DEAR ABBY: I was married for 10 years before I found out my ex was living a double life -- other women, children, etc. We divorced, and afterward, I provided the best possible life for our three children.

My ex was the typical deadbeat dad -- never there for his children. Twelve years later, my children are adults, and he has decided to show up and start a relationship with them. Anytime they have milestones with church, college, jobs, weddings, etc., he is there.

I have stepped back and let them decide what kind of relationship they want with him. Even worse, my ex has also rekindled his relationship with my parents and siblings. He's turning my family against me, although we have both remarried. When I try to talk to them about it, they say, "I'm sorry you feel that way," "He's changed," "Why can't you forgive him?"

Abby, my ex stole his business partner's money to live his double life. If he has "changed," why is he once again trying to turn my family against me? What do I do? Must I divorce myself from my parents and siblings? -- NEVER RID OF HIM

DEAR NEVER RID: A man who lives a double life, neglects his responsibilities as a parent and steals from his business partner without trying to make amends to ALL of them doesn't appear to have "changed." Your children, parents and siblings have "chosen" to forgive and welcome him back into the fold regardless of how it affects you. (He must be one heck of a salesman.)

It's time to look into your heart and decide how much of this togetherness (!) you can tolerate. Some discussions with a licensed mental health professional could be helpful in this regard. If, after that, you conclude that less contact with your parents and siblings under these circumstances would be healthier for you, then do what is best for yourself.

DEAR ABBY: My stepson is being released from prison after assaulting his 9-year-old stepdaughter in my home. He plans on living here with us, with his dad's blessing. A few years ago, I was sexually assaulted, and I still suffer from PTSD because of it. It's getting worse as the release date approaches.

My stepson has problems with drugs and alcohol as well as anger issues. He expects us to pay for whatever he wants. We have spent a third of our retirement money on his legal expenses, and there are no plans for him to pay us back. He has mistreated my dog several times, and I do not trust him.

Am I wrong for not wanting him in my home? My husband has turned a deaf ear to my concerns. I guess blood is thicker than water. -- DREADING IT IN THE WEST

DEAR DREADING IT: Trust your instincts. Because your husband has chosen to ignore your concerns about his son living with you, the time has come for you to take care of yourself. Consult an attorney about protecting whatever assets you still have before they are completely depleted, take your dog and get out of there NOW. Believe me, you have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a girl of 23 who has never had a boyfriend. Now that I finished college and am a journalist, I have met some guys, mostly from high school and places like that. One of them, who went to my middle school, recently asked me on a date. Another one from high school asked me out, too, in the same week. (Neither one ever talked to me in the respective schools.) Even if I wanted to go out, I'm a little nervous because I've never been on a date. What do you think I have to do? I know I shouldn't care about what my family and friends say, but they are gossips. -- FEELING WEIRD IN MEXICO

DEAR FEELING WEIRD: I'm glad you wrote. You do not have to do anything except calm down and get to know who these guys are. You should not rush into ANYthing. Romances evolve from friendships, and friendships take time and effort. Hang on to your sense of humor, and remember: You are at the beginning of an interesting career and life journey. Stop worrying about the gossips, and take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up for you.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and her companion recently moved to be closer to me (20 minutes away). The problem is I don't really care for her companion, and he is always around my mom. He comes over to my house when she does, plops himself in our den and turns on the TV -- LOUD. (We always close the door because he needs a hearing aid.)

We now need to replace the reclining chairs in the den. He weighs more than 300 pounds, and I can't find a loveseat or chairs that can accommodate his weight. He won't allow Mom to drive herself over here. What can I do? I would like comfortable seating in my den, but I don't want furniture that will break the first time he sits on it. -- IMPOSED UPON IN THE SOUTH

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: You are under no obligation to buy furniture to accommodate someone you "don't particularly like." Tell your mother YOU will provide the transportation when she wants to visit you. (Her companion can pick her up when she's ready to go home, or you can take her.) Problem solved.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. My beloved mother-in-law passed away two years ago. She had always been my "buffer" against the rest of my husband's family -- two brothers and their families and his stepfather, none of whom care for me. When we would visit from out of state, I could be sure that, by my MIL's side, I would be comfortable and loved, while my husband hung out with his brothers and nieces.

After she passed, some things happened that hurt me, and I must now decide whether to accompany my husband when he goes to visit. I know if I do, I'll be left alone and isolated on a couch while the rest of them socialize elsewhere, and I dread the thought. My husband doesn't seem to understand how much I am fearing this. Please advise. -- MISSING MY MOTHER-IN-LAW

DEAR MISSING: Unless your husband is an ostrich with his head in the ground, surely he must have noticed how his siblings and their families have treated you for the last 40 years. If it has escaped him, give him chapter and verse! No law says you "must" accompany him on these visits, and frankly, I see no reason why you shouldn't plan some pleasant activities for yourself in his absence. Try it. You may find you like it.

DEAR ABBY: When six of us women got together for lunch, one gal brought copies of her mother's newly published book of poetry. The book was $20. After describing the book and her mother, she offered one to each of us to PURCHASE! We're not poor, but I thought she showed poor taste by pushing this book on us. We all bought one because we felt obligated. What's your opinion about what she did? What would have been a tactful way to refuse? – DUMBSTRUCK

DEAR DUMBSTRUCK: You could have thanked the woman for offering the book, told her you are sure it was "wonderful" and refused by saying, "But I'm just not into poetry!"

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, when my daughter and her hubby were a young family with two boys, they gave me a large wall clock with sound, lighting and a wooded background with deer. It was a well-thought-out gift, as I was a bow deer hunter. I loved it and I'm sure they didn't need to be spending money for a Christmas present for me.

My problem is we have since retired and moved. I no longer have a place to hang the clock, and it no longer goes with my decor. I don't want to hurt her feelings, and it hurts me to think about getting rid of it. Would it be tacky to ask her if she would like it back, explaining my reasoning? An alternative would be to offer it to her sister who also lives in Florida now. If I were to do this, should I tell my gift-giving daughter? -- GRATEFUL MOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR MOM: When your daughter comes to visit, she will notice the clock is missing. Talk to her. Explain that since you have relocated, you no longer have room for the beautiful clock she gave you, and ask what she would like you to do with it -- including offering it to her sister who might enjoy it as you did. There will be less guilt for you and fewer hurt feelings for your daughter if you keep everything open and aboveboard.

DEAR ABBY: I think you missed an important consideration in your March 25 advice to the widower who had had prostate surgery and was afraid to tell a prospective girlfriend he couldn't have sex.

My husband and I are in our 60s and he has a similar condition. But we have become creative, and our sex life is better than it was when we were younger. Penetration is not the only way to share sexual intimacy. In fact, it's overrated.

The only limitation on lifelong sexual satisfaction is your own imagination and inventiveness. Yes, "Going Forward in Virginia" may want to settle for a sexless companionship with his new love, but he sure doesn't have to. -- KNOWS IN WEST VIRGINIA

DEAR KNOWS: Many readers wrote to me expressing your sentiments. Others shared possible medical solutions for dealing with impotence. Despite the intimate nature of the topic, they were generous in offering support to "Going Forward." Read on:

DEAR ABBY: "Going Forward" should consult a urologist about his condition. Specifically, he should ask the urologist if a prescription for Tri-Mix would be appropriate. It's a compound of three components that enables an individual with ED resulting from a prostatectomy to engage in normal sexual relations. It's delivered via a self-administered injection. The urologist will instruct "GF" how to do it.

I had a prostatectomy 12 years ago and experienced ED as a result. I have been using Tri-Mix since then, and I'm happy to say I have continued to enjoy a normal physical relationship with my wife. -- TOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR ABBY: An inflatable implant may be the answer for "Going Forward." If he is in generally good health, he may be a good candidate for this procedure, which is not considered major surgery and is covered by some insurance policies, including Medicare. The implant is the greatest thing since sliced bread. My wife and I know because I have one. There is some pain during recovery, but it is SO worth it. "Going Forward" should have a conversation with his doctor, who should have already told him about this option. -- TESTIFYING IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who insists on bringing food whenever I invite her over for an event (birthday party, Thanksgiving, etc.). It doesn't matter what she cooks, Abby, it's always awful. Everyone tries whatever it is she made, but then spits it out. I don't want to hurt her feelings, but I don't want her to bring anything ever again that isn't store-bought. How can I tell her tactfully? -- REPULSED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR REPULSED: Tell your generous friend that you appreciate the thought behind what she has been doing, but when you invite guests over YOUR MENU IS ALREADY SET. She is the kind of "helpful" guest who should be "commissioned" to bring a store-bought beverage, dinner rolls or napkins.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is separated from her husband, who rents a room from me. Recently, without telling her, he dropped her from his insurance. Now she wants me to kick him out and she's mad at me because I refuse to do it. She says it shows I approve of his behavior. She tells me that he's no good, he used her and he hit on her girlfriend. She's threatening that if I let him stay, we won't be close anymore.

He pays me on time, and I hardly ever see him because he works at night. I need the rent money, and we have always gotten along great. I say this is my house and I should decide if he leaves. What do you think? -- IN THE MIDDLE IN FLORIDA

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: You need to explain to your daughter that the reason her husband is living with you is because you need the income. Even if you wanted, you might not be able to kick him out right away because of whatever eviction laws may exist in your state. This is your house, and the decision whether to evict him should be yours. However, if you continue allowing him to rent from you, it may cause a breach with your daughter that could be permanent.

DEAR ABBY: I often feel left out. This past weekend on Facebook I saw two co-workers and a former co-worker went on a weekend getaway. I wasn't invited. Should I retaliate, or must I act like it doesn't bother me? This isn't the first time friends and co-workers have done things like this. I'll comment on their post -- "looks like fun" -- but never get invited. How should I feel about this and what should I do? -- OVERLOOKED IN MINNESOTA

DEAR OVERLOOKED: What you should "do" is recognize that your co-workers are not obligated to include you in anything outside of work. They may have mutual interests that bring them together, or chemistry that they don't have with you. Instead of fuming and fantasizing about "retaliating" (which would be uncalled for and inappropriate), form relationships outside this circle of co-workers and friends, and do things on weekends for yourself that are satisfying. If you do, you will be less dependent upon these individuals and less disappointed if your relationships with them aren't as close as you wish they were.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0