DEAR ABBY: I've been in a long-term relationship with my boyfriend, "Mack," for about 25 years. Eleven years ago we became more like roommates. I asked him to go to couples counseling, but he adamantly refused. He said, "If you don't like it, find someone else."

Long story short, I began an affair with an acquaintance of ours. After a short time, the affair came to light and Mack agreed to couples counseling, which was very helpful. I cut off all contact with the other man and any social contacts he and his wife were involved with. Mack and I slowly made new friends, and our relationship is stronger than ever.

The problem is, we have been invited to a wedding of the son of some very dear friends (who came to my son's wedding last month), BUT the other man and his wife will also be attending. Mack refuses to go to the wedding or allow me to go. What do you think? -- BACK ON TRACK IN NEW YORK

DEAR BACK: I think it's regrettable that your partner is unwilling or unable to face your former lover and his wife, be cordial for a couple of hours and concentrate on the celebration. But that's the way it is. Send a gift for the bride and groom and stay home.

DEAR ABBY: I usually don't let things bother me, but I sent my phone number about a week ago (via Messenger) to several friends I have known most, if not all, of my life. Due to various circumstances, until recently I hadn't seen them in a long time. Everyone received it; not a single one sent me back theirs. I thought our reconnecting went well. I know several of them stay in touch with each other. I'm not sure how to feel about this other than a bit rejected. -- WONDERING IN TEXAS

DEAR WONDERING: While you were separated from these friends (due to various circumstances) it's possible that circumstances may have changed in their lives, too. Rather than conclude their lack of reaction is rejection, consider that their lives may have gone in different directions, and they may be too busy to rekindle your relationship on the basis that it was before. Because you can't change the way they behave, change the way you react to it and concentrate on the present.

DEAR ABBY: I dream about many things. I have dreams about school, in which I'm either a student or the parent of one (and in some cases, both simultaneously). I have recurring dreams about certain houses, stores and locations. I also dream about my children when they were growing up or other people from my past. The only person I never dream about is my husband of 43 years. Should I be concerned about this? -- IN DREAMLAND OUT WEST

DEAR IN DREAMLAND: No. From what you have written, your dreams appear to be centered on the past. Your husband is still in the present. Enjoy your sleep and be grateful for it.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I fight, which isn't really that often, he shuts himself away for several days. He locks the door to his office or the guest room and won't come out. I try to give him time to cool off, but sometimes it's awkward. He wouldn't talk to me at all for several days while his whole family was here celebrating his grandma's 90th birthday.

He's mad again. I apologized by text since he wouldn't talk to me, but our kids -- ages 6 and 8 -- are going to wonder why Daddy isn't with us. Should I skip a planned event and give him more time to cool off or try to approach him? -- WAITING FOR HIM IN GEORGIA

DEAR WAITING: Skip the planned event, and when your passive-aggressive husband comes out of hiding, INSIST the two of you get marriage counseling to resolve your differences. What he has been doing isn't healthy for your marriage. Dealing with conflict by hiding and using the silent treatment to punish one's spouse sets a poor example for your children, who are old enough to recognize that something is wrong between Daddy and Mommy. If he won't do it for the sake of your marriage, he should do it for the emotional health of those kids.

DEAR ABBY: I will be meeting an old high school friend for lunch. We are now in our 50s. I heard through the grapevine that she never had children. I am unsure what to say when the subject of children comes up, as it invariably will. "I'm sorry" may not be appropriate because perhaps she never wanted any. "Wow" or "interesting" may sound a bit odd.

In a similar vein, what does one say to someone when they share that they are divorced? I recall a woman I met telling me she was divorced. I said, "I'm sorry," and she replied, "I'm not!" What's an appropriate response for when these situations happen? I don't want to appear unsympathetic, but perhaps they don't want sympathy. -- SYMPATHETIC IN FLORIDA

DEAR SYMPATHETIC: You may have hit on something. The birthrate in the United States is at an all-time low because many women have chosen to forgo motherhood. If someone tells you she doesn't have children, all you have to say is "Oh," and change the subject. You should not interrogate the person further. As for the subject of divorce, sometimes dissolution of a marriage is therapeutic. Do not ask for -- or expect -- more details. Show an interest in what your old friend is doing NOW and move on from there.

DEAR ABBY: My late husband was a dentist. Should I include his DDS degree on his headstone? -- NOT SURE IN THE SOUTH

DEAR NOT SURE: Although your husband may be deceased and no longer practicing dentistry, it doesn't make him any less a dentist. He earned his degree. If you would like it carved in granite, I don't see why it shouldn't be. Inquire at the cemetery about its protocol.

DEAR ABBY: During my teenage years, I was repeatedly raped by my brother. The emotional and physical damage has left my life broken. He is now in a long-term relationship. Should I tell his girlfriend about the abuse? When I confronted him about it years ago, he denied it. If you were his girlfriend, wouldn't YOU want to know? -- HOLDING A SECRET

DEAR HOLDING: Yes, I would want to know. I'll bet your parents would have also wanted to know. As would your teachers or school counselors, so your brother could have been reported as a sexual predator and stopped. By all means tell the girlfriend, particularly if she has a daughter.

P.S. Because what your brother did has left lasting scars, please seek counseling with a licensed therapist with expertise in treating victims of sexual abuse. Contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) for more guidance. You will find it on the internet at rainn.org.

DEAR ABBY: I have just been diagnosed with cancer. I doubt that I will live another 10 years. My wife is arguing with me because I want to draw down my 401(k) over the next 10 years so I can enjoy the savings I have accrued during my long career. We are talking about a LOT of money, Abby -- expensive cars, expensive second homes, extravagant vacations.

How can I convince her that I deserve this after having worked for 40 years, and that we should enjoy these savings for the period of time left for me on Earth? -- WANTS TO ENJOY LIFE NOW

DEAR WANTS: I'm sure your diagnosis has been frightening for both you and your wife. She may be worried that if you plow through all the money, there will be nothing left for her after you are gone. Although you are dubious about it, there is also the possibility that you may live 10 more years and beyond. That's why this is an important subject you and your wife should discuss with a financial adviser.

DEAR ABBY: We have a neighbor who likes to go out with us to the casinos, restaurants and various other places. This is doing her a favor, but she never contributes toward the transportation. When we go out with other couples, we alternate driving or help to pay for fuel. All we get from her is, "Thank you. Let me know when you're going next time."

I know she reads your column. I hope she reads this and realizes this sounds like her and takes the hint. What do you think is the best way to handle this situation? -- ALWAYS THE TAXI

DEAR ALWAYS: Your friend may be an avid "Dear Abby" reader, but what if -- heaven forbid -- she misses the column today and doesn't see your letter? The "best" way to handle this would be for you to take the bull by the horns and address the problem directly with her.

DEAR ABBY: My 4-year-old grandson, "Johnny," is obsessed with all things military. Everything he picks up is a pretend gun, sword or blaster. I know we played cowboys and Indians as kids, pointing sticks or our hands and shouting "Pow! You're dead!" and none of us turned into shooters. But today's climate is more violent. Johnny has already gotten into trouble at preschool for pointing and making shooting noises. Is there anything we can do to discourage this behavior? Does he need professional help? -- UNCLEAR IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNCLEAR: Because Johnny has gotten into trouble for pretending to play with guns, his parents should explain to him why it is not OK to do that at school. Unless there is something going on with your grandson that you omitted from your letter, he should not need professional intervention for acting like a normal boy.

DEAR ABBY: My sister and I have a close but complicated relationship. She has always embellished stories about me when she's talking to others, and most of the time they portray me in a bad light. I usually ignore them when they get back to me, because I choose to pick my battles with her.

In the past when I confronted her, she has blown up at me, accused me of being the liar and stopped speaking to me for long periods of time. I value our relationship too much to let it be permanent, so I'm the one who always breaks the ice and tries to resolve things. She has never taken the first step to make amends.

Recently she suffered a traumatic brain injury and, although she's doing well, her "embellishments" have become worse. They have reached the point that other people are questioning me and my motives. I have not confronted her about it since her brain injury because I'm unsure if her behavior has worsened due to her health issues. Some of her personality traits have become amplified since the injury, and I don't know if this is another one.

I don't want to hurt our relationship if this is something that cannot be resolved because of her injury. Should I confront her, or remain quiet and maintain our relationship? -- COMPLICATED IN THE WEST

DEAR COMPLICATED: If confronting your obviously troubled sibling would fix the situation, I'd advise you to do it. But her pattern is to blow up at you, accuse you of lying, not speak to you and not change her ways. WHY you would want a "close relationship" with someone like this is mystifying, because the closer you are to her, the more ammunition she has to slander you.

My advice is to distance yourself, and if you hear that she has been telling more lies about you, to give the person a sad smile and say, "You know, my poor sister has had a traumatic brain injury." Period.

