DEAR ABBY: We married and had children very late in life, so our children are by far the youngest in our extended family. When they graduated from high school, we tried to throw a party (with the many relatives on my partner's side and a small number of mine), but only three people could come. There could have been 50.

Some of my partner's siblings were going away for the weekend, some had grandchild sports events (baseball games), and my own sibling was babysitting and therefore could stop in for only a few minutes. Needless to say, we had faithfully attended each and every event in the family up to this point, but no one felt the urge to help us celebrate when it was our turn.

Our kids have been ignored now that our siblings' grandkids have arrived. This is not the only story I could tell like this; I could write a book. Consequently, we've decided that because our kids have been ignored, we will not celebrate the next generation's events. Our relatives seem puzzled that we're not as enthralled with the preschool graduations and first birthdays of their grandkids, but, hey, where were they?

Funny thing is, they seem to believe my adult children didn't notice they were being ignored. They have little interaction with the "loving" relatives who snubbed them. Are we wrong to feel this way? -- MIFFED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR MIFFED: No, you are human. However, more honest communication with these relatives when it was happening might have averted the schism created by their self-centered behavior. Your situation is regrettable, but I can't blame your children -- or you -- for feeling the way you all do.

DEAR ABBY: I am a grieving mother. My only son was murdered six months ago. He was 36 years old. I had no insurance, and I'm making payments to pay the costs of the funeral home. I would love a tombstone for his grave and found one for $1,500.

My life will never be the same. I know I need to see a counselor because this has gotten the best of me and I don't know how to move forward. On top of that, my sister died two months ago and I can't sleep. Please help me. -- SAD IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR SAD: I am so sorry for the tragic loss of not only your beloved son, but also your sister. A tombstone for your son's grave may have to wait, because it is most important that you make an effort to take care of yourself for a while.

If you haven't joined a grief support group, please consider it. There is also a support group, the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children (pomc.org) that can provide you the emotional support you need. If you have a physician, it's important that you inform them about your sleep problems. Considering the double dose of trauma you have experienced, your doctor shouldn't be surprised and may be able to provide medication to help. Please write again and let me know how you are doing. I care.

DEAR ABBY: A few years ago, I bought my mother-in-law a 9-by-13-inch pan with a lid (a popular name brand). While I was visiting her, she mentioned that she needed a new lid for her pan. When I asked her what happened to the original lid, she told me it had gotten warped. My sister-in-law then piped up and said it was her fault because she had it close to the hot oven and it had melted.

I think my sister-in-law should replace the lid, but she is refusing. My mother-in-law expects me to do it. Please help me figure this out. My husband thinks we should just replace it, but I honestly think his sister should. -- HER FAULT IN THE EAST

DEAR HER FAULT: You may honestly think that your sister-in-law should replace the lid she ruined (an opinion with which I concur, by the way), but it ain't gonna happen. So keep peace in the family by ordering a new one for your MIL, and try to smile when you do it, even if it's more like a grimace.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I got married a year ago, he had seven rescue dogs, which was a lot for me, but I accepted it. Two of the small dogs slept in our bed, and I was OK with that, too. My husband promised he would never put the dogs before me, and when those dogs died, he would not replace the big ones. (At that time, he had only two small ones.) Well, he has lost a big one and a small one, which left us with five dogs.

Not only did my husband go to the shelter and adopt two, he is going to buy another one! Everything he promised was a lie. The two from the shelter are allowed to sleep with us, although I've explained to him I can't sleep with all these dogs in our bed. Rather than have them sleep somewhere else in the house, he has pretty much told me to pack my things. When he told his dog-loving mother about our problem, she advised him that it's OK for me to sleep in another room so he can sleep with his dogs.

I feel like he knew all along what his intentions were. I almost left and I am still thinking about it. I've talked to him, but he won't change his mind. I'm not sure why he even married me. Help me, please. -- SLEEPING POORLY IN TENNESSEE

DEAR SLEEPING POORLY: Unfortunately, I can't help you. You are going to have to help yourself. Your husband has made clear to you that his animals come first. Now that you know what his priorities are -- and you appear to be at least sixth on the list -- pack your bags and get out of there. He isn't going to change, and you will both be happier.

DEAR ABBY: Against my better judgment, I agreed to allow my parents to pay for our upcoming wedding. It was something they pretty much insisted upon. My fiance was upset by my decision because he fears I'm in collusion with them to make a big show of it.

For the last 10 months he has been suggesting we nix the religious ceremony and get married privately. I am hurt because while I don't want a big party, I have always wanted a full ceremony with my friends and family. I have been trying to assuage his fears because I know he will appreciate the wedding on the day of, but he feels neglected. How can we compromise so that neither of us feels resentful? -- PARTY OF TWO

DEAR PARTY: If you and your fiance haven't had premarital counseling -- and it's apparent from your letter that you haven't -- I urge you to get some right away. The two of you are encountering serious issues that need to be resolved BEFORE your wedding. That he doesn't trust you and feels you might be conspiring with your parents against him is a huge red flag.

When he says he wants to "nix the religious ceremony," is he talking about the religious aspect of it -- or what he perceives to be a circus surrounding it? If it's the former, it could affect the way you raise your children. If a compromise can be reached, counseling will help you to determine what you may need to do next. Please don't wait. Start now.

DEAR ABBY: I have three children, ages 10, 8 and 5. I live about 45 minutes from my sisters and my parents, so we spend holidays and more together. My younger sister is pregnant and wants to name the baby "Bradley" because she and her husband can't agree on any other name. When she asked my opinion, I was taken aback because my 5-year-old's name is "Bradford." At first I said it would be OK. But after a few days of thought, I asked her to please not use Bradley as a first name because my son (and hers) may want to use "Brad" in school or sports at some point, and it would be confusing. This has caused a family rift, as everyone thinks I'm being unfair.

At this point, it's not about the name. It's more about her deciding to ignore my wishes. Are there baby-naming rules of etiquette to follow? I will, of course, love the child regardless, and I love my sister. We are close. However, I'm surprised they can't come up with any other name, knowing that it bothers me. Help! -- NAME GAME IN ILLINOIS

DEAR NAME GAME: For whatever reason, your sister and her husband seem unable to find another name. Accept it and move on. Because of the five-plus year age difference between the boys, there shouldn't be a problem with "confusion" because by the time her son is ready for kindergarten, your son will be so much further along in grammar school. He will also be out of high school by the time his cousin enters. Rather than fume over something you can't control, let it go.

DEAR ABBY: For a long time, I have been in love with a man who is 15 years younger than I am. We had a relationship for about a year, which ended six years ago. Since then, we have remained friends and occasionally hooked up a few times. The short relationship we had was close to perfect. He broke it off with me because he said he couldn't give me the relationship I really wanted and I would end up resenting him or even hating him for it.

Although I didn't understand that when he said it, I understand now he was right. The problem is, I cannot seem to get over him. I've had two unsuccessful relationships since. They weren't the same as it was with him. I don't know what to do.

A few months ago, I cut off everything with him, and we haven't talked in many months. It's not working! I'm still in love with him and can't get him out of my head. I mentioned the age difference because I had a hard time with it, but he didn't. What else can I do? I'm afraid to start anything with someone new. -- HOPELESS IN NEW YORK

DEAR HOPELESS: What you are describing is painful, but it's happening because you haven't accepted the reason the two of you broke up. He said he couldn't give you the relationship you really wanted -- whatever that was. You are not in love with this man. You are in love with the fantasy of the person you wanted him to be. Once that fact is firmly in place in your head, you'll be able to move forward, although it may take help from a licensed psychotherapist to accomplish it. Whatever it takes, please do it, so you can start living your life.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

