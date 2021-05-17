DEAR ABBY: Like many people in this country, my family has an aversion to throwing things out that might still be useful. Rather than load up the van and head to Goodwill, they give the stuff to me -- partially used bottles of shampoo, a half-used pack of wipes, hair conditioner that smells too awful for them to use but they're sure I'll like, unwanted change purses and jewelry I would never wear, even puzzles with missing or dog-chewed pieces. They have also tried to offload old sewing machines, DVDs they won't watch and craft supplies for projects I don't enjoy.
Once, a sister tried to give me an old toaster oven filled with burnt breadcrumbs. (I have celiac disease.) Another time, Dad gave me a gift certificate for an oil change my mother won in a raffle after telling me he and another sister won't go to that auto shop because they damaged my sister's engine and did a lousy job working on my parents' car!
It's not like I'm so poor I can't afford my own toaster oven or wipes, but if I turn down their unwanted items, as politely as I can, they become defensive with me. So I usually just say thanks and either toss the stuff in the trash or load it into my van and take it to Goodwill myself. But I'm tired of feeling like the family dump, and wish I could find a way to get it through their lovingly muddled heads that I'd rather not be "gifted" with their junk. Any thoughts? -- THANKS BUT NO THANKS IN MISSISSIPPI
DEAR T.B.N.T.: The next time your parents and siblings call to tell you they're coming over with more discards, tell them you know they mean well, but NO. And keep repeating it until they finally get through their lovingly muddled heads that you mean it.
DEAR ABBY: I am writing because I'm in a tough situation and not sure what to do. I was recently told by a family member that my 24-year-old son is gay. (He hasn't given me any indication that he is, other than not dating anyone for several years.) He had a bad experience with a girl in his teens and I assumed that was why he hasn't dated.
My question for you is, should I confront him about it or wait until he tells me? I have come to terms with the possibility and will stand by him no matter what. I am also concerned that his father (we are divorced) will disown him if he finds out. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. -- MOM IN OHIO
DEAR MOM: It would be interesting to know why this relative thinks your son is gay. Did your son tell the relative? I don't think you should "confront" your son. In time his sexual orientation will become apparent whether he's gay, straight, bi, asexual, etc. It should be his choice to reveal it -- or not.
P.S. If he is gay, your ex-husband's inability to accept his son, regardless of his sexual orientation, may be the reason he hasn't spoken up.
DEAR ABBY: Am I wrong not to want to attend a baby shower because my significant other's daughter doesn't give me the time of day? I have been with her father for 10 years now, and not once has this girl ever asked me to go shopping, have lunch or anything. I have turned the other cheek when it came to family functions on my man's side of the family, but she refuses to participate in anything I have. What to do? -- SHOWER SHOULD OR SHOULDN'T
DEAR S.S.O.S.: In all this time, have you ever asked his daughter to go shopping with YOU, have lunch or anything else? Did you receive an invitation to that shower? If you did, it provides a glimmer of hope that you can have some kind of relationship. If you don't go, the ice will grow thicker, and it would be a mistake to let that happen.
DEAR ABBY: I have an etiquette question. I'm planning an evening family celebration for our company. The question of dress code has been asked multiple times. I find it perplexing that people are asking. Unless otherwise specified -- i.e. black tie, semiformal, business casual or jacket required -- shouldn't it be assumed that pretty much anything goes?
For this party, I expect people to show up in anything from cut-off shorts to cocktail dresses. I didn't think a dress code was a detail that needed addressing. Am I wrong? -- NO PAJAMAS, PLEASE
DEAR NO PAJAMAS, PLEASE: You are being asked because there is confusion. Clearly it IS a detail that needs addressing, and as a considerate host, you should clarify what you expect your guests to wear.
DEAR ABBY: Widowed after 65 years of a superb marriage, it was my difficult task to begin clearing our closet of my wife's vast array of clothing and shoes. After a few trips to thrift stores, the next task was what to do with her jewelry. I came across a small black felt bag neatly tied with a small bow. Inside were her wedding band and diamond engagement ring. I set them aside.
On the date of our next anniversary, I asked a jeweler to combine my band with her rings. It took a month to complete, and some gold was added. The result was a magnificent piece with the small, but many-faceted stone inset. It cost me nearly $1,000, but I haven't regretted it for one moment. My advice to others: Consider it. Don't hesitate. (I'm twisting the ring as I write this.) -- RING OF TRUTH IN TEXAS
DEAR RING: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your dearly beloved wife. How fortunate you were to have her for 65 years. I'm pleased that wearing the combined symbols of your commitment to each other brings you comfort and pleasure. Thank you for suggesting this to my readers.
DEAR ABBY: I believe that love conquers all. The worldwide coronavirus is teaching us we are all one in body, but not yet in spirit. Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day. Don't count the days -- make the days count by throwing a kiss, sharing a smile with others, and waving a hand of greeting to them.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Drink a refreshing glass of lemonade and make a toast: "To our health, God willing. Never give up!" And remember, the best medicine is a dose of laughter.
As President Kennedy said, our most common link is that, "We all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future, and we are all mortal."
Abby, won't you ask your readers to pause daily to reflect, think positively and affirm the conviction that we as a nation will overcome this challenge as we have so many others before? Be agents for globalizing hope. Do good for others. The greatest joy in life comes from giving.
Sending love and hope to all. -- CARMELLA LaSPADA, FOUNDER, NO GREATER LOVE, INC.
DEAR CARMELLA: I could not agree more. Readers have been asking me how to cope with the changed reality of everyday life since the COVID-19 virus struck this country. Reaching out to help someone else is a potent remedy for anyone who is experiencing the blues and cabin fever. Even if you can't be supportive in person, a phone call, a text, a post with an uplifting message or a joke can lighten the mood of someone who is feeling isolated. I am glad you wrote, Carmella, and I hope your message will resonate.
DEAR ABBY: I have encountered an "over-hugger." I have always hugged, but I take care to respect how others feel about it. This person does not extend that courtesy. His typical hug involves picking the recipient up off the ground. It's invasive, in my opinion. The last time I saw him, I offered my hand. Instead of taking it, he yanked me in and said, "We give hugs here!" I know he wants to show affection, but he puts his own needs before the needs of others.
I want to tell him not to hug me anymore. However, it's complicated because we are part of a loose-knit athletic community.
First, is it odd of me not to want his hugs? Second, how do you recommend I send the message that a handshake is the most I want? -- NO BEAR HUGS
DEAR NO BEAR HUGS: Pandemic notwithstanding, in general terms, I agree that what this person is doing is over the top. If he were to yank and lift someone who has back issues, he could harm the person.
My first thought would be to tell this man privately that you don't want him lifting you. If you can't take him aside and do that, then call him or write him a letter.
DEAR ABBY: My 20-year-old daughter refuses to get her driver's license. She took the learner's permit test four times when she was 16, failed it each time and gave up. She goes to college online and has a job at the local store. Next week she is going to be promoted to assistant manager.
I don't work, but I'm tired of driving her around. We live in a small town that has no public transportation. Every time her father or I mention getting her license, she says, "Don't start" or, "I don't want to talk about it!" She doesn't date, but is very involved in church. She has her own phone, which she pays for, and also pays for gas. She's responsible in every way -- she just REFUSES to drive! HELP! -- TIRED OF BEING A TAXI MOM
DEAR TIRED: Your 20-year-old daughter is a smart cookie. Unlike you, she doesn't have to worry about car payments, insurance premiums or the cost of parking. As long as you agree to chauffeur her around, she isn't going to provide her own transportation. I suggest you encourage her to get a bicycle. And after four years, it's time for her to take the driver's test again.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married nine years and have two major issues in our marriage:
1. He feels I spend too much money.
2. I think he spends too much time away from home doing things he wants to do.
We have fallen into this cycle of him being away from home, so I spend money, which results in him spending more time away from home. Should we have separate bank accounts? Should I make him cancel some of his weekly activities? -- STRUGGLING IN ST. LOUIS
DEAR STRUGGLING: Separate bank accounts might be a good idea, provided you don't use yours to mask the fact that you're spending more than you should. As to "making" your husband cancel some of his weekly activities, I don't think it would work to your benefit.
A better solution/investment would be for the two of you to talk this out in the office of a licensed marriage and family counselor, because it appears you're spending as a way to punish your husband for his absence, which is not only not constructive but DEstructive. Doing activities outside the home TOGETHER might also be helpful.
DEAR ABBY: My former spouse, the father of our adult daughters, recently passed. He will be cremated. Although he did not remarry, I did. Our youngest daughter has made all the burial arrangements.
My ex and I did not communicate much after the divorce. What is my role as mother? Do I send flowers, greet attendees, as if we were still together? We were married almost 30 years. -- WHAT SHOULD I DO?
DEAR WHAT SHOULD I DO: Your role as the mother is to support your daughters and the rest of the family. If your daughters want you there, be there for them. Greet anyone you know politely and thank them for being there for "the family." If you wish to send flowers, by all means do so. But beyond that, nothing more is required of you.
DEAR ABBY: I live in a densely populated luxury high-rise apartment building in a busy downtown neighborhood that has a diverse mix of residents. I have lived here for four years and have never really had many issues, until recently.
My next-door neighbor works in the medical field that at times has very late or early hours associated with it. I also work in a field that has odd hours, so I am empathetic. My issue is, she has a new boyfriend she is intimate with anywhere between 2 and 4 a.m. I am a light sleeper and get awakened by their sessions together. I can hear her voice and at times, jostling of furniture.
I have thought about telling the building management, but it would be obvious that the complaint would have come from me, and I don't want that. I also don't want to cause embarrassment to either of us. How can I address this delicately, without causing embarrassment, or must I suck it up and suffer? -- SLEEPLESS IN CHICAGO
DEAR SLEEPLESS: Write your neighbor a sweet note explaining the problem and ask if there is anything she can do to muffle the sounds you are hearing. (It might be something as simple as moving her bed away from the wall or placing it against a different one.) However, if she's uncooperative, as a last resort, do discuss your problem with the building manager. I assure you, it won't be the first time he or she has heard something like this, or the last.
DEAR ABBY: I suffer from a moderate to severe case of social anxiety. I'm now in my first relationship with a partner who tends to move fast, and whose parents have recently been asking to meet me. This has caused tension in our relationship as well as in his relationship with his parents.
Because of some past experiences with previous partners, his parents have preconceived notions about me, which makes me feel all the more reluctant to meet them. I don't like feeling vulnerable, especially with people who don't know me. One counseling session with a boss, a professor, someone in authority, etc., and I'm on the verge of tears or already crying.
I know I'll have to meet his parents someday, but I don't know how to approach it. I feel overwhelmed just thinking about it. Please help. -- SOCIALLY ANXIOUS
DEAR SOCIALLY ANXIOUS: I hope you are receiving professional help for your social anxiety. You should not approach meeting your partner's parents with a negative attitude. Smile, put your best foot forward and try to make a good impression.
Keep in mind that this is not a performance review, a professor you need to give you a good grade or anyone in authority. They are parents of a son whose past judgment about partners may have been less than stellar, and of course they have concerns.
It would be nice if they thought the moon rose and set on you, but if they don't, will it affect your relationship with your partner? If the answer is yes, then he may not be mature and independent enough to be having a romance with anyone. Hold a good thought and stop hiding out.
DEAR ABBY: I'm in my mid-40s, and a LOT of my female friends are involved in multilevel marketing companies. Whether it be for eyelashes, supplements, jewelry, antiaging products, candles, leggings, etc., I receive nonstop "invitations" to buy their products.
I'm old enough to know from experience that most of the products are rubbish, and many times way overpriced. I'm simply not interested. How do I politely (yet firmly) decline the invitations that come my way without hurting their feelings? -- MULTILEVEL MARKETING HATER
DEAR MULTILEVEL MARKETING: It's time you recognize the difference between a friendship and a marketing ploy. If you are invited to something, feel free to ask whether there will be any selling and, if there will be, decline. To do so is not being rude or hurtful. Women who are really your friends will continue to be, and those who aren't will disappear.
DEAR ABBY: My mom and stepdad occasionally watch my children to help us out or to spend time with them. I just found out that Mom will not put my 8-month-old into a crib or Pack 'n Play to sleep. She puts her into bed along with my 4-year-old son. I have asked my mother repeatedly not to do that, not only for safety, but so everyone can sleep. She refuses. She says I should trust them, and they should be allowed to do whatever they want when the kids are with them. Please tell me what to do. -- FRUSTRATED DAUGHTER
DEAR FRUSTRATED: Why you should trust someone who deliberately ignores your wishes is beyond me. Let me tell you what NOT to do. Do not allow your children to stay with your mother under these circumstances. Sometimes Mama does NOT know best, and this is one of them. If you prefer your children not share the same bed, your wishes should be respected.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I live quite far from town and spend a lot of time in the car -- usually his. He bought some air fresheners for his car, which made me nauseated and gave me headaches. I asked him to please remove them, but he refused because he doesn't want to waste the $2.50. He said he likes the smell.
Abby, we have two other vehicles we can take. I felt it was such a small thing he could do to make me feel better. He doesn't agree. What is your opinion on the matter? -- STUNK UP IN FLORIDA
DEAR STUNK: You may be allergic to something in that air freshener, which is why you got the headache and became nauseated. Asking your boyfriend to remove it was a small thing -- not like asking him to remove a limb. If he were less self-centered and more considerate, he would have accommodated you.
In my opinion, you should take one of the other cars when you drive together.
DEAR ABBY: I was married for more than 20 years and am recently divorced. I should have done it years ago, but my son, "Nicky," begged me not to. He's 22.
I am now dating a gentleman, "Clyde," and am very happy to be in this relationship. Clyde treats me like a queen. I have known him longer than I've known my ex-husband. He and his family (including his ex-wife) are close friends.
Before we started dating, Clyde called my ex, told him we were going to start seeing each other and that he wanted my ex to hear it from him, not through the rumor mill. My ex said he was fine with it and thanked him for letting him know.
We then informed Clyde's kids and my son. Everyone was fine with it except Nicky. He's upset that we started dating three months after my divorce. Mind you, my marriage to Nicky's father was over years ago. Clyde had nothing to do with it. Now my son has an "attitude" with Clyde. He hardly speaks to him and never spends time with us.
I have always been there for Nicky. His actions hurt. He can't seem to accept that I'm happy and that Clyde and I are more than friends now. Before we started dating, Nicky and Clyde had a good relationship. How do I get my son to come around? -- SECOND CHANCE IN MICHIGAN
DEAR SECOND CHANCE: Nicky may be hoping that you and his father might one day reconcile and regard Clyde as an interloper. Explain to him that the divorce may seem recent to him, but for you and his dad, it was the final step in disengaging from a marriage that had been over for years. Tell him you love him and are sorry he is upset, but it's no excuse for treating Clyde badly, and you expect him to treat Clyde with respect, if not affection. Then go on and enjoy your life because you deserve it.
DEAR ABBY: My children attend a school where they are in three different buildings. One is in high school, one in middle school and the youngest is in elementary. Recently, the married elementary school principal had an affair with a married teacher's assistant. A few years before, the married middle school principal had an affair with a married teacher.
My concern is that the administration knows this but does nothing about it. I have addressed them with my concerns. I believe there was an abuse of power. If they are willing to sweep this under the rug, what else have they swept? Should I mind my own business or pursue the issue further? -- MOM ON PATROL IN NEW YORK
DEAR MOM: Because of the litigious environment we live in, many businesses and educational institutions have policies that discourage fraternization. What you consider an abuse of power may be a relationship between consenting adults. You say you have brought this to the attention of school administration. I think you have done enough. From now on, stay out of this unless you have absolute proof there is coercion involved.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 26-year-old college graduate. I immigrated here in 2001, so English is my second language. I have no accent, and I have been doing well in my life overall, except I score low on reading and written communication when I take exams.
I'm intelligent and a quick learner, but my vocabulary is kind of limited, and it makes me feel stupid, especially when I don't score well on exams. I try to read, but I don't always have the time. Do you have ideas on how I can improve my vocabulary or do better on exams? -- SMART BUT FEELS STUPID
DEAR SMART: I know someone who, like you, immigrated to the United States in her early 20s after having spent her first 17 years in Russia. From there she went to Italy, where she learned to speak Italian. From there she came to the U.S.
When I asked her how she learned English, she told me it was by watching American television. If there was a word she didn't understand, she would look it up in a dictionary. Not only can this be fun, I have heard others say that's the way they learned English, too.
She also read books in English with a dictionary by her side. Audiobooks could be helpful, too. An adult education class might help you not only improve your vocabulary, but also help you sharpen your written English skills. Please consider it.
DEAR ABBY: My 11-year-old niece sometimes calls my 7-year-old son fat, which hurts him to the core. He's very close with his cousins, and we get together a lot. I have talked to my sister on numerous occasions about it.
My son knows it's not OK to make fun of how others look, and he doesn't understand why she says these mean things to him. She's old enough to know better. I don't know how to get through to my sister that this behavior should be reprimanded when she doesn't seem to care. -- FED UP IN WISCONSIN
DEAR FED UP: Your sister's parenting skills appear to be questionable. Because she refuses to teach her daughter consideration for the feelings of others, or reprimand her when she's cruel and hurtful, see less of the two of them and spend more time with the other cousins.
DEAR ABBY: When I take my dog for a walk, I always carry little doggy bags and pick up his business. I live in a residential neighborhood with alleys behind the houses. After my dog does his business, I pick it up and often throw the tied-up bag in a trash can along the alley. Is this rude? Is it illegal to put things in other people's trash cans? My dog may make several stops along our long walks, and I don't want to carry his waste with me the whole trip. -- CONSIDERATE IN COLORADO
DEAR CONSIDERATE: Whether it's illegal in your community is something you should check locally because there may be an ordinance that forbids it. While I can't speak for everyone, some of the homeowners those trash cans belong to would strenuously object to someone throwing dog doo-doo into them. That's why my advice is, "When in doubt -- DON'T."
DEAR ABBY: I met a young couple about a year ago. They invite me out for lunch every few months. They have several children they allow to run all over the place, climb over and under the table, cry and whine, and they make no effort to teach them proper behavior in restaurants. It's so annoying and embarrassing that I no longer want to go out with them. I cannot believe that they turn their children loose in restaurants without acknowledging that they are creating a not-so-nice experience for other diners.
If they ask me why, should I make up an excuse or tell them how I feel about their lack of parenting? I suspect they will be hypersensitive to any remarks I make, but I can't enjoy my meal while their children run wild. Those children need to learn some manners. I would rather eat out by myself than experience another episode. -- ALONE BUT NOT LONELY
DEAR ALONE: Rather than let these parents have it with both barrels, the next time you are invited to lunch, ask if the children will be included. When they tell you the kids are coming -- which they will -- respond that you would prefer "adult time." It would get your message across without it appearing you are criticizing their parental abilities.
DEAR ABBY: I am 49. I have never married or had kids, and I am having a hard time finding the right woman for me. I have tried dating sites, dances, etc., and it seems like women are not interested in a gentleman anymore. I am about to give up on women because I don't know what else to do. They like the bad-boy type, and I'm not one of them.
I should mention that 25 years ago I thought I had found the right one, but I caught her cheating on me. Now women reject me. They always have an excuse. They say either, "You are not my type" or, "I just want to be friends." Can you help me? -- LONELY IN ARIZONA
DEAR LONELY: I'll try. When a woman tells you you're not her type or she just wants to be friends, what she's trying to politely convey is that the romantic chemistry is wrong. Having never met you, I can't guess why that might be. Perhaps some of your close friends or family members could tell you if you need an image makeover.
I will, however, offer this: Younger women are usually the ones who are attracted to the "excitement" (stress) that bad boys provide in abundance. Older ones would welcome a man with more traditional values and who treats them well. In other words, you may be fishing in the wrong pond.
