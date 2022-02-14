DEAR READERS: On this Day of Love, I want you to know how much I cherish the relationship I have with you. Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to all of you. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: From time to time, I pick my granddaughter up from public school. This week, I picked her up on Tuesday and again on Friday. Both days, she was wearing the exact same outfit, a shirt/hoodie that was too small and hand-me-down jeans that were too big. On Tuesday, when my son came to get her (Mom wasn't with him), I told him I didn't like the jeans and the shirt/hoodie was ill-fitting. He said he thought the jeans looked fine.

Abby, I have bought many clothes for my granddaughter, and I know she should have other options. I've always been under the impression that "No matter what you have, you always put your best foot forward." For reference, my son leaves home by 5:30 in the morning, and her mom takes her to school. Am I wrong to want to chastise my son and his wife for this? I sincerely think they are doing the child a disservice by allowing her to go to school this way. -- PERPLEXED GRANDMA IN TEXAS

DEAR GRANDMA: I wish you had mentioned how old your granddaughter is. Children these days choose their own outfits without help from their parents or input from their grandmothers. Your sense of style may be very different from your granddaughter's. This may be what the other students wear, and she doesn't want to be "different." Most important is not what she's wearing, but whether she's clean and well-groomed. I sincerely hope you refrain from "chastising" your son and daughter-in-law about this because I can guarantee it won't be appreciated.

DEAR ABBY: My wife doesn't like the gifts I bought her. I got her an Apple Watch for her birthday, which is two days after Christmas. The only model they had in stock was the SE, which is a fine watch. If they'd had the Series 7, I'd have bought it because I know how she is. Of course, she "had" to look up the price, which was $120 less than the Series 7.

After spending $700 on designer bags for her for Christmas, buying her a dozen other things and an Apple Watch, she had the audacity to call me cheap! I am deeply hurt. I tried to talk to her about it, but she says I'm being overly sensitive. For what it's worth, she got me nothing for Christmas. What to do here? -- NOT THANKED IN THE EAST

DEAR NOT THANKED: It appears you married a demanding "material girl." Someone -- you, perhaps -- should point out that looking up the cost of a gift and calling the giver "cheap" is beyond rude. At the least, she owes you an apology.

As to "what to do here," in future seasons of giving, I wouldn't blame you if you were less generous with your selfish, ungrateful wife and closed your wallet.

DEAR ABBY: I'm married to a wonderful husband and I am a new mom to an 11-week-old beautiful baby boy. I am fortunate to have 12 weeks of maternity leave, after which my baby will be starting day care. This decision was very difficult, but necessary. I enjoy my career, and my husband has a good career as well. My parents still work full time, and his parents are too old (in my opinion) to safely watch their grandbaby while also keeping him engaged.

My mother-in-law, "Ella," is sometimes very rude, and we have never seen eye to eye. Four days ago, my in-laws and other family came to visit the baby. When the topic of day care came up, Ella said, "Babies in day care cry and no one picks them up." She also said, "He's going to be sick and miserable all the time."

Abby, I am furious about her comments. As if I don't already have enough anxiety over sending my baby to day care. I ignored her because I didn't want to cause a scene in front of the other family members. I know she said it because she's mad she's not going to be watching him. She has made nasty comments in the past about other stuff, which I always let go.

I told my husband he needs to stick up for me and tell her she needs to cut it out, but he wants me to ignore her comments as he has his entire life. I told him either he or we need to tell her we will no longer tolerate her nasty remarks or she's no longer seeing her grandson.

My husband hates confrontation in general, but especially with his mother. Ever since Ella said what she did, I have been on edge with him. I think he should stand up for me, but he doesn't want to rock the boat. Am I being too extreme by not allowing Ella to see her grandson? -- DAY CARE MOM IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR DAY CARE MOM: You have a wonderful husband, but part of the package is his mother, who has a big mouth and poor judgment about what comes out of it. While I sympathize with your predicament, it occurs to me that your dislike of her is coloring your thinking in this instance. Rather than take it out on your husband, develop a thicker skin where Ella is concerned. Of course she should be allowed to visit her grandchild. Remember above all, YOU are the mother and YOU get to make the decisions about your son's care.

DEAR ABBY: I need help! I don't know how to tell my wife of 21 years that her breath smells awful. I really miss our passionate kissing. I just can't get past the smell of her breath. How can I tell her without hurting her feelings? -- AT ARM'S LENGTH IN LOUISIANA

DEAR AT ARM'S LENGTH: For the sake of your marriage, speak up. Telling someone their breath is "strong" should not cause embarrassment. (I would certainly want to know!) There can be more than one reason for halitosis. Could it be her diet? Is she drinking enough water? Does she need to make an appointment with her dentist for a checkup? If none of those things helps, she should consult her physician to make sure her bad breath isn't a symptom of something serious.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to "Duane" for 41 years. Between us we have five children. I had three sons; he had a son and a daughter. All of them are grown now. Over the years, the relationship my husband has with my sons has deteriorated. They feel he treats them like they are still young children. Duane feels they should let him know what they are doing and be available whenever he needs help with something.

Duane has some health issues, but some of these chores he could still do if he tried. My sons don't like his attitude. Duane also doesn't think I should have a private conversation with my sons, nor should I meet one of them for lunch -- or anywhere -- without him. Because of this I cannot talk to them unless it's in secret. If I do, he claims we are "keeping secrets."

He doesn't have a close relationship with his son either, but they do talk on the phone. His relationship with his daughter is good, but she talks to me more often because we have developed a close relationship over the years. Sometimes Duane gets an attitude if he thinks she has talked to me more than to him.

Also, he tells my sons that if they buy anything for me, they must purchase something of equal value for him. My sons do not like this at all. It's not that they don't want to give him anything, but they resent the way he reacts about what they do for me. I feel I should be able to talk to my sons or meet them someplace and not always have to invite my husband along. Am I wrong? -- MOM IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR MOM: No, you are not wrong. Duane appears to be controlling and desperately insecure. While his declining health may have made him more dependent, he should not "demand" your sons be available at the drop of a hat. They have lives of their own and schedules they must maintain.

Frankly, your husband sounds like a handful. Demanding to monitor your phone calls and visits with your sons is off the charts. However, having gotten away with this for 41 years, he isn't likely to change. Because he insists on being present during "all" of your conversations, schedule some with a licensed psychotherapist to help you figure out if there is a middle ground.

DEAR ABBY: I want to share with your readers the best advice I received as a grieving widow. It was, "Say 'yes' to almost every invitation you receive, and GO, even if 99% of you does not want to." I found it very helpful. I say this because, in time, your grief will lessen and you will feel "ready." But, by then, you may have been forgotten if you don't stay connected. -- FEELING BETTER IN FLORIDA

DEAR FEELING BETTER: While true friends will not forget and desert you, I agree that as awful as one may feel after suffering a loss, it's a mistake to isolate. Depression feeds on isolation. Even if we are not feeling our strongest, there may be an opportunity to make someone else feel better. And that is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed because it can boost your own spirits when they are below the waterline.

DEAR ABBY: After I told my cousin I was gay about 20 years ago, he stopped speaking to me, so I wrote him off. My life has been happy because I have strong relationships and no jealousy. Well, my aunt died recently. I assume this cousin will be at the memorial service. I still resent how everything went all those years ago. Should I ask him if he has anything to say to me? Should I confront him or just leave well enough alone? -- STILL PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR STILL PEEVED: I see nothing positive to be gained by confronting your cousin at the memorial. Bring a close friend or your partner with you if you need emotional support. You didn't mention whether the rest of the family is as homophobic as this cousin, but at an emotional time like this, my advice is to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with this man for more than 20 years and we still haven't tied the knot. When I told him that because I'm not his wife, I'm not willing to do wifely duties anymore, he got really upset. Do you think I should give him an ultimatum? -- ON HOLD IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR ON HOLD: I think you already have!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

