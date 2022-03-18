DEAR ABBY: My stepson "Ryan" is an active senior in high school. He's a great kid, and I love him. I'm proud and delighted that he says he loves my home-cooked meals, which he doesn't get at his mother's house. They eat a lot of takeout or premade foods. Not everyone likes to cook, so I don't judge.

My concern is Ryan eats his food at an alarming speed, especially if it's something soft, like lasagna or casseroles. His plate is nearly finished before anyone else has more than a couple bites of theirs. I don't want to shame or embarrass him, but it seems unhealthy for his digestion and possibly even dangerous with certain foods. It's also very unpleasant to watch.

Last night, Ryan inhaled an entire enchilada in two or three bites swallowed whole. He didn't chew once. My husband will gently tell Ryan to slow down if I give him a well-timed look. Otherwise, he seems unfazed by it. Ryan frequently eats most of a serving dish of something if we don't point out that others might want seconds, too.

I hesitate to make a big deal out of it because he's a great kid, and my husband is a wonderful father, outside of not teaching his son good eating habits. Ryan was a chubby little boy, but has become tall and lean after a huge growth spurt. I feel bad saying this, but I'm grossed out and worried at the same time. Your guidance is appreciated. -- COOKING STEPMOM IN THE WEST

DEAR STEPMOM: It is years late, but please have a serious talk with your husband about the fact that his son never learned basic table manners. From your description, he eats like an animal. He seems to not only be eating too much, but also too fast, which is visually unappealing as well as unhealthy.

Table manners are important. Not having them could have a negative impact on his social life and even his career in the future. Please point this out to your husband and to Ryan, because it's important they both hear it. It may take reinforcement and constant reminding, so be prepared.

DEAR ABBY: My wife's 90th birthday is coming up soon. Our younger daughter is giving her a birthday party at a nice restaurant and inviting only women. When I asked her why I wasn't invited, she said the party will be "more fun" with only ladies. I don't understand or agree with this. I would enjoy visiting with the ladies. What do you think about her decision? I think it stinks. -- NOT INVITED IN TEXAS

DEAR NOT INVITED: I "think" this decision should have been made by your wife as well as your daughter. At your ages, there's no guarantee how many more birthdays you will have together, and for you to be summarily excluded seems wrong to me. If this is a ladies' luncheon, it's possible "the girls" will enjoy celebrating without their husbands -- if they are lucky enough to still have husbands.

Because this milestone birthday is one you would like to celebrate with your wife, why not take her out for a special dinner -- just the two of you -- or include your children, grandchildren, great-grandkids, etc., and make it a family affair?

DEAR ABBY: My son, daughter-in-law and 1-year-old granddaughter moved across the country two years ago and have not once come to see us. They promised they would come as often as they could or, I should say, as often as she went to see her parents, which is every four months or so.

They now have a brand-new baby we haven't seen due to COVID-19. We bought them a special iPad to FaceTime with, but it hasn't been used, nor do they ever call us. They actually didn't speak to us for nine months over a perceived slight.

Now they want us to come visit them. We desperately want to see our grandchildren. They know us only as the "package people" because we send gifts. Please help us figure out what to do. Our son hasn't spoken to his dad in seven months because of this perceived wrong. We feel it will be really uncomfortable for all of us. -- TO GO OR NOT TO GO

DEAR TO GO: The longer this estrangement lasts, the more embedded it will become. You need to go, see your grandchildren and mend fences, if possible. Regardless of how the visit turns out, at the least you will have seen your grandchildren. If you make the effort, it may start your family on the path of healing.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is close to retirement age and has his hands full with work and yardwork all year long. We have a lot of property to take care of. Two years ago, a retired neighbor asked him to clear the snow from her double driveway during the winter storms. (We don't own a plow.) She started giving him $20 for his hard work. This year, she decided to give him $10 when she felt like it.

This woman is well-off financially. She has two housekeepers, goes out to eat and vacations on a regular basis. When the snow falls, she calls our home constantly to have her driveways cleared even though my husband is at work. How do we put a stop to this when the snow starts falling this winter? -- FED UP IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR FED UP: Your husband has been a good neighbor; this woman hasn't acted like one. The next time you get a call like that when your husband is at work, TELL her your husband is "too busy" to help her out. Then suggest she hire a person or snow removal service that does it professionally. She can certainly afford it.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.

r wife are working to remain reunited. Concentrate on that rather than preoccupy yourself with your insecurities, and you'll both be better off.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter, who is 12, has this idea that when she finishes school, she wants to be a professional gamer. She believes she will make a ton of money at it. I never tell her she can't do something because I want her to know how capable she is. I just would like her to aspire to help mankind in a more worthwhile way.

She is, and always has been, very popular among her peers. She has a likable personality and a kind heart. What can I say to my daughter to help her understand there are so many other things she can do with her life? I have been saving money for her to use as she chooses when she becomes of legal age. I don't want to give it to her unless she develops higher aspirations for herself. What is your best advice? -- MOTIVATING MAMA IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MAMA: Your daughter is 12! (If it is of any comfort to you, when I was her age my "dream" was to be 5'9" and sing the blues standing under a blue spotlight wearing a black velvet dress. I'm 5'2", and my best singing is done in the shower.) I can guarantee that your daughter's aspirations will expand more than once before she's of legal age. In the meantime, "suggest" to her that there are many rewarding ways to succeed in this world, among them the satisfaction one gets from helping one's fellow man (or woman). And encourage her to volunteer and branch out into other areas to expand her possibilities and opportunities.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 21 (mostly) happy years. However, last year I had an affair that lasted for several months. I confessed to my wife, and we separated for about a month while I tried to evaluate what I should do. In the end, I returned home and asked for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Obviously, my wife has struggled with my infidelity, but, to her credit, she's trying hard to make things work. During our separation, we had little contact, and she told me that for revenge she had slept with someone else. I know that what's good for the goose is good for the gander, but the guy is less than half our age, and I'm struggling with the mental image and thoughts of trying to match his level of stamina and energy (if you know what I mean).

I know I messed up, but I love my wife with my whole heart and I'm working hard to demonstrate it. How do I purge my thoughts of the image of my wife with another man? -- REMORSEFUL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR REMORSEFUL: It may not be easy. (Don't you think your wife has had similar mental images of you and the woman you cheated with?) Infidelity hurts everyone involved. You and you

