DEAR ABBY: I had a friend I adored. She was someone I had known for over 20 years, but I had to say goodbye to her. I realized she is a shoplifter and also doesn't tip at restaurants.

When she shoplifted, I was with her. I had no idea she was doing it until we got back to the car and one of the items fell out of her bag. I was appalled. I told her to never do it again when we were together, and I have tried not to shop with her since. I realized she wasn't leaving tips when her receipt blew away with a gust of wind. She was in the restroom when I picked it up and saw there was no tip for the server, who was working very hard.

I told her I didn't feel comfortable going places with her under these circumstances, especially with how things have changed during COVID. The last straw was when I caught her trying to sneak into a musical event. There are musicians in my family, and I know how they and others have struggled during these hard times.

She has more than enough money to cover these costs. I don't understand why she does it. The problem is I feel guilty. Should I reach out and suggest we do things that don't involve music, restaurants or shopping? Maybe we can just go for walks and talk? I miss her friendship. -- TAKEN ABACK IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: I don't advise it. The woman you "miss" -- I hesitate to refer to her as your "friend" -- is selfish, stingy, dishonest, self-centered and lacks compassion for others. You need her in your life like a moose needs a hat rack. Find walking companions who are caring, generous and honest with whom to "get your steps in."

DEAR ABBY: My younger brother is in his 60s. As a child, he was very active and athletic. Decades later, he is seriously overweight and having trouble with his knees, plus numerous other physical problems. He's addicted to painkillers and takes many other drugs. Over the last 10 years, he has had disagreements with at least 10 people and written mean and spiteful texts. Because of it, he has lost many friends and even his doctor.

He didn't communicate with me unless he wanted my opinion about something he had done or said. If I disagreed, he sent me hateful, upsetting texts as well. Last year, he asked my opinion about something, and when I disagreed with him, he blasted me again. He also doesn't like my husband or stepdaughter and mentioned them up in his text. I finally decided I had had enough and quit engaging him. Am I overreacting? -- SECOND THOUGHTS IN GEORGIA

DEAR SECOND THOUGHTS: I don't think so. Because you want to avoid the pain of interacting with your dysfunctional sibling, your solution is both logical and appropriate. Please do not second-guess or punish yourself for protecting yourself.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a woman of 28. I have started falling in love with a girl I met recently. We talked for a while, expressed feelings for each other and decided to start dating. She lives in Minnesota and I'm in Texas. She's also in college. I think she's 18 or 19. I know our age span is a little wide, but we didn't care about that.

Things were going OK, but recently she's gone quiet and hasn't been talking to me as often. She said she just needs some time to herself and that she's having some second thoughts about all of this. I talked with her about it, and she told me she still loves me and wants me to come visit her, which I'm planning to do soon. It feels like she's got cold feet, and I'm not sure what to do. I love her. I want to make this work between us, but I feel unwanted and unloved. What should I do? -- STARTING TO LOSE FAITH

DEAR STARTING: What you should do is recognize that you and this young woman are in very different places in your lives. You are ready for a serious commitment to someone. She's a college student who isn't yet out of her teens. If she needs time to herself so she can figure out whether she is ready for the kind of relationship you have in mind, give it to her. Do not force it. If that means postponing your visit, so be it.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for almost five years. We don't live together but we see each other every other day. Recently we had an argument about him following girls who show their butts on Instagram. This is not the first time I have asked him to delete the pictures; it's the third, actually.

Every time I call him on it, he claims he just scrolls through them, but he gets mad at the same time or insists he doesn't pay any attention to them. He promises to unfollow them but never does. I also feel really insecure because when we first started seeing each other, he made a comment about wanting to pay to get my butt enhanced. What should I do? -- BOTHERED BY BUTTS

DEAR BOTHERED: Perhaps you should spend less time looking at his cellphone. If your boyfriend is caring, faithful and treats you well, you may have to learn to deal with your insecurity. Many men look at pictures on the internet and it's not a threat to their relationships.

That said, however, if your boyfriend's ideal woman is one with a prominent posterior, you may not be The One for him. And regarding his comment about having yours enlarged -- of course, that would be your choice, not his, so don't be coerced. And, please, be aware that unless cosmetic surgery is done by a board-certified physician, the results can be unfortunate. It's also very expensive and the procedure is not "minor" surgery.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 16 years and have two little boys. Since we were young we have wanted tattoos, but we couldn't afford them and I couldn't decide what kind I wanted. Recently, the subject came up again, and I decided I'd get one that symbolizes my motherhood.

At first, my husband seemed all for it, but then he started joking about where his name would go on it. I responded that his name would never be part of my tattoo because it would be about being a MOM. I also said I don't plan to get a tattoo of him because, although I know we'll grow old together, if something happened to him, I'd be stuck with it forever.

He was hurt by that remark and now thinks I'm questioning our future together. Mind you, his tattoo has nothing to do with me or our kids, and I'd never ask him to do that. Now he's pushing me to "honor him" in a tattoo. I still feel strongly about the "mother" ink being my one and only. Should I add his name, or is a tattoo not the best route? -- FEELING GUILTY IN TEXAS

DEAR FEELING GUILTY: What is driving your husband's "push" was the foolish comment you made that you would feel "stuck" (pun intended?) if he died and you had to wear his name forever. I would hope that you "honor" your husband every day of your marriage and vice versa.

Someone's name inked on your anatomy is no guarantee a relationship will last -- living examples of which are the many celebrities who have had theirs removed or modified because their romances fizzled. If neither of you has gotten those tattoos yet, it would be better for your marriage if you both end this argument by skipping them.

DEAR ABBY: During the last year, I made some significant changes to my life. I left an emotionally abusive marriage after 23 years, which gave me the confidence to take better care of myself. I have lost 70 pounds and am almost down to the weight I was in high school. I am very proud of this.

My issue is my family has now started using my former weight as a measuring stick. I am often told things like, "You should see your cousin. She's almost as big as you were!" which is quickly followed by an offhand, "No offense," which tells me they know it offends me. I said as much to them at first, but the insulting comparisons continue.

It's not just one person saying this; it has actually become the family standard. I know I was very large, but this is extremely hurtful. I find myself avoiding family visits because the subject seems to invariably come up in some way. Is there anything beyond what I have already tried that can convey the distress this causes? -- FORMER FAT RELATIVE IN MISSOURI

DEAR RELATIVE: Your relatives have been told that alluding to your former weight problem causes you distress. That it continues tells me they are thoughtless at best, not to mention rude and inconsiderate of your feelings. Because you can't change their behavior (and neither can I), the logical solution is to do what is best for you and see less of them.

DEAR ABBY: I recently learned my neighbor shot and killed her two young kids (14 and 2) more than 20 years ago and served only half of her prison sentence -- six years. The newspaper said she called the police herself, confessed and was arrested and incarcerated.

I have only known her for two years. She's very reserved and keeps to herself. She seems paranoid, but she has warmed up to me because we both dabble in art. Since I've learned this information from the internet, I don't know how to feel about her. This was a horrendous act, and I'm having a hard time processing. What are your thoughts? -- PERPLEXED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR PERPLEXED: Why did you find it necessary to research your neighbor? Did someone suggest it, or do you do that with all of your neighbors? If what you discovered is indeed true, there must be a good reason why she was freed after serving only half her sentence. I think, because you have questions, the person you should ask is her.

DEAR ABBY: I have known my ex's friend for more than 12 years. Long story short, we are now "friends with benefits." When I stay over, he almost always portrays himself as a good catch, but when it's time to act like one outside his home, he doesn't. He says, "Dating is too hard," and "We should take it one day at a time." He constantly tells me I will make "someone" a good wife and that I should have no problem finding someone. Must I just enjoy the best benefits I have ever had, or should I move on? -- CONFLICTED IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR CONFLICTED: Much depends upon what you really want. If what you want is a husband, children and a future, you should take this man's advice and find "someone" other than him. If it's great sex and nothing more, you must decide whether you want to stick around for the (wild) ride. No one can decide that for you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0