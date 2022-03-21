DEAR ABBY: I've been in a relationship with a man I met at work. It took me six months to decide to be intimate with him, and it will be a year next month. Things are going great. The only issue is, he has a wife and kids. (The children are about my age.)

I am young, beautiful and I know I deserve more. But I'm falling in love with this man, and I can't resist our passionate sex life. He's done things with me I've never experienced before. We see each other often, and I enjoy his company.

This is the first time I have ever been a "side piece," and it bothers me that the time we spend together is limited and I can only call within certain hours. I know he likes me, but my feelings for him are way stronger.

How do I resist my yearning to want to be around him or just talk on the phone? Should I change jobs to have a new beginning, or consider a relationship with someone who doesn't have to be a secret? How can I end this when, with every fiber of my being, I want to stay? -- MISTRESS IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MISTRESS: This affair is going nowhere, so sharpen your survival instincts. Wake up and realize it could go on until he decides to trade you in for a younger, fresher "side piece" he can impress with his prowess. I'm willing to bet you are not his first, nor will you be the last.

Quitting this person will not be entirely painless, but do it cold turkey anyway. You already know how. And if you're feeling generous when you wave goodbye, thank him for the many valuable lessons he's taught you, because you intend to share them with younger, stronger, single men. Believe me, there are plenty out there.

DEAR ABBY: I am pregnant with my second child. My first child is a girl and so is the baby I am expecting. A few months ago, my husband's cousin gave birth to a girl. The baby had a heart defect that unfortunately could not be repaired. She died four days after birth. My heart was broken for not only this baby girl but also her parents. I cannot fathom what it would be like to lose my child.

While I have shared my good news with close family, I have not shared it on social media out of respect for my husband's cousin. I'm torn because this is a happy time in my life and I would love to share my news, but I worry it would be insensitive. I have confided my concerns to a few friends. They are divided about how I should proceed, so I am hoping you can offer guidance. -- FEELING HER LOSS IN NEW YORK

DEAR FEELING HER LOSS: Sooner or later, your husband's cousin and her husband are going to learn about your pregnancy, if they don't already know. The kind thing to do would be to let them hear about it directly from you rather than via a post on social media. After you have spoken with them, you can then share the happy news of the impending arrival for all of your friends to see.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wonderful husband, "Alec," for five years. This is a second marriage for both of us. We raised children on our own and waited until they were out of the house to get into a relationship.

My issue is Alec plans events, and then becomes stressed because the house or the food isn't perfect. My idea of an event is: My family comes over and we enjoy each other's company. We usually do potluck, and everyone helps with the cleanup. My husband's idea of an event is that we are the hosts and everyone sits down to a formal dinner.

I hate this! Why would I spend all my time serving my family and cleaning up after them instead of enjoying BEING with them? In his defense, Alec does most of the prep and hosting on his events because I refuse to kill myself making sure everything is "perfect." But even though he does most of the work, he's obviously irritated the whole time, and by the time of the event, we're barely speaking.

These events are not fun for us, and the visiting family notices the tension, so it's uncomfortable for them, too. I just want to enjoy my family -- not impress anyone. Our house is always presentable. It's not like I invite guests into a mess. To hear him talk, you'd think we have rats running around.

I have tried discussing it with him, and he says, "My mom was a perfect hostess. She made everyone comfortable, waited on them, etc." You know what? I don't CARE what his mom did. This is how I entertain, and I'm not going to kill myself and then have a miserable time. Am I unreasonable? -- DIFFERENCE OF STYLE

DEAR DIFFERENCE: Remind your husband that families have their own traditions. If he wants to entertain his family in grand style, he's entitled to do that -- and they probably expect it. However, he has no right to impose his style of entertaining on your family because it is not fair to you or to them. Because you're not going to change him, compromise by divvying up the entertaining -- you do yours, and he should do his.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter, who is 12, has this idea that when she finishes school, she wants to be a professional gamer. She believes she will make a ton of money at it. I never tell her she can't do something because I want her to know how capable she is. I just would like her to aspire to help mankind in a more worthwhile way.

She is, and always has been, very popular among her peers. She has a likable personality and a kind heart. What can I say to my daughter to help her understand there are so many other things she can do with her life? I have been saving money for her to use as she chooses when she becomes of legal age. I don't want to give it to her unless she develops higher aspirations for herself. What is your best advice? -- MOTIVATING MAMA IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MAMA: Your daughter is 12! (If it is of any comfort to you, when I was her age my "dream" was to be 5'9" and sing the blues standing under a blue spotlight wearing a black velvet dress. I'm 5'2", and my best singing is done in the shower.) I can guarantee that your daughter's aspirations will expand more than once before she's of legal age. In the meantime, "suggest" to her that there are many rewarding ways to succeed in this world, among them the satisfaction one gets from helping one's fellow man (or woman). And encourage her to volunteer and branch out into other areas to expand her possibilities and opportunities.

DEAR ABBY: My teenage grandson plays on his middle school's football team. He is a great player, but the team never wins. It's hard to watch him play his heart out when the team loses in the 38-0 range. I'm proud of his efforts, and I want to encourage him to continue to do his best no matter what the final score is. Do you have any suggestions on the healthiest way to sympathize with him about the loss without discouraging him? -- PROUD OF HIM IN THE WEST

DEAR PROUD OF HIM: I think what you are already doing is the right approach. By attending these events, you are telling your grandson how proud you are of the fact that he gives his all when he competes and that you respect him for it. Then take him out for a postgame dinner and a treat.

DEAR ABBY: My wife works from home, and we are having a disagreement about the home workspace. She says I interrupt her too much and shouldn't talk to her so often. While I agree with that, I don't agree with her roaming around the house with her laptop while she's in meetings. If I turn on the TV, listen to music or talk on the phone, she gets upset.

I have been digging my heels in saying I'm entitled to enjoy my own home and she should either stay in her home office or go to a coffee shop. To me, what she's doing is like taking your laptop into the work break room and telling people to be quiet because she's in a meeting.

I know her job is stressful and she gets anxious, so now I'm torn. Am I unrealistic to expect her not to make our entire house her office? -- WALKING ON EGGSHELLS

DEAR WALKING: People create home offices for a reason. It's a dedicated, organized place to work. Your wife should not be "roaming the house" with her laptop and insisting you maintain complete silence. Ideally, some physical boundaries should be set that equitably divide the house between her "office" and the "rest of the house."

Another suggestion might be for you to find some activity away from your home a couple of mornings or afternoons a week -- a part-time job, a sport or volunteering -- while she's busy in meetings. This might provide you with more social contact. The two of you should have a (calm) discussion and see what works for you.

