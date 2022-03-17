TO MY READERS: Today's the day for the wearing of the green! A very happy St. Patrick's Day to you all. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: I have a girlfriend, "Dawn," who is one of my oldest friends. She's my only friend who stuck with me through the growing pains and different stages in my life. I married a man who I think is the love of my life. He's very macho and proud. We have built a life together, and through stepchildren, exes and family -- through thick and thin -- our love has endured.

Well, my husband is also possessive. Dawn recently asked me to be the godmother of her second child, her son. My husband is offended that I was asked and he wasn't. He has never made an effort to have a friendship with Dawn and her husband, or even met her son since his birth many months ago. He wants no part in the process, which I am very upset about.

What do I do? Should I ignore my husband's feelings, be a good friend and godmother to Dawn's baby and deal with the aftermath with my husband? -- POTENTIAL GODMOTHER IN ARIZONA

DEAR POTENTIAL GODMOTHER: Your husband appears to be not only possessive, but also somewhat self-centered and controlling. It would be interesting to know why he's pouting, since he's not close to your friend nor particularly interested in her baby. Because one spouse is asked to be a godparent does NOT automatically mean the other must be. Some children have only one godparent; others have them in multiples. If you wish to be godmother to Dawn's baby boy, go ahead and do it -- and do not feel you have to apologize for it.

DEAR ABBY: I'm worried my 23-year-old son may be in serious financial trouble. He has always made clear that he wants to run a business instead of working at a 9-to-5 job. He has been working hard trying to start a consultation business for the last four or five years, which sometimes works and sometimes does not.

He's dependent on my credit card, which he was only supposed to use for emergencies, but he sometimes uses it for more than that. I pay off the credit card bills and he owes me all the money he has charged on it. He promises to pay it back, and comes up with the weirdest excuses when he can't.

On a number of occasions I have tried to sit him down and get out of him if he's in trouble, but he keeps insisting that he's "working on things and everything will be OK soon." I want to be supportive, but I see the debt rising and number of lies piling higher. I am worried sick about him. Please help. -- ANXIOUS MOM IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR MOM: Turn off the spigot. You have been your son's "angel" long enough. A business that cannot support itself is a failure. That your son would abuse your generosity and compound it by lying to you is very sad. The way to stop this cycle is to remove him from your credit card and let the chips fall where they may. If he needs a business partner, it should not be you any longer.

DEAR ABBY: If I'm with a close friend and she has a prominent hair on her face, should I say anything? I appreciate it when someone brings something like that to my attention. As a member of several women's clubs, I wouldn't want to be known as the "hairy lady"! -- HELPFUL IN VIRGINIA

DEAR HELPFUL: Of COURSE you should say something -- privately. A true friend should not only tell her but also share a pair of tweezers and a pocket mirror from your makeup bag with her.

DEAR ABBY: I have been living in a 55-plus community in Florida for several years. I'm a single woman, and I moved here for the weather and to meet new friends. In this community, there are "cliques." One does everything together and never includes anyone else. The other is a combination of full-time residents and seasonal residents.

I'm "friendly" with almost everyone in each group. I work with them on committees, in clubs, etc. However, when it comes to socializing in the evenings or at the beach or parties, I'm seldom included by either group. One person told me it was because I'm single; another told me they didn't want me to feel out of place because it was couples. Is this friendship, or should I look for friends elsewhere? -- READY, WILLING AND ABLE

DEAR READY: No, this is not "friendship." You wrote that one of these cliques isn't open to new members. The women in the second group may not welcome you because they feel threatened by your single status, which is why you are welcomed to "work" with them but not socialize. It's sad really, and more of a reflection on them than on you. By all means look for friends elsewhere, possibly in groups in which there are other singles. If you do, I'm sure you will have better luck.

DEAR ABBY: My son, daughter-in-law and 1-year-old granddaughter moved across the country two years ago and have not once come to see us. They promised they would come as often as they could or, I should say, as often as she went to see her parents, which is every four months or so.

They now have a brand-new baby we haven't seen due to COVID-19. We bought them a special iPad to FaceTime with, but it hasn't been used, nor do they ever call us. They actually didn't speak to us for nine months over a perceived slight.

Now they want us to come visit them. We desperately want to see our grandchildren. They know us only as the "package people" because we send gifts. Please help us figure out what to do. Our son hasn't spoken to his dad in seven months because of this perceived wrong. We feel it will be really uncomfortable for all of us. -- TO GO OR NOT TO GO

DEAR TO GO: The longer this estrangement lasts, the more embedded it will become. You need to go, see your grandchildren and mend fences, if possible. Regardless of how the visit turns out, at the least you will have seen your grandchildren. If you make the effort, it may start your family on the path of healing.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is close to retirement age and has his hands full with work and yardwork all year long. We have a lot of property to take care of. Two years ago, a retired neighbor asked him to clear the snow from her double driveway during the winter storms. (We don't own a plow.) She started giving him $20 for his hard work. This year, she decided to give him $10 when she felt like it.

This woman is well-off financially. She has two housekeepers, goes out to eat and vacations on a regular basis. When the snow falls, she calls our home constantly to have her driveways cleared even though my husband is at work. How do we put a stop to this when the snow starts falling this winter? -- FED UP IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR FED UP: Your husband has been a good neighbor; this woman hasn't acted like one. The next time you get a call like that when your husband is at work, TELL her your husband is "too busy" to help her out. Then suggest she hire a person or snow removal service that does it professionally. She can certainly afford it.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my fiance for six years (engaged for almost two). We have a 4-year-old daughter. During the six years we have been together, he has been employed for only two. He has been trying to start a business for the last two years, but it's still not working. The stress of work, taking care of our child and trying to figure out how to pay the bills is literally killing me. If it wasn't for his mother's help, I would have had a nervous breakdown by now.

I don't know how to get through to him that he needs to step up and figure out how to contribute to our family without him getting defensive. I am burning out fast and on the fence about leaving him. (I am almost there.) My family thinks I would be happier if I just left, but I'd feel guilty about leaving his mother in a bad situation. Any advice? -- DRAINED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRAINED: Think about what is best for your daughter. If you become physically or emotionally sick from stress and cannot work, how will your child be provided for? Suggest your fiance take a part-time job to bring in money, but still allow time for him to develop his business. If he refuses, take your daughter and leave until he gets back on his feet financially.

DEAR ABBY: Our daughter, who is 12, has this idea that when she finishes school, she wants to be a professional gamer. She believes she will make a ton of money at it. I never tell her she can't do something because I want her to know how capable she is. I just would like her to aspire to help mankind in a more worthwhile way.

She is, and always has been, very popular among her peers. She has a likable personality and a kind heart. What can I say to my daughter to help her understand there are so many other things she can do with her life? I have been saving money for her to use as she chooses when she becomes of legal age. I don't want to give it to her unless she develops higher aspirations for herself. What is your best advice? -- MOTIVATING MAMA IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MAMA: Your daughter is 12! (If it is of any comfort to you, when I was her age my "dream" was to be 5'9" and sing the blues standing under a blue spotlight wearing a black velvet dress. I'm 5'2", and my best singing is done in the shower.) I can guarantee that your daughter's aspirations will expand more than once before she's of legal age. In the meantime, "suggest" to her that there are many rewarding ways to succeed in this world, among them the satisfaction one gets from helping one's fellow man (or woman). And encourage her to volunteer and branch out into other areas to expand her possibilities and opportunities.

