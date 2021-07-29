DEAR CONCERNED NEIGHBOR: What you should do is remember that when children play outside, they use their outside voices, which includes screaming, and do as the neighbor told you. Only worry if you hear sirens.

DEAR ABBY: How do I talk to my roommate about the thermostat without coming off as a "parent" or a control freak? I prefer the thermostat be set at 77 to 78 during warmer months, but every time I step out the door, they turn the A/C down to 72 or 73. It makes the house feel like you could hang meat in here. The kicker is, it's 80 outside. I don't think the unit even needs to be on. Not only am I concerned about the electric bill, I'm freezing in my own house with pants on. I know this will become a problem because we are expecting temperatures in the 90s for weeks at a time, and the cost of electricity rises with the heat. I'm tired of playing the game of adjusting the temperature and not saying anything. Advice? -- TEMPERATURE'S RISING

DEAR T.R.: Stop pussyfooting around and have an adult discussion with your roommate about this. If possible, a compromise should be worked out. Whose name is on the lease? Is it yours or both of yours? Is the cost of heating and cooling the unit shared equally? If a compromise can't be agreed upon, it's possible the two of you are incompatible and one of you needs to make other living arrangements.