASHIONED: Your dear friend may do this not because she's trying to break up a marriage, but because she needs validation and wants to reassure herself that she is attractive. If the wives find her behavior a threat, they can tell her that themselves, or exclude her from their gatherings.

P.S. Is it "proper"? No. Does it happen? Quite often.

DEAR ABBY: For the past three years I've been with a man I believe is the love of my life. Early on, he admitted to a porn addiction that has plagued him his entire life and sabotaged past relationships. With my support, he began his first real attempt at recovery, which included a team of mental health practitioners.

His progress over the past three years, while not linear, has been tremendous. He's an entirely different person. I would describe our relationship as 90% joyful, 10% agony (he has had four brief relapses, during which he has said incredibly hurtful things to me). I agree the cycle must be broken, and only he can do it.

A week ago, he had a difficult relapse and ended our relationship. His therapist feels he needs to be on his own to focus on recovery. While I am devastated, I agree. But I can't understand why he's giving up on us forever and making big decisions like getting off the mortgage on the house we bought less than two years ago. He swears it has nothing to do with me, and that if it weren't for this addiction, he would spend the rest of his life with me.

If his plan is to live alone, be single or celibate, and focus on recovery, why wouldn't he also pause on major financial decisions? Why is he so completely done when there is clearly hope for recovery and reconciliation? -- BROKEN-HEARTED IN OREGON

DEAR BROKEN-HEARTED: You have involved yourself with someone who has a terrible track record when it comes to relationships. Whatever his plans for the future may be, he does not want a committed relationship with you, nor does he want the financial responsibility and the tie to you that the house represents, which is why he wants off the mortgage. It is now time for you to start looking after your own needs and goals. If you stay busy and don't isolate yourself, it will lessen the pain you are feeling.

DEAR ABBY: My brother divorced his first wife 10 years ago. Since then, he has married a wonderful woman my family adores. The problem is, my ex-sister-in-law insists on showing up for family events, which makes these celebrations extremely awkward. Even her children recognize how uncomfortable her presence makes everyone.

I don't mind being the "bad guy" and telling her that she's no longer welcome at family events, but I don't want to cause an ugly scene. How can I diplomatically (but firmly) tell her to stay away? Any suggestions would be appreciated. -- FLUMMOXED IN PHILADELPHIA

DEAR FLUMMOXED: What a sad situation. Your BROTHER, not you, should deliver the message to his ex, well before she shows up at your next family event. He should inform her that when she shows up uninvited, her presence makes everyone uncomfortable, and it would be best that she not impose again. You could lessen the hurt by occasionally seeing her separately, depending upon the circumstances of the divorce.

