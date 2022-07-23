DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 23 years. About a year ago, our 22-year-old daughter became suspicious that her dad might be having an affair. She found out it was true through his text messages. When we sat down as a family and discussed it, at first he denied it. He got upset to the point that he told our daughter to leave the house, which she did for two weeks. We asked her to come back after my husband and I talked to work things out and I took him to confession. We later all went away for a vacation together.

Some time has passed, and I looked at his phone and saw he's been at it again, this time with a 30-year-old woman who lives here, and another one in another state. When I told him I knew, he denied it. Recently, I've been going to counseling. I need advice. -- SUSPICIOUS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: By now it should be apparent that your husband cannot or will not stop womanizing and lying to you. I'm glad you are seeing a licensed therapist, because you need to decide rationally whether the situation you're living with is one you are willing to tolerate. You should also schedule an appointment with your doctor to be tested for STDs, and one with an attorney to find out what your rights are as a wife of 23 years in New Jersey. After that, you will have a clearer idea of what to do.

DEAR ABBY: I met this guy online three months ago. He's the greatest guy I have ever met. He respects me in ways no other man has respected me, and I appreciate that about him so much. I feel like I may be in love with him, but I don't know if that's the case or if it's because I'm alone and vulnerable and want someone to love me back. I was never close with my biological father or my adoptive father, so some of this may be "daddy issues." Should I tell him how I feel about him, or is it way too soon? -- TAKEN BY HIM IN MICHIGAN

DEAR TAKEN: It would be more prudent to wait until you are sure about your feelings for this guy before declaring your love. Slow down. Let the relationship evolve until you are sure about your motivations. If you do, he may beat you to the punch.

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem. I'm 8 and I want a dog, but my parents won't let me have one. The last time we had a dog, I left the door open and it got run over. I feel really sad and bad about it, but I want another dog. Even though it was an accident, my parents don't trust me. How can I show them I'm responsible enough and I won't forget to close the door again? -- REALLY WANTS A DOG IN SACRAMENTO

DEAR REALLY WANTS: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Because you didn't mention how long ago your dog was lost, I will assume it is fairly recent. You might be able to regain your parents' trust if you begin accepting responsibilities at home. Do they want you to make your bed, keep your room neat, help in the kitchen or the yard? Shouldering these kinds of responsibilities can show parents you are ready for more ... like caring for a pet, for instance. I wish you luck.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married 47 years. Since she retired from her job, she has become addicted to her DVR. She records everything she can think of to watch "later." She has shows she recorded from last year but hasn't watched, and they take up 90% of her DVR disc. She uses only about 10% for new shows that she watches to make room for other programs. So, every night, we have to watch what she has recorded that day to make room for the next day's recordings.

If I say anything about it, she gets very upset and it causes tension. I don't mind some of the shows, but there aren't that many I will spend time watching. I wish there was a support group for husbands of women who are addicted to their DVRs so we could understand what's going on in their heads. How should I deal with the problem? -- SAVED FOR LATER IN TEXAS

DEAR SAVED: If there is a support group for husbands of compulsive wives, I am not aware of it. The solution may be to inform your wife that she can now stream many of the shows she's been saving on the DVR. A compromise might be viewing ONE of the archived programs a night in addition to the new ones, if possible. However, if she's not agreeable, consider buying yourself your own television set. That way, you are not obligated to watch anything you don't wish to.

DEAR ABBY: What is the proper response when someone tells you their relative is going into hospice? "Congratulations, that's wonderful" doesn't seem right. But "I'm so sorry" doesn't seem appropriate either, since hospice is an affirmative action often welcomed by the person who is ill. I would appreciate your thoughts. -- CORRECT RESPONSE

DEAR CORRECT: An appropriate response would be, "I'm sorry to hear this. But if it means the end of your loved one's suffering, it's the right decision."

DEAR ABBY: I'm 44 and divorced. I have no kids and I live with my parents. I didn't finish college but I do have a job in my field of study. I'm happy in my job, have some friends and am content to not date anyone ever again. However, I feel like I'm a failure.

I'd be embarrassed to go to a school reunion and have to tell my former classmates about my pathetic life. I was always the ambitious one in my circle of friends. I was the one who was going to make something of myself and have an amazing career, a husband and kids. My parents are disabled, and it does help that I live with them. I pay rent/utilities and for my own groceries.

How can I convince myself that I haven't made a complete mess of my life and that my circumstances don't mean my life has been wasted? -- SELF-CONSCIOUS IN ARIZONA

DEAR SELF-CONSCIOUS: While you may not have achieved the lofty goals you set for yourself when you were younger, you are being awfully hard on yourself by calling yourself a "failure." You have a job you love, in the field in which you want to work, and good friends. (In order to have friends, you have to be one.)

I assume the reason you are content to no longer date is past relationships didn't work out. If I'm right, that makes you a member of a very large club. Please try to remain open-minded, because one day you may meet someone you can care about and who will appreciate the value in you. And caring for your disabled parents is a heavy responsibility, and needs to take priority over a social life.

A way to counteract these self-defeating, negative feelings would be to concentrate every day on those things you HAVE accomplished, rather than what you perceive to be your shortcomings, instead of comparing yourself to others.

DEAR ABBY: My 38-year-old son is in jail for meth. He's been an addict for many years. I tried several times to help him, but he always relapsed. He has been in rehab. His mother and I divorced when he was 7. He was a great kid until the divorce. After that, he became distant and wouldn't talk much to me.

His mother tried to make up for the divorce by doing everything for him. When I wanted him to do something, like his homework, he would just sit and stare. I couldn't punish him because I was afraid he wouldn't want to come to my place when it was my weekend to have him. I did things with him and tried to show him I loved him, but I think he blamed me for the divorce. (It was my wife who wanted it.)

I don't think he ever loved me like a son normally loves his father, the way I loved and respected mine. He rejected any advice I tried to offer and paid no attention when I tried to teach him something.

I'm trying to decide if I want to contact him. I feel like I have always had to do the heavy lifting to try to have a relationship with him, and he made no effort at all to sustain one with me. If I never heard from him again, I really wouldn't miss him. All he has ever been is a taker. So I'm asking: Should I bother trying to get in contact with him while he is in jail? -- FRUSTRATED FATHER IN TEXAS

DEAR FATHER: Your son is sick -- an addict. That he is in jail will hopefully mean he can attain sobriety. Reach out to him one more time. He may believe you deserted him and his mother because she allowed him to believe it, which would explain his attitude toward you all these years. It might be of some benefit to him to be reminded that you love him and care about his well-being. Once he is clean, he may have a different attitude where you are concerned. If not, at least you tried.

DEAR ABBY: I'm in a new relationship with a man I have known for 30 years. We had our own lives, married others, had kids and then split with our spouses. After all this time, we have finally gotten together and discovered we were made for each other. Neither of us has experienced this intense kind of love before.

My problem is that although he tells me often that he loves me and cannot see his life without me, he never compliments me -- whether I'm dressed up, or just putting on makeup and looking special. I compliment him all the time.

I have low self-esteem and insecurities due to previous abusive relationships. It's not like I want to hear it constantly, but it would be nice to hear it at least once in a blue moon. Also, there are times I don't think he finds me sexy or attractive. How can I express this without embarrassing us both? -- NEEDS VALIDATION IN NEW ENGLAND

DEAR NEEDS: Have you told this man what you have expressed to me -- that it's hurtful that when you make an extra effort to look nice for him, he seems to ignore it? Is he aware that you suffer from low self-esteem because of previous emotionally abusive relationships?

Honest communication is important, particularly in new relationships, as well as those between partners who have known each other for a long time although not on an intimate level. While the two of you are basking in the flowering of this unexpected passion, you still have to get to KNOW each other.

How he reacts to the conversation and whether he's willing to put forth some extra effort will tell you everything you need to know about a future with him.

