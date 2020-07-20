DEAR ABBY: After using online dating for almost a year, I have met someone, and it's getting serious. Problem is, during some of our first conversations, he talked about his previous online experiences. One involved a woman who asked him for money and how stupid she must've thought he was. Another time, he told me he couldn't understand how a person could send money to someone they met online and had never met in person.
Well, this person (me), who he thinks is so smart and successful, is one of those who was drawn in by an online person. I sent money several times. I am a well-educated and successful professional who is so ashamed of this that I haven't gone to the authorities. I cut ties with the person to whom I loaned the money. He promised to pay me back, but I haven't seen a penny.
I haven't told a soul I did this. Should I disclose this to my boyfriend? I want to be honest with him, but I also wonder if what's in the past should be left in the past. Please advise me. -- ASHAMED SOUTHERN LADY
DEAR LADY: I see no reason for you to discuss this with the man you are currently seeing, unless it is to enlighten him that even well-educated, successful people can be gullible under the right circumstances. Fortunately for you, you weren't seriously damaged by the person's failure to repay you. (Other intelligent, but trusting, people have suffered irreparable damage.)
Because you feel you were taken advantage of, it couldn't hurt to notify the authorities. Yes it's embarrassing, but human beings make mistakes. If you were preyed upon and the person was a scammer, you might be doing someone else a favor by reporting it.
DEAR ABBY: My granddaughter-to-be is an absolute doll. She's perfect for my grandson, and I think they were meant for each other. My concern is her family. They treat her like Cinderella.
She cleans, cooks, does laundry and takes care of her disabled sister. She is 21, but because she's living with her parents until she and my grandson are married, she has to ask permission to go anywhere or do anything. She also believes everything they tell her, which is mostly B.S.
My fear is that her family will interfere with their marriage and expect her to still take care of her lazy relatives. She has told them things will change once she's married, but because she is easily manipulated, they will expect her to continue taking care of their household. How can I convince her to set boundaries without sounding like I'm trying to manipulate her myself? -- ONLY WANTS THE BEST FOR THEM
DEAR ONLY WANTS: Creating boundaries is going to be a new experience for this young woman. While it may eventually be liberating, it probably won't be comfortable in the beginning. Thankfully, she will have your grandson at her side to reinforce her.
Befriend her and listen when she needs to talk. With parents as controlling as you describe, she's going to need all the support and validation she can get. When she needs to strengthen her backbone, remind (don't lecture) her that as a married woman, her first priority must be her husband and -- if they are blessed with any -- her children, and repeat that important message often.
DEAR ABBY: Fifty years ago, at the age of 17, I was raped by a high school classmate. At the time, I was living in an apartment with a friend, "Becky." She and three male classmates witnessed the attack, stood by and did nothing. (They were drunk.)
I never reported the assault because I was scared, embarrassed and ashamed. No one ever spoke about it, and Becky and I went our separate ways. I eventually married, moved away from my hometown and tried to put the incident behind me.
Fifteen years ago, I moved back and married a local man. I see all those people frequently around town, which reminds me of that terrible night. I don't think it's fair that I have had to live with this for 50 years while the others appear to have forgotten and gone on their merry way. None of them ever apologized or acknowledged their part in the attack. I remember it as vividly as if it were last week.
I would like to confront those involved. A friend suggested I privately confront my attacker. I believe calling out these people will give me peace of mind. My husband and I are planning to move out of the area, so I will never have to see any of them again. Should I confront all of them or just my attacker? Or should I let sleeping dogs lie? -- ASSAULTED IN IDAHO
DEAR ASSAULTED: Before deciding whether to confront these people after 50 years or let sleeping dogs lie, what I think you should do is discuss what happened with a licensed therapist, specifically one who works with patients who have PTSD. Whereas a half-century ago there was a tendency to blame the victims of sexual assault, we have come a long way since then, and help is available for you if you're willing to get it.
A way to find help in making this important decision would be to contact RAINN (rainn.org). The toll-free phone number is 800-656-4673. RAINN is the free, confidential national sexual assault hotline, and it's available 24/7.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a beautiful 77-year-old woman in excellent health who has fun traveling internationally. I will soon be taking my oldest daughter to Europe at my expense because I want a companion.
I'm 19 years older than she is. She also is in great health and has a fun-loving personality. We look like sisters and have fun together wherever we go. However, I don't want her to call me "Mom" while we are out in public places. Can I ask her not to call me that?
She is stubborn and always has been, but I love her and want her around while I'm traveling, rather than friends. She's single, but I'm not. My husband can't go because of health issues.
I need my daughter to go with me. Can you give me some ideas on how to approach her to not call me "Mom" in public? What if she refuses to go with me? -- ONE STIPULATION IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STIPULATION: I can't help but wonder why not being called "Mom" is so important to you. I have read your letter several times, and I'm struck by the fact that it's all about YOU and what YOU want. Your daughter is long past 21, and I'm sure she can make her own decisions. You can ask her not to call you "Mom," but whether she will agree and won't forget to not address you that way is anyone's guess. Old habits die hard.
DEAR ABBY: I dated a guy for 10 months. We constantly fought because of his lack of trust. He had been burned in previous relationships. He said, "Trust is earned, not given," which isn't my philosophy.
After a recent argument (about lack of trust), I told him this attitude is a deal-breaker, and he needed time to reflect on his issues. I talked to him several days a week during the process, and we weren't intimate during that time.
I decided to have dinner with him at his apartment last night to further discuss the situation, only to have an old girlfriend ring his doorbell, upset. It seems that during the last five weeks, he had started seeing her again and slept with her while attempting to make amends with me. When I asked about her, he told me he thought we were done, and he was trying to put a Band-Aid on his pain. What to do?
He has great qualities but is so jealous and suspicious. Will he ever improve, or will I always be trying to prove myself? I believe he cares for me, but his actions with the old girlfriend negate this. I cannot even begin to rationalize his thought process. -- GETTING TIRED OF IT
DEAR GETTING TIRED: This guy is suspicious because HE isn't trustworthy. There's a saying attributed to historian, civil rights activist and author W.E.B. Du Bois: "A man does not look behind the door unless he has stood there himself." People are often jealous and controlling because they are insecure. Your boyfriend ran back to his old girlfriend because he was unable to be alone, even for a brief period. Be smart. Wake up and lose him. You can do better.
DEAR ABBY: Today I was in a small neighborhood restaurant with a friend. I ordered a special burger. When the cook brought it to the table, my friend immediately pulled out her camera and snapped several shots. A stranger who had been sitting at the bar jumped off his stool and came over to our table with his camera. I'm not sure how many photos of my meal were taken before I was able to start eating. My friend was logging onto Facebook to post before I took my first bite. I was dumbfounded. What can be said to people who are this rude? -- GET IT WHILE IT'S HOT
DEAR GET IT: What can be said? Plenty -- starting with, "Knock it off!" or "I don't like that!" Talk about an invasion of privacy as well as personal space. I don't blame you for feeling invaded.
DEAR ABBY: I went through an ugly divorce. My second wife, "Marci," is a liar, a cheat and a thief. She claims she's religious, but she gambles. She opens bank accounts that I'm not aware of. She tries to justify what she has done, but she calls constantly if I leave the house. She claims she's jealous. I think it's more of a control issue, and I leave for peace of mind.
Recently, her relatives asked for a private meeting to discuss her behavior and shared what I feared. Afterward, I called her supposed ex-husband and he told me they are still married. When I asked Marci to show me her divorce papers, she refused. I have talked with my pastor and attorney. They said give her six weeks and then move on. What do you suggest? -- TAKEN FOR A FOOL IN ALABAMA
DEAR TAKEN: Listen to these two unbiased advisers! Secure any property or information Marci might use to take further advantage of you, and take comfort in the fact that because you are not legally married, you are not responsible for any debts she has or will run up. Understand that Marci is a con artist, and please do exactly what your pastor and your attorney have instructed. If she keeps calling, block her or change your phone number. And if she stalks you -- and she may -- talk to the police.
DEAR ABBY: "Lila," a friend from my high school days I hadn't seen for years, called me out of the blue and said her mom wanted to see me again. Her mother and I had been friends for years. "Mom" was a special lady, and I always admired her, so I agreed.
When I arrived at the restaurant, I greeted them and we engaged in a little conversation. When I went to order, Lila pulled out a sales book she was selling items out of. Because I didn't want to disappoint her mother, I looked at each item. The only thing I could afford was an umbrella for $29. I already had a $5 one at home (my budget).
Abby, I felt used and insulted. Lila's only goal was selling me something -- not reuniting me with her mother. Lila is better off financially than I am. She owns her own home and drives a brand-new SUV. My car was bought used for $2,000.
How do I tolerate a person like her? She wants all she can get, even if it means using an old friend. By the way, she was decked out in her fashionable finest and ordered the cheapest thing on the menu. -- SAD FRIEND ON THE EAST COAST
DEAR SAD FRIEND: You do not have to tolerate a person like Lila, and you should not feel pressured to buy something from anyone that you don't want or need. If Lila calls again, inform her that you are not interested in anything she is selling and end the call.
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 29 years, 25 of them married. We have had good times and bad, like most couples, but over the last four years, things have changed. We came to a place where we both needed to decide whether we wanted to continue in our marriage. We went to counseling, and I pursued my own personal growth, trying new things I was interested in and finding gratitude and happiness in my interests and career. My husband did the same thing.
Now I have moved past it, forgiven, told my husband I love him and hope he feels the same. You know what he said? He said he doesn't know. He said he needs more time. Frankly, it has already been a long time, and it's upsetting to have to wait for him to make up his mind.
If I become frustrated, he says I don't have to stay and I'm free to do what I want. Trouble is, I want my husband, and I want him to want me back. What do I do? I take good care of myself and have a healthy sex drive. Sex happens rarely, and I end up being rejected more often than not. He also had an emotional affair with a woman he knows, but he thinks I made too much of it. That was about 18 months ago. Help, please. -- UNCOUPLING IN CANADA
DEAR UNCOUPLING: Going off and being independent may have been the wrong path to take. Your husband appears to have disconnected from you, both physically and emotionally. When he went off and "tried things he was interested in," among the things he tried may have been the woman with whom he had the affair.
If you continue waiting for your husband to make up his mind, you could be sitting in limbo for years. You take care of yourself, have a healthy sex drive and are entitled to a life. Now may be time to make one for yourself.
DEAR ABBY: For the past year my sister has been involved with a guy she went to high school with. He moved in with her and her 4-year-old son.
Before he moved in, my sister, my mom and I had a pretty decent relationship. Since this boyfriend has come into the picture, our relationship has become strained. He doesn't work, doesn't like her son, and she pays for everything (rent, food, car payments, etc.). Whatever he says, logical or not, she does it.
Recently, my nephew's father reached out to me because she hasn't let him see their son. When I asked my sister why, she had no reasonable explanation. I don't know what to do at this point. She won't even let the family see my nephew now. What should I do? -- MAD IN MARYLAND
DEAR MAD: Your sister's boyfriend has succeeded in isolating her, and it is a very dangerous red flag. This is what abusers do, and you should worry not only about her, but also her son, whom the boyfriend doesn't like. Could they be hiding the child because he has bruises?
As to the father of the boy, if he has been contributing financially for his son, he may, with the help of a lawyer, be able to exert enough influence to get his visitation back. Please suggest it.
For now, all you can do is tell your sister you are concerned for her well-being because she is carrying the whole load. Tell her you are also concerned for the child and that no matter what, you love them both and will be there for them. She needs to hear it. And if necessary, contact child protective services.
DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law was diagnosed with epilepsy 25 years ago. He typically has two or three seizures a year. He has seen a neurologist on and off over the years, but he has not been to the doctor for his medications in several years. He works in the medical field and gets his meds from the doctors he works with.
He recently had a seizure after dropping one of his children off at an appointment. Fortunately, the child wasn't in the car when he wrecked it. My question is, how involved should I be? Should I confront him? Unfortunately, my grandchild reached out to her dad's mother. Her answer was she would pay for spine alignments for him. Did I mention he refuses to stop driving?
I'm extremely concerned about the well-being of my daughter and four grandchildren and the lives of others on the roads who could be injured or killed as a result of his actions. Do I have a right to be involved? My friends and other family members tell me there is nothing I can do. -- FRIGHTENED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR FRIGHTENED: Your son-in-law should not be taking medications for his epilepsy from doctors who are not intimately involved with his care. If the accident didn't serve as a wakeup call to talk to his doctor, it should have.
Consider contacting your auto insurance company and asking what can be done about an epileptic motorist who is prone to seizures several times a year while still driving. If you can't find guidance there, the state police where your son-in-law lives might be interested in what you have to say.
Your daughter and her family have been lucky so far not to have been seriously injured, but they may not always be. The only thing you should NOT do is stay silent.
DEAR ABBY: Over the last several years I have learned the value of counseling, which helped me deal with years of undiagnosed depression. I overcame my preconceived notions about therapy, and I'm happier now than I have ever been because I was able to let go of tons of burdens I carried from my past. It has been a wonderful and life-changing experience.
One of my relatives has mentioned several times that she has a very strained relationship with her mom. I can't think of a nicer family, so I have never understood what could have caused this rift.
On Mother's Day, I saw several social media posts from people celebrating their mothers, expressing how much they love them and how much they appreciate all their mothers have done for them. My relative posted something along the lines of, "My goal in life is to be a better mother than mine was" and some other things that demonstrated her disdain for her mother.
When I saw the post, my heart ached for her mom, but my heart ached for my relative even more. It seems she carries so much hurt in her heart, and I wonder if she could benefit from therapy as I have, but I don't know how to suggest it. I am afraid of hurting her feelings or getting her upset with me. How should I approach this? -- HELPING OUT IN IDAHO
DEAR HELPING: Approach it by telling your relative you saw her post and were struck by the pain she must be feeling to have put something like that online for all the world to see. Explain about the baggage that therapy helped you to overcome in your own life and what a difference it has made for you. Then offer her your therapist's phone number.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!