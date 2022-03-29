DEAR ABBY: I have a daughter who married a less-than-capable provider because she was pregnant. She's sloppy, hasn't seen a dentist in five years, barely keeps her room clean and is very overweight. She lives with us now because she decided, finally, to go back to school.

We let her live in an apartment we own, and it became so full of roaches -- because they didn't clean their dishes or floors -- that we left it "as-is." We are afraid to buy anything for them to live in again, because they have no regard for their things, their child's things or any place they live. What should we do when she finally gets a job, if that happens? Do we move her someplace and let her mess it up? Must we take care of everything? -- RAISING A CHILD-ADULT

DEAR RAISING: It's a hopeful sign that your daughter has finally decided to return to school. However, from your description, she may be severely depressed and need to be seen by a doctor. That she would raise a baby in a filthy roach-infested dwelling has me concerned about her ability to function as a parent.

Be a little more patient with your daughter and encourage her to follow through with her schooling. If the apartment still belongs to you, have it professionally cleaned and permit her to stay in it AS LONG AS IT IS KEPT CLEAN ENOUGH THAT THE BABY CAN SAFELY LIVE THERE.

Once she graduates and finds employment, give her enough money for a down payment or a deposit on an apartment. Look after your grandchild while she's working if her husband is incapable of doing it, which likely will be the case. Most important, make sure your grandchild is properly cared for.

DEAR ABBY: When I was in high school, I stopped going by my short nickname and began going by my more formal given name. Everyone has been respectful, except my significant other. When he met me 20 years ago, the change had already occurred. Yet he continues to call me by the nickname. He does it whenever he talks about me to others, and it often leads to my being in a social situation and having to correct people.

When I have tried to impress upon him how important this is to me, he says I am being "trivial." Abby, it is my NAME, and I think I have the right to be called what I want. I consider his refusal to understand how I feel a sign of disrespect. Am I wrong? -- CALL ME BY MY NAME

DEAR CALL: No, you are not wrong. Your significant other should have made more of an effort to call you by your preferred name 20 years ago. Had he done that, by now it would have become habit. Correct him every time he uses the wrong name, whether it's in private or in public.

For many people, this would not be a deal-breaker. However, because it is for you, it may be time to consider replacing him with someone who wants to help you be the person you want to be, rather than put a stumbling block in your way.

DEAR ABBY: My partner, "Josh," is a musician who insists on still practicing with the band even though he doesn't have gigs. We have two fragile family members who would die if they got COVID-19, so we have tried to avoid any risks. Yet he still does band practice with people outside our household. The bandmates are not careful like we are and one even has weekly gigs with another band!

I want to ask Josh to stop band practice altogether, but I'm afraid he will resent me, fly off the handle and ultimately end our relationship. I wish I didn't have to worry and ask this stuff, but he keeps putting himself in situations that violate everything we have worked so hard to accomplish. Why is it so hard for him to give up in-person practice? Why can't he put everyone's safety first? I'm so conflicted, Abby. What do I do? -- BAND GIRLFRIEND IN NEW YORK

DEAR GIRLFRIEND: If you are as deeply worried about the safety of your medically fragile relatives as you have stated, YOU should end the relationship. Josh may need to practice with his bandmates so they don't replace him. He cannot be responsible for their behavior, and for you to expect him to be is unrealistic.

DEAR ABBY: I find myself depressed 90% of the time because I'm afraid of death. Do you think LGBTQ individuals are doomed after death? Will we go to hell? I'm gay and I worry every day about it. Please settle my nerves. -- STRESSED-OUT IN GEORGIA

DEAR STRESSED-OUT: I'm glad you asked. Please stop worrying, because you are making your own hell right here on Earth. LGBTQ individuals are no more "doomed" after death than are straight people. The misguided individual who planted that idea in your head deserves that fate, not you.

DEAR ABBY: Our son married a psychotherapist who is very controlling. From the beginning, she did not like me, which was obvious from her words and actions. She has convinced our son that I was a bad mother, and he hasn't spoken to me in more than four years. He also shuns every other member of our family.

We are heartbroken. We were a close family until she came into the picture, but my son allowed her to ruin it. I have tried to keep in touch with him, but he never replies. I have also talked to a therapist with no success. They and her family have blocked me from contacting them. I'm unable to accept this situation because my family and I love my son so much. Please help me. -- DISTRAUGHT MOTHER IN WEST VIRGINIA

DEAR MOTHER: I will try, but it won't be easy. I know you are heartbroken, but you are going to have to find a way to accept and grieve the loss of your son. This may take the help of another licensed psychotherapist or your spiritual counselor to help you come to terms with a painful situation that cannot be repaired. Please accept my sympathy for your loss.

DEAR ABBY: Do you have any recommendations for how to deal with guests who show up with their pets? My husband's sister and her husband have two Belgian Malinois shepherd dogs. The last time we invited them to dinner six years ago (a two-hour drive), they brought along an aging greyhound "because he was an old dog." The dog stayed in their van (the weather was mild), and her husband took it for a walk a couple times.

Our yard is not fenced, and I do not want dogs in my house. My sister-in-law, who is oblivious to other people's wishes, "wonders" why she hasn't been invited to visit again. We would invite them to dinner again, but I don't want to deal with the dogs. Advice? -- DOGGED IN DELAWARE

DEAR DOGGED: If she raises the subject, be honest with her. Tell her the invitation is open any time they wish, providing they leave their dogs at home. If she wants to know why, that's the time to explain that you do not want animals in your house, your yard isn't fenced and you think it is cruel to leave them sitting in a car for an extended period of time, which would make their visit less enjoyable for you. It's the truth.

DEAR ABBY: A lady friend of mine I've known for more than 20 years and I recently lost our spouses to COVID in the same hospital, four rooms apart from each other. During the 2 1/2 weeks that our spouses were in the hospital, we visited, prayed for and offered comfort to each other, as well as after their passing.

Throughout the years, we had always had a slight attraction to each other, and we realize that it's still there. We know each other's flaws as well as good points. Keep in mind we were very much in love with our spouses, and we're able to openly talk about them as well as grieve for them. We also find a great sense of comfort in each other's company but, over time, our physical attraction has grown.

I'm 64 and she's 57, and we're both experienced in the game of life. My question is, it's been only two months since our spouses died, so would it be wrong for us to start seeing each other on a romantic basis or is this too soon? Also, there's the question of being judged by others. -- NEW WIDOWER IN FLORIDA

DEAR NEW WIDOWER: Please allow me to offer my sympathy for your loss. You and this lady are not strangers. You are adults who have known each other for a long time. If the two of you have feelings for each other, there is nothing stopping you from exploring your relationship to see where it leads. Understand that this is a process that will take more time and should not be rushed. Please don't allow your lives or your decisions to be ruled by what "others" might think.

DEAR ABBY: A couple we occasionally double-date with likes to meet for dinner. Usually, we both throw out a few suggestions, see what sounds good and go from there. Recently, though, my friend chooses the same restaurant and then announces they want to buy us dinner. The problem is, we don't care for that restaurant as they only serve one type of food -- soup. I think it's her way of controlling the cost of the meal.

I have no problem with finding other, less expensive places to go that offer options so we can all be satisfied. When I suggest something different, she goes blank and can't think of anything, and I can tell she doesn't like my suggestions. I also do not want them to buy our dinner because, again, I know finances are tight. My husband and I order appetizers for the table and we ask for them to be placed on our bill, and that seems to be OK.

How do we continue to double-date and not have the selection process create tension that spoils our night out? -- NOT APPETIZING IN THE WEST

DEAR NOT APPETIZING: You can accomplish that by speaking up. Be honest with your friend. Tell her you don't mind having dinner at the soup place once in a while, but you would prefer to go to a place that offers more variety. And while you are at it, tell her that although they are generous in wanting to pay for your meals, you and your husband prefer to either split the check 50/50 or alternate picking up the tab.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

