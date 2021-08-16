DEAR ABBY: A year ago I was working at a small wholesale bakery with maybe 15 employees. While I was there, the place was overrun with food-safety issues, including mice, allergen cross-contact issues and poor employee hygiene practices. At the time, the owner was working on fixing some of the problems, but not fast enough for my taste. Although he was never my favorite person, he was clearly overwhelmed with running a business and didn't have the resources to fix the problems.
Now that I have been gone for some time, I'm on the fence about whether I should leave an online review or comment detailing some of the problems. I don't want to hurt a struggling business, and it's possible these problems have been fixed, but there is no way for me to know for sure because I am no longer there. Personally, I think customers should know about these issues before purchasing their products, but I don't want to stick my nose where it shouldn't go. Even if I leave a review anonymously, there is always a chance they will find out. Advice? -- POSSIBLE WHISTLEBLOWER
DEAR WHISTLEBLOWER: I agree customers of that bakery should know there are possible problems. Rather than leave an anonymous review, contact the health department in your city and report the conditions you observed. It should trigger an inspection of the place. Your personal feelings about the owner have nothing to do with this. The cross-contamination you described could trigger a possibly fatal allergic reaction. And the vermin infestation and poor hygiene practices of the employees could cause someone to become seriously ill.
DEAR ABBY: My 53rd high school class reunion is coming up. Former classmates have been emailing me about participating. I do not want to go. I went to my 50th and that was enough catching up for me. I like hearing about the lives of my former classmates from our class correspondent, but 50 years ago I moved more than 1,000 miles away and began a new life. So did my parents and siblings.
Today, my parents are gone, and my siblings and I are spread around the country. There's nothing left in my hometown for me other than the graves of my father's family, our old family home and memories. Is there something wrong with me because I'd rather spend time with my friends in my present city and travel to the remaining places on my bucket list? Should I be ashamed of my attitude, or am I "normal"? -- FEELING GUILTY IN TEXAS
DEAR FEELING: It is normal and healthy to want to concentrate on the present rather than keep revisiting the past. I see nothing shameful about it and nothing to feel guilty for. You attended your 50th and touched base with your old classmates. It was a blessing to be able to do that. If, however, the trip down memory lane and the number of classmates no longer on this side of the sod depressed you, skip future reunions, concentrate on the future, and do it without beating yourself up.
DEAR ABBY: I live in Florida, and the rest of my big family lives in Canada. Last year, five of my nieces/nephews were admitted to the hospital for varying health reasons. Rather than send flowers, I sent each a check for $50.00. I thought money would be more useful.
Well, last week my daughter was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after a mole was removed. After I emailed the news to my sisters, I received one response from a sister saying, "Give your daughter our best!" Other than that, there have been no cards -- nothing. Am I petty in thinking they should have at least sent my daughter a card? -- PETTY IN FLORIDA
DEAR PETTY: Your relatives apparently didn't consider the thoughtfulness you displayed to their children something to be reciprocated. How sad. In situations like this, it isn't the tangible item that's most important, it's the thought, and it appears your relatives didn't want to put in the effort. I do not think it's petty to recognize that fact and feel disappointment. You are human.
DEAR ABBY: For years I have been continually excluded by my sister and my father. I always knew she was the favorite. I am the older sister. My sister, her family and my father and stepmother go out to dinner or lunch together once or twice a week. I have never been invited. The same is true with movies and other recreational activities. (I work two nights a week and every other Saturday. None of them work more than Monday through Friday -- and no nights.)
They have now announced they are all going on a cruise together. Although I was not invited, they were "kind" enough to ask me to watch their pets in their absence (seven dogs and three cats). Clearly, I am only good enough to be their babysitter. I have always had a hard time saying "no" to Dad about anything. When I was first asked about watching the animals, I did refuse. However, they are still telling everyone that I'm watching them. How can I tell them "no" and make it stick? Also, how do I go about letting go of the hurt feelings when I am excluded from everything in their lives? -- HURT AND FEELING LEFT OUT
DEAR HURT: Get the message across to your father and sister by INFORMING them they will need to board their pets elsewhere during their vacation. As to letting go of your hurt feelings, a step in the right direction would be to accept that you were born into a family of difficult, challenging people, and understand that you will never be able to satisfy your father. Then start building a "family" of friends who are caring and supportive. Many people do this with great success, and so can you.
DEAR ABBY: I started dating a man three months ago. He's a great guy and very caring. When he opened up to me recently about the trauma he received from his family while growing up, I encouraged him to seek therapy, which he has been doing.
A month ago, he began acting strangely. He was tired all the time and wouldn't really interact with me. He comes over but only to sleep and stopped texting me as often. He said he is severely depressed, and he thinks his therapy is doing more harm than good.
I have been pouring love, care, attention and food into this guy nonstop without getting anything back. I don't want to be yet another woman who leaves him, but I feel like I'm constantly setting myself on fire to keep this guy warm. He's no longer the person I started talking to a few months ago. Would it be wrong for me to cut my losses and leave? -- DOUBTING AND GUILTY
DEAR DOUBTING: Have other women left him because of his emotional problems? Your male friend is exhibiting signs of severe depression. Tell him that you are concerned about his mental state. While you're at it, suggest he consult another therapist, because this one doesn't seem to be helping, and you too are afraid the counseling may be making him worse.
You did the right thing when you suggested this man get help. You have only known him a short time, which is why you should not assume responsibility for his mental health. He appears to be in no position for a romance at this point, and this may not change for a long time. I do not recommend abruptly ending the friendship, but it is time to step back. You cannot fix what's going on with him. Only he can do that with help from someone who is qualified.
DEAR ABBY: My father passed away a few months ago. My brother lives out of state, so emptying the house has been up to me. Shortly after the funeral, my adult son (the only grandchild) arrived and loaded his car with all the toilet paper, paper towels, light bulbs, cleaning products, etc. He did it without asking, so I promptly had the locks changed. When I asked him about it, he said, "Grandpa doesn't need the stuff anymore."
After months of packing (by myself), we are now down to the furniture, and my son wants everything. He feels he's entitled to it. Rather than select one or two pieces, he is "gimme, gimme, gimme" and sees nothing wrong with this attitude. I didn't raise him that way, but he is that way now. What should I do? -- GREEDY OUT WEST
DEAR GREEDY: Although at this point it's a little late, what you should do is finally say NO. Unless your father stated specifically -- in writing -- that your son should get everything, what he did is considered stealing.
DEAR ABBY: What the heck happens to men between the ages of 45 and 60? It seems the women they're after are all 15 to 20 years younger. I don't mean just for sex but for dating, love and marriage, too.
We middle-aged women are often overlooked because these middle-aged guys don't realize we are at our sexual peak and often hot as hell. And we're active in many interesting, fulfilling activities. By the time these men come to their senses, they are usually washed-up and impotent. Why is nature and society so cruel and unfair? How can I, as a sexy, active middle-aged woman, beat the odds? I do not intend to remain celibate and alone for the rest of my life. -- STILL FUN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STILL FUN: You can't change other people, but you can change the way you react to them. A way to "beat the odds" would be to stop focusing solely on middle-aged guys and consider dating men a bit younger who appreciate what you have to offer. Even if it doesn't lead to marriage, you could have a lot of fun in the meantime.
