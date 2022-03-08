DEAR ABBY: I'm a supervisor at my job and have feelings for a married man who also works here. He's lonely and looks to me for attention, companionship, sex and to listen to his troubles. We have only had sex once, but I know I cannot continue this "relationship."

It breaks my heart because I care for him deeply, and IF he was single, this is someone I could actually have a relationship with. I have already told him I won't accept any more of his offers to walk me home, and to quit texting me. He's open with his wife regarding dating other people. It seems she's also "talking" to another man outside of their marriage.

Am I delusional to think he will leave her for me? Would he have the same problems with me that he has with her? He has difficulty expressing his emotions, but I think he still loves his wife. I know their marriage is broken, and it's not my job to fix it for them or to push him to choose me over her. It should not have to be this way.

Please, I would appreciate any advice you can offer. By the way, I'm also married, but my husband lives 7,000 miles away. After seven years, his immigration status still needs to be resolved. I'll probably ask him for a divorce because, even though I care about him, I'm no longer in love with the man I married. He knows I have been dating someone because I told him. -- IN KNOTS IN NEW YORK

DEAR IN KNOTS: You didn't mention whether there are policies in your business about fraternizing, but if there are, then what you have been doing could get you fired. You have already started disengaging from this office romance, so please continue to do that.

Because of the unique circumstances of your marriage, you have some serious decisions to make. Do not drag your co-worker into it. IF there is the possibility of a future with him, he also needs to decide if he is satisfied with the status quo before making any other commitments. I know you are lonely, but for your sake and his, back off.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of more than 20 years has taken to hiding decorative accessories that he doesn't like. An example: A designer bowl set packaged in a box suddenly disappeared from the cupboard. The plug-in air freshener from my home office also went missing. A lamp I moved from the living room to the foyer appeared on my bookcase two hours later. My complaints fall on deaf ears. His favorite coffee mug and iPad are about to mysteriously vanish. Can you talk some sense into him? -- HIDE AND SEEK IN GEORGIA

DEAR HIDE: Is this recent behavior, or has your husband been hiding things all during your marriage? If it's recent, your husband may need a medical checkup, because what you are describing can be a symptom of dementia. If he's mentally fit, you two need to work on sharpening your communication skills and, perhaps, agree that before any more items are brought into the home the TWO of you share, they're not something either of you will hate.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I've explained to him I can't sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things. When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it's OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left and I am still thinking about it. I've talked to him, but he won't change his mind. I'm not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. -- SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR SLEEPING POORLY: Unfortunately, I can't help you. You are going to have to help yourself. Your husband has made clear to you that his animals come first. Now that you know what his priorities are -- and you appear to be at least sixth on the list -- pack your bags and get out of there. He isn't going to change, and you will both be happier.

DEAR ABBY: Against my better judgment, I agreed to allow my parents to pay for our upcoming wedding. It was something they pretty much insisted upon. My fiance was upset by my decision because he fears I'm in collusion with them to make a big show of it.

For the last 10 months he has been suggesting we nix the religious ceremony and get married privately. I am hurt because while I don't want a big party, I have always wanted a full ceremony with my friends and family. I have been trying to assuage his fears because I know he will appreciate the wedding on the day of, but he feels neglected. How can we compromise so that neither of us feels resentful? -- PARTY OF TWO

DEAR PARTY: If you and your fiance haven't had premarital counseling -- and it's apparent from your letter that you haven't -- I urge you to get some right away. The two of you are encountering serious issues that need to be resolved BEFORE your wedding. That he doesn't trust you and feels you might be conspiring with your parents against him is a huge red flag.

When he says he wants to "nix the religious ceremony," is he talking about the religious aspect of it -- or what he perceives to be a circus surrounding it? If it's the former, it could affect the way you raise your children. If a compromise can be reached, counseling will help you to determine what you may need to do next. Please don't wait. Start now.

DEAR ABBY: I have three children, ages 10, 8 and 5. I live about 45 minutes from my sisters and my parents, so we spend holidays and more together. My younger sister is pregnant and wants to name the baby "Bradley" because she and her husband can't agree on any other name. When she asked my opinion, I was taken aback because my 5-year-old's name is "Bradford." At first I said it would be OK. But after a few days of thought, I asked her to please not use Bradley as a first name because my son (and hers) may want to use "Brad" in school or sports at some point, and it would be confusing. This has caused a family rift, as everyone thinks I'm being unfair.

At this point, it's not about the name. It's more about her deciding to ignore my wishes. Are there baby-naming rules of etiquette to follow? I will, of course, love the child regardless, and I love my sister. We are close. However, I'm surprised they can't come up with any other name, knowing that it bothers me. Help! -- NAME GAME IN ILLINOIS

DEAR NAME GAME: For whatever reason, your sister and her husband seem unable to find another name. Accept it and move on. Because of the five-plus year age difference between the boys, there shouldn't be a problem with "confusion" because by the time her son is ready for kindergarten, your son will be so much further along in grammar school. He will also be out of high school by the time his cousin enters. Rather than fume over something you can't control, let it go.

DEAR ABBY: For a long time, I have been in love with a man who is 15 years younger than I am. We had a relationship for about a year, which ended six years ago. Since then, we have remained friends and occasionally hooked up a few times. The short relationship we had was close to perfect. He broke it off with me because he said he couldn't give me the relationship I really wanted and I would end up resenting him or even hating him for it.

Although I didn't understand that when he said it, I understand now he was right. The problem is, I cannot seem to get over him. I've had two unsuccessful relationships since. They weren't the same as it was with him. I don't know what to do.

A few months ago, I cut off everything with him, and we haven't talked in many months. It's not working! I'm still in love with him and can't get him out of my head. I mentioned the age difference because I had a hard time with it, but he didn't. What else can I do? I'm afraid to start anything with someone new. -- HOPELESS IN NEW YORK

DEAR HOPELESS: What you are describing is painful, but it's happening because you haven't accepted the reason the two of you broke up. He said he couldn't give you the relationship you really wanted -- whatever that was. You are not in love with this man. You are in love with the fantasy of the person you wanted him to be. Once that fact is firmly in place in your head, you'll be able to move forward, although it may take help from a licensed psychotherapist to accomplish it. Whatever it takes, please do it, so you can start living your life.

DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter is married. She also has a boyfriend. Both of these men live with her and share her bed. Her children are horrified by it and want nothing to do with their mother. They are embarrassed and ashamed, as am I. Her older children are of age but still in school. They would like to move out but can't afford to; the youngest is a minor and afraid of the boyfriend. My daughter's husband doesn't object to the share plan. Is there anything I can do to help the kids? -- CROWDED BED IN COLORADO

DEAR CROWDED: Why is your youngest grandchild afraid of your daughter's boyfriend? Has he been physically or emotionally abusive or "grooming" her? If you don't know the answer, it is important you find out so you can intervene, if necessary. If there is physical abuse or possibly grooming going on, CPS should be notified. A potential solution might be to invite your grandchildren to live with you until they are out of school and able to live on their own. Your daughter, her husband and her boyfriend may be happier with all of the children out of the picture. Parents of the year, they are not.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

