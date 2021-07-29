DEAR ABBY: Six months into the pandemic I was furloughed, then laid off a few months later. Because of the loss of income, I could no longer afford my rent and was forced to move. It was tough finding anything affordable in the area. A good friend from college ("Josie") and her husband own a big home with a detached guest house, and offered me the opportunity to rent for next to nothing until I found a new job. I was super happy about it because we are very close friends from college.
Josie, her husband and I often BBQ together and hang out watching movies. One night recently, Josie had to work late, and her husband and I had dinner and wine. We got pretty drunk, and I decided to turn in early. Before I went to bed, Josie's husband asked me to have a threesome. He said Josie was going to ask me, but she was nervous about it, so she chickened out. I think my jaw must have hit the ground. I didn't know what to say, so I told him I'd "think about it."
A week has passed and Josie hasn't mentioned anything about the threesome, but I'm scared to bring it up. I don't know if her husband was telling the truth. They MAY want a threesome, but I'm not into it. If I say "no" it might make things weird between us. What should I do? Should I ask Josie about it, or move out back home with my parents till I find a new job? -- NOT WHAT I BARGAINED FOR
DEAR NOT: The husband's drunken proposition has already made things weird, but let it go -- for now. I doubt this is something Josie is "too chicken" to ask you. IF he raises the subject again, make it plain that you are not into threesomes and not to ask again. If he presses further, inform your old college chum, pack your bags and go to your parents'.
DEAR ABBY: My husband's daughter "Crystal" is married to "Jeremy," who is a racist. I know this because of comments he has made over the past five years. At our only granddaughter's first birthday celebration, my husband and Jeremy got into a heated argument (a little politics, a little racism). Since we live out of state, we were supposed to stay with them, but we had to leave. Jeremy started screaming at my husband, calling him a pedophile and some other awful names.
Crystal is demanding an apology from us and refuses to communicate or send photos of the baby until he does. My husband feels that Crystal's mind is made up and she will defend her husband no matter what, so there's no point. I hate that we're at an impasse. She has cut me off as well. Do you have any suggestions? -- CUT OFF IN THE SOUTH
DEAR CUT OFF: Crystal, whose views on race seem to coincide with her husband's, has you sidelined already. When your husband craves contact with his daughter and his grandchild, he will hold his nose, reach out and offer to mend fences. Until that happens, listen to what he is telling you and stay out of this mess.
DEAR ABBY: I never thought I would be writing to you, but I have a neighbor who lets her young daughter play outside, close to the street and scream at the top of her lungs. When I ran out a couple of times to see if she was OK, the mom told me to stop being so "nosy." Every night when I hear her screaming, I'm afraid she's in some type of danger. What should I do? -- CONCERNED NEIGHBOR
DEAR CONCERNED NEIGHBOR: What you should do is remember that when children play outside, they use their outside voices, which includes screaming, and do as the neighbor told you. Only worry if you hear sirens.
DEAR ABBY: How do I talk to my roommate about the thermostat without coming off as a "parent" or a control freak? I prefer the thermostat be set at 77 to 78 during warmer months, but every time I step out the door, they turn the A/C down to 72 or 73. It makes the house feel like you could hang meat in here. The kicker is, it's 80 outside. I don't think the unit even needs to be on. Not only am I concerned about the electric bill, I'm freezing in my own house with pants on. I know this will become a problem because we are expecting temperatures in the 90s for weeks at a time, and the cost of electricity rises with the heat. I'm tired of playing the game of adjusting the temperature and not saying anything. Advice? -- TEMPERATURE'S RISING
DEAR T.R.: Stop pussyfooting around and have an adult discussion with your roommate about this. If possible, a compromise should be worked out. Whose name is on the lease? Is it yours or both of yours? Is the cost of heating and cooling the unit shared equally? If a compromise can't be agreed upon, it's possible the two of you are incompatible and one of you needs to make other living arrangements.
DEAR ABBY: About a year ago, a friend I've known since high school came out as transgender female. I am glad to see her living her life as her authentic self, and I want to do what I can to support her. I'm one of those old-fashioned people who still has photo albums, and there are a fair amount of pictures of her, pre-transition. Obviously, the photos are labeled with her "dead" name. Should I go back through the albums and change the labels to replace her former name with her new one? -- GOOD FRIEND IN ILLINOIS
DEAR FRIEND: Trans people have strong feelings about deadnaming, and many are against the practice. This is a subject you should discuss with your friend, and abide by her preference.
DEAR ABBY: Is it appropriate to use dental floss in public? When my mom eats out, she uses dental floss while she is still at the table or while walking out of the restaurant. She thinks she's being discreet, but what she's doing is obvious.
When I ask her to stop, she says she can't stand having food in her teeth. I tell her to go into the restroom or do it outside, but she does neither and continues to floss. I'm hoping she'll listen to you and that you will back me up. -- ELLEN IN THE USA
DEAR ELLEN: I agree that flossing one's teeth in public is unsightly and something that should be done in private. If it becomes necessary, it should be done in the restroom. (Need I add that if there is mouth-rinsing, the sink should be cleaned afterward and any detritus stuck to the mirror removed?)
DEAR ABBY: This may seem inconsequential, but there seems to be a growing trend of omitting a woman's maiden name in obituaries. As someone in my 70s, I read the obits more often, but I know I have missed opportunities to send condolences and offer childhood stories to family members of former playmates because I didn't know their married names. Often, parents are just mentioned as "deceased." It's as though the woman's life did not begin until she got married.
I have sent cards to many of the families of male classmates, but only to a handful of the females'. I realize that column space in newspapers is expensive but, surely, a name and perhaps even the mention of a high school wouldn't be a problem. -- MISSED CONDOLENCES
DEAR MISSED: If this is a "trend," it hasn't hit my local newspaper. The contents of obituaries are provided by the deceased's family unless the person is a celebrity -- in which case the article is written in advance by a reporter. If the maiden names of the women who died are missing, it is probably because they weren't mentioned by the grieving relatives.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a private duty nurse in my 50s and have two grown children. It's hard work. I have one big problem, which is very embarrassing. I used to work in a hospital and, because of the hectic work schedule, I had to eat fast. Our lunch break was only 30 minutes, and I had to stand in line to get my food. I never broke the habit.
I was eating at a restaurant recently and some people sitting across from me commented about it. The man said, "She eats like she's starving!" Now I feel insecure about going out to eat. Can you make a suggestion? I don't like takeout. -- FAST EATER IN TEXAS
DEAR FAST EATER: I do have one. When you take a bite of food, make a conscious effort to chew it 10 times. It will slow you down and it's better for your digestion. However, if you are unable to do that, then I suggest you stop listening to rude comments aimed in your direction by strangers.
P.S. Having a small snack an hour before mealtime may help you to eat more slowly because you won't be quite as hungry.
DEAR ABBY: Recently, family members have started texting to inform me about personal, private matters. When they do, I text back, which sometimes leads to lengthy paragraphs. I wish they'd just call me! I'm beginning to wonder if that's what they are avoiding. I should add that I am not feuding with my family. Am I wrong? -- PERPLEXED IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR PERPLEXED: No, you are not wrong. People have become so enamored of their electronic devices they seem to have forgotten that sometimes it's more efficient to just TALK to the other party. I know from personal experience that emailing and texting can take far more time than a spoken conversation.
DEAR ABBY: A close friend of mine hadn't been feeling well. After seeing her doctor for a full day of tests she met up with me, and I listened to her concerns. Before I could stop myself, I blurted out, "God, I hope you don't have cancer!" She became very upset because of my comment and made me feel guilty for even mentioning it. While I meant my remark to be more caring than callous, it backfired.
With cancer so prevalent in today's society, when is it OK to talk about it? Is it something we tiptoe around and discuss only after a full diagnosis? I regret my words, and need to know how I can become a more caring, supportive friend. -- OOPS, IN FLORIDA
DEAR "OOPS": Cancer, like other illnesses that can be fatal, should be discussed when and if the person has the diagnosis, reveals it AND FEELS THE NEED TO DISCUSS IT.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful man for 46 years. The only disagreement we have had during all this time is my hairstyle. Growing up, I had curly (kinky) hair, for which I was bullied and teased. I feel secure and safe when I straighten it. He loves it curly.
I feel insecure and sad when I try to make him happy. Because I feel so much better with straight hair, I don't think I can honor his wishes. To some people, this may seem trivial, but it's a major issue in our home. I would appreciate your advice. -- "HAIR-DON'T" OUT WEST
DEAR "HAIR-DON'T": My advice is, to thine own self be true. If you feel depressed and insecure with curly hair, then you should not feel forced to wear it that way. It's your head and your feelings, and your husband will have to adjust and accept it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069