DEAR ABBY: I drive a classic car to work every day at a construction site. Since I began working there this summer, people often ask me about selling it. Most of the time I take it as a compliment and tell them it is not for sale currently, but the same people often continue to ask. It is starting to get on my nerves. I have even seen people trying to open up the hood to see the engine while I'm off in the distance. I understand people asking about it is part of owning an old vehicle, but I do not have another car or mode of transportation, and I'm starting to get worried. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. -- ON EDGE IN GEORGIA

DEAR ON EDGE: Tell the offenders (again) that your car is not for sale AND you do not want anyone touching it. If it continues to happen, tell your supervisor or your boss that someone trying to get into it "while you're off in the distance" makes you concerned for the safety of your vehicle. There could be legal liability if your car is damaged. However, if you're still not comfortable after that, change jobs.