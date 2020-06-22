DEAR ABBY: My husband, Tom, and I have three kids: One is in college, the next is in grade school and the youngest is a baby. I'm a full-time medical student, and he's a professional athlete.

From the outside, it would seem like we have a perfect life. In reality, Tom does his own thing. He attends parties, goes to exciting social events and hobnobs with the rich and famous. I am left at home to manage all of our day-to-day responsibilities and socially restricted to family functions or kid sports.

I would like to be included in the invitations and attend some of the fun activities with my husband, but when I ask him if I can go, he says they are "work-related." So I end up staying home to care for our kids. He thinks I should be happy with this and says I don't understand his business responsibilities.

I'd really like the chance to interact with other adults with my husband, but I can't seem to get him to appreciate the importance of including me. If I make a big deal about it, he opts not to attend the event at all. I'm slightly suspicious of his behavior and offended. He's kind to me, a good provider and cares for our kids, but how can I get him to understand it's important for both of us to have fun together with other adults? -- SPORTS WIFE IN CALIFORNIA