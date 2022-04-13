DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 17 years with three great kids. My wife and I have struggled on and off during those 17 years. I often feel like maybe I don't love her. We are complete opposites. I'm adventurous, daring and extroverted. She denies me sex a lot. This last time was for four months.

During that time, I met someone who has the same adventurous spirit as I do. We have hung out and we text often. She's currently getting a divorce. I'm falling for her and I have expressed it to her. She likes me, but she doesn't want a relationship right now because she isn't sure what she really wants. She's also afraid we both won't really leave our spouses if we start something.

I stopped texting her, but she said she will wait for me. How do I manage this because I'm hurting in my marriage and hurting by not texting her? -- TORN IN OHIO

DEAR TORN: Inform your wife that the current status of your marriage is no longer acceptable. Denying marital relations appears to be her way of punishing you, which is unfair, so offer her the option of marriage counseling. If she refuses, I hope you will go alone to help you decide rationally which, if any, next steps you want to take.

If you decide to leave your marriage, there is no guarantee the woman you have been seeing will follow through with her divorce, but let her know what your plans are. I should add that for many people, the first relationship after a divorce does not lead to marriage, if you're contemplating jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

DEAR ABBY: I was a birth mom 45 years ago. My mother forced me to give up my child at birth. Not one person supported my wish to keep my child. My heart and mind screamed, "No, don't do it!" Now, the birth father says he's sorry because he's having serious health problems and thinks he could be dying. I have forgiven everyone involved, over and over. But I've lived with depression, PTSD, etc., all these years and I cry about it still. The older I get, the more loss I feel.

I found my adult child 15 years ago. It started out OK and went downhill from there. My heart aches so much to have a connection with this child of mine. I'm shutting down inside while still waiting. I'm too tired to keep going on. My dreams are gone. My hopes are shattered. I'm ready to curl up and die. What can I do? -- DESTROYED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR DESTROYED: I am sorry for your overwhelming pain. What you need to do -- and quickly, before you shut down further -- is summon the strength to seek help from a licensed mental health professional.

Forty-five years ago, attitudes about out-of-wedlock births were far different than they are today. Neither you nor the father of that child were equipped to properly care for the baby. Because you have forgiven everyone else over and over, it is time to find a way to forgive yourself and put a stop to your endless grieving.

DEAR ABBY: When I texted my faraway sibling, "Pat," to thank them for a thoughtful gift I really liked, they said, "Oh no, the mailing labels for the boxes mailed to you and our other sibling must have been mixed up." Then Pat insisted I immediately trade gifts with our sibling. Pat immediately contacted our mutual sibling's spouse to inform them of the mix-up rather than trust me to handle the situation.

Am I wrong to feel that Pat should have left well enough alone, since I had expressed appreciation for the gift, and sent a similarly thoughtful gift to its intended sibling to rectify things? I have never been in a situation like this before, but it seems to me that I am getting the short end of the stick. -- MIXED-UP OVER THE MIXUP

DEAR MIXED-UP: Not knowing the discrepancy between the gift you received and the one your sibling received, I can't judge whether you got "the short end of the stick." But Pat should have replaced the gift received by the sibling rather than insist you relinquish the one you received. I don't blame you for being offended. The way Pat handled the situation was beyond rude.

DEAR ABBY: I have two younger sisters -- "Mara" and "Talia." We grew up very close, thick as thieves. However, as adults, my relationship with Mara has gone from strained to nonexistent, especially as I've grown closer to my youngest sister, Talia.

Mara gave birth to her first child five years ago, and since then, she has cut everyone out of her life, including our heartbroken parents. I was able to stay in contact with her, but she would accuse me of not wanting to see her because I couldn't make time in my schedule to see her kids. (I am a full-time student and have a full-time job.) Bear in mind that Mara has made no effort to meet my schedule, either.

She finally cut all ties with me after Talia and I got matching tattoos centered around video games -- a subject Mara has no interest in. She was upset that we didn't invite her to get one too, but we didn't think she would want a permanent inking of something she had shown distaste for in the past. We invited her to get sister tattoos when she said she was hurt. She said she didn't have time because of her kids, and hasn't spoken to me since.

I feel like nothing I do will make her happy. Am I better off not having her in my life? Or should I try to make amends? -- SISTER STRESS IN UTAH

DEAR SISTER STRESS: You have done nothing for which to make amends. It appears you have one high-maintenance sister who looks for grievances and hangs on to them as though they are precious treasures. I suspect you are correct in thinking nothing you do will make her happy, at least at this point, and -- since you asked -- you may be better off without her making you miserable. I am sorry for your parents and for you and Talia, but sometimes it's better to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: Our wonderful daughter married her college sweetheart two years ago. We paid for the wedding. I have been noticing that everything he does is for his benefit. When he comes to our house, he plops down on the couch with his cellphone in hand until the food is ready. As soon as the food is on the table, his hands are ready to serve himself. Once meals are finished, he runs straight back to the couch. He looks into our fridge before anything is offered because he's hungry. When we go out for food, he leaves the table when the check arrives. (ALWAYS!) My wife gets mad if I mention "your turn" for the check.

They both have good jobs, pay a mortgage and splurge if they go out themselves. When we go out together, he orders the most expensive items on the menu. When they invite us, WE pay. I'm tempted not to go out with them again. Am I stingy because I feel resentment? -- FEELING USED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FEELING USED: I don't think so. Not only are you not stingy, you have been more generous than many fathers-in-law would have been. This unfortunate situation might be effectively handled if your wife has a "woman-to-woman" chat with your daughter about her husband's boorish behavior. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to tolerate the moocher she married, warts and all. A final thought: The next time they invite you out, forget your credit cards on purpose.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful neighbor who loves to give me beautifully arranged bouquets of flowers. The problem is, although I appreciate her very much, I do not enjoy receiving flowers because I don't like seeing them die. My husband knows this. Also, I don't have enough room for all the vases. I'm not unappreciative, but I don't know how to let her know I no longer want flowers as gifts. I would like to be as tactful as possible without hurting her feelings. Please help. -- OVERWHELMED IN ARIZONA

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Invite your generous neighbor to lunch and give her a small gift. (Candy, perhaps.) During the lunch thank her for her kindness and praise her for her flower arranging talent, but add that WATCHING THEM DIE DEPRESSES YOU, and to please stop. Ask if she would like you to return her vases you have collected, and if she says yes, have them boxed and ready to give her after the lunch. If she refuses your offer, find out if a neighborhood florist can use them. If not, recycle or toss them.

DEAR ABBY: I have worked for the same boss for nearly 40 years. He's in his mid-70s; I'm in my mid-60s. Because we've been together for so long, we're close friends. Our families are close as well.

He recently confided to me that he's concerned he may be in the early stages of Parkinson's disease. He hasn't seen a doctor yet to confirm this, but I have noticed questionable symptoms for some time. These could be explained by other things (he walks more slowly due to a recent knee replacement, etc.).

My question is: When others ask me if he's feeling OK or if he's ill, what should my response be? I will not betray his confidence, but I don't know what to say when people question his health status. I don't want to have an attitude that seems like "I know something you don't know," but I also don't want to be so vague they will continue asking questions.

He's a very dear man and people are genuinely concerned. I don't want to say anything that might cause more suspicion about his health. -- UNSURE IN ARIZONA

DEAR UNSURE: Ask your boss how HE would like you to answer those questions. If he doesn't want you to reveal that he is concerned, your response should be, "I know you care about 'Harry,' but if you have questions about his health, you should be asking him -- not me." And, because you are a close family friend (in addition to being a longtime employee), urge him to bring his concerns to his doctor.

DEAR ABBY: My brother and I are in our 40s. We live several states apart and visit each other a couple times a year. We are both very active but on different time schedules. I'm a morning person who has been getting up at 5 a.m. for so many years my body will not sleep past then. He's a night owl. He sleeps until 10 a.m. and expects to be doing fun activities until at least midnight.

He plans specific activities -- buys us concert tickets to a 9-11 p.m. show that's an hour away, which guarantees to keep us up past midnight. He gets upset if I don't stay up late, because that means we don't get to spend as much time together or do all the fun activities we want. He won't wake up earlier because weekends/vacation days are his only chance to sleep in. (He has to get up at 8 a.m. on workdays, so he's not willing to meet in the middle.)

After our visits, I'm so exhausted it takes me a week to recover from getting only four hours of sleep while he's here, and it affects the quality of my work. Is there a rule of etiquette for guests and hosts regarding adjusting schedules to accommodate each other? Shouldn't the host choose the schedule? For instance, at his house, activities go from 10 a.m. till midnight, but at my house, we get up earlier and go to bed earlier? Or must the host accommodate the guest's preferred schedule? -- SLEEPY SIS IN WISCONSIN

DEAR SIS: Houseguests are supposed to abide by the schedule of their host. What this means is your common-sense assertion that when you are at your brother's house you would stay up later, and when he's at yours he would go to bed earlier, is correct.

DEAR ABBY: When my boyfriend talks about women, he doesn't always refer to them by their name. In most cases, I don't know the individual. But even if he does refer to her by name, what bothers me is he always follows it by describing her boobs (i.e., "the one with the big boobs, she has got to be at least a 42D, they stick straight out," or, "she's petite with a very small waistline"). Yet, he says he loves my figure and always expresses he loves the way I'm built.

I have ignored the "big boob" comments because (I'm guessing) he gets some kind of satisfaction from making them, so I have gone along with it. However, it is becoming increasingly annoying. How can I get him to stop these comments and either refer to the women by name, or "Jerry's wife," "the woman" or "the lady"? Frankly, I'm not interested in the description; her name will suffice. Also, can you explain why he always slips in the description of the woman's anatomy? -- MORE THAN A BODY

DEAR MORE: A direct way to get your boyfriend to cut it out would be to tell him in plain English that the graphic description of these women's anatomy is a huge turnoff. As to your second question, your boyfriend does it because this is how he classifies the females he meets. He does not view them as individuals; he identifies them according to their anatomy.

DEAR ABBY: On two occasions, I have given my girlfriend money (several thousand dollars) to help her cover medical expenses. Both times her father promised to pay me back. He made good on his promise the first time, but it has been almost two months since I fronted the money and he hasn't paid me back. He promised to do it when he got paid, but he has "gotten paid" several times since.

I'm considering taking him to small claims court. It wouldn't be his first time in that situation. Am I cheap? Or am I right for wanting to be repaid? If I'm right, how should I proceed? -- UNPAID IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR UNPAID: You were kind to front the money for your girlfriend's medical treatment. Her father should not have promised to repay you if he didn't intend to follow through. Contact him again and see if you can't agree on a payment plan that will be easier for him than paying you a lump sum. But if that doesn't work, I hope you got the promise he made IN WRITING. If you didn't, and you take him to small claims court, you will have no proof to show a judge.

That said, if you DO have something in writing, proceed by contacting the county clerk in the small claims court district closest to where her father lives, fill out a "statement of claim" form at the clerk's office and pay the filing fee. I wish you luck!

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

