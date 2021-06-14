DEAR ABBY: I can't stand being around my dad. I love my mom, but no longer respect her because she stays married to him. He's a narcissistic bully. My brother agrees. My parents and I live in the same town and get together for holidays, birthdays and other events. My brother lives out of state.
I grew up with Playboy magazines lying around the house, watching my father ogle women and comment on their bodies, including mine. He shamed us constantly in front of others and thought it was funny. When I finally found my voice, he called me a b****. He isn't supportive and never hesitates to tell me how I'm doing something wrong. He yells at my dogs and my kids for being dogs/kids.
I would love to not see him again, but he's my dad, and my mom loves him. I don't want to buy him gifts or cards on his special days because it's insincere, but I find myself doing it anyway. How do I handle this and reconcile the conflict I know will ensue if I make myself happy? -- STRUGGLING IN NEVADA
DEAR STRUGGLING: Sometimes strategic withdrawal is better than an argument. Stop exposing your children and your pets to your abusive, hypercritical father's rants, and if your mother notices and asks why, be honest with her. See her separately if you wish, but avoid your father whenever possible. If you must see him and he starts acting up, leave. If you feel you have to gift him "something" on his special days, make it a generic card so you will feel less like a hypocrite. You deserve to be happy, and if you follow my advice, I predict your children will be happier, too.
DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband to COVID-19 five months ago. We were married for 40 years. I loved him with all my heart and always will. I met someone through a dating site who lost his wife to cancer a year ago. They were married 37 years and, like me, he loved her dearly.
We each have grown children. My daughter knows about him, but he hasn't told his children. We live three hours apart, and while doing work for his son, he drove an hour and a half to meet me and have lunch. I thought that was so nice. We really seemed to hit it off and want to be together.
Although I'm a grown woman and know what I want, I need to know if you think it is appropriate for me to consider being with this man and possibly moving in with him after only five months since my husband's death. Your answer will help with my decision. -- LONELY LADY IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR LONELY LADY: Although this man may have "possibilities," he still isn't comfortable enough in the relationship to introduce you to his children. And nowhere in your letter did you mention that he has talked about the idea of you moving in with him. I think you are jumping the gun right now, and although it isn't too soon to consider the possibilities, I do not think you should push.
DEAR ABBY: A relative has recently, through no fault of his own, lost a significant amount of money. I would like to help him out with a gift of money, with no expectation that he would repay the money. However, he's very proud, and I'm afraid he would be insulted if I offer him the money. It could also damage our relationship, which has always been very good.
Can you offer any words that could persuade him to accept this gift? You often have a tactful approach that can help to maintain a positive relationship but still allow a person to accomplish their desired goal. -- PROUD IN NEW YORK
DEAR PROUD: If it were my relative, this is the approach I would take:
"Uncle Charlie, you have been wonderfully supportive of me over the years. (Be specific about a couple of instances; they do not have to have anything to do with money -- in fact, it's better if they don't.) You would be doing ME a great favor if you would please accept this because this past year has been so difficult for so many people, and I have been concerned about you." Then I'd cross my fingers.
DEAR ABBY: I am an RN with a bachelor's degree in nursing. My question is, when is it appropriate to put BSN, RN behind my name? For example, I have only my name on my checks. When I sign for things at work I always add RN to the end of my signature. The rest of the time I do not, which brings me to my next question: When should I put the BSN part in there? I tend to never use it. It is on my name tag for work, but when sending faxes to doctors or clinics, I have been leaving it off. -- NURSE NEEDS TO KNOW
DEAR NURSE: Because you have earned both degrees, you should use them. In the world of academia, the college degree is used first. However, since you are not in that environment, whichever one you prefer to use first will be all right.
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a married man for 2 1/2 years. I know it's wrong, but there's just something there between us. We live five hours apart, but he's a trucker, so I see him often. He makes me all these promises -- that if I uproot my life and move to his city he would be able to be with me more, his wife is sick and he can't leave her that way, and he has never loved someone the way he loves me. We also have a 30-year age difference.
I love him but I see so many red flags. Does he really love me, or am I just the icing on his cake? Please give me some advice because I'm truly lost. I don't know if I'm wasting my life on a man who really can't promise me anything. -- ON THE SIDE IN INDIANA
DEAR ON THE SIDE: Pay attention to those red flags you are seeing. Your last sentence says it all. You may love this man, but you have already devoted 2 1/2 years to a relationship that's going nowhere. I'm willing to bet that he not only HAS loved women "the way he loves you," but when you start taking care of yourself and end this charade, he will continue to love MORE women the way he loves you. Try this: Imagine for a moment that you were his wife -- would you want a husband who sleeps around while he's on the road or while you are unwell? But for the grace of God, this could be YOU!
DEAR ABBY: My adult daughter and I had a big argument while she was visiting me. Sadly, we both used words that were hurtful. Afterward, I wrote her a note telling her I loved her and would like to hear from her. She replied in an email that she received my letter, but she is still hurt by the things I said.
I wanted to be the adult in this situation, but I was also hurt by her words and actions, and feel angry that I have to be the one to apologize. I told her I hope that we can put this behind us. Must I apologize even though I told her I am sorry that she is still hurt? -- WOUNDED IN OHIO
DEAR WOUNDED: I see nothing positive to be gained by allowing this to fester any longer. You ARE the parent in this situation, so if you'd like a resolution, apologize again.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a florist. Would you please appeal to your readers who are composing obituaries for loved ones to think first before adding "in lieu of flowers ..."? People can then donate to the designated or favorite organizations OR purchase flowers. The choice would be theirs. This would be a blessing for flower growers, truckers, wholesalers and folks like me. Many of our businesses are small, multigeneration establishments. A possible suggestion for wording is, "Flowers are welcomed, and those wishing to make a donation in his/her name may do so to _____." Thanks, Abby. -- GRATEFUL MOM/POP FLOWER SHOP OWNER
DEAR GRATEFUL: While families in the throes of grieving may forget to include it in their loved ones' obituaries, as our economy slowly recovers, your suggestion is certainly worth noting. Thank you for sending it.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of many years died. We were very close and spent a lot of time together. How do I graciously decline visits from people I care about but am not close to? I know they mean well, and I don't want to cause hurt feelings. I think we may all grieve differently. Even after several months, I'm still not ready to entertain a visitor. I may never be, although I appreciate their thoughts. -- CONTINUING TO GRIEVE
DEAR CONTINUING: When you wrote that everyone grieves differently, you nailed it. It's the truth. For some, the process can take a short time. (Many widows and widowers had time to grieve before they lost their spouses.) For others, it takes longer. Several months is still a relatively short time, but please do not isolate yourself completely. You don't have to entertain, but being able to vent your feelings to caring friends or in a support group can be healthy and healing.
If you don't want anyone in your home, consider meeting a close friend or two out in public for a brief visit. Going out, exercising and getting some sunshine each day is healthy and can help to lessen depression. Your husband is irreplaceable, but isolating yourself won't bring him back. If your inability to move forward persists, I urge you to discuss it with your physician or your religious adviser if you have one.
