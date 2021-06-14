DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with a married man for 2 1/2 years. I know it's wrong, but there's just something there between us. We live five hours apart, but he's a trucker, so I see him often. He makes me all these promises -- that if I uproot my life and move to his city he would be able to be with me more, his wife is sick and he can't leave her that way, and he has never loved someone the way he loves me. We also have a 30-year age difference.

I love him but I see so many red flags. Does he really love me, or am I just the icing on his cake? Please give me some advice because I'm truly lost. I don't know if I'm wasting my life on a man who really can't promise me anything. -- ON THE SIDE IN INDIANA

DEAR ON THE SIDE: Pay attention to those red flags you are seeing. Your last sentence says it all. You may love this man, but you have already devoted 2 1/2 years to a relationship that's going nowhere. I'm willing to bet that he not only HAS loved women "the way he loves you," but when you start taking care of yourself and end this charade, he will continue to love MORE women the way he loves you. Try this: Imagine for a moment that you were his wife -- would you want a husband who sleeps around while he's on the road or while you are unwell? But for the grace of God, this could be YOU!