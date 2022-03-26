DEAR ABBY: I am being married to the love of my life. Aside from my soon-to-be husband, the most important participant in our wedding will be my 70-year-old father, whom I adore. Dad has been dating a woman, "Mary," on and off since my parents' divorce 25 years ago. Mary has always had health issues (lupus, kidney disease, alcoholism, etc.), so she rarely attends family functions. Dad is in excellent health, enjoys the outdoors and is very involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives.

Recently, Dad has been spending the majority of his time taking care of sickly Mary, including spending six weeks in a distant city while she underwent surgery and recovery. My siblings and I feel Dad deserves someone who can enjoy life and participate in similar activities, but we acknowledge this is the person he has chosen to be with.

Mary will be attending my wedding as my father's guest. If she's feeling ill, tired, or too weak to withstand the festivities, I am terrified Dad will make an early exit to take her back to the hotel. I would be devastated if he missed out on celebrating the most important day of my life. I also do not want her in the wedding photos, which is a whole other issue. Am I being a selfish Bridezilla, or should I voice my concerns to my father prior to the big day? -- APPREHENSIVE DADDY'S GIRL

DEAR DADDY'S GIRL: Have you not learned by now that you cannot control what another person does? I'm sure your father would love to spend every moment of your special day with you, but there are other priorities to consider. Mary, whose health is poor, is making every effort to be there to honor you. If it becomes too much for her, what would you have your father do -- call 911 and let the paramedics haul her off? In the interest of family harmony, PLEASE grow up and stop obsessing because, to say the least, it is unbecoming. As to the wedding photos, if you don't want her in the pictures, pose her on the END, so you can crop her out of them if you wish.

DEAR ABBY: I have a question about office etiquette. My job requires that I meet with many vendors and salespeople, as well as hold informal meetings with other staff and upper management in my office.

My question: When welcoming people into "my space," should I wait for them to be seated or, as this is my home turf, can I just go ahead and sit and then wait for them to get comfortable? I have attempted to gauge my actions on other staff, but it hasn't helped, as each seems to have their own agenda. Until now I have played it by ear, but a definitive answer would be appreciated. -- TRYING TO SET A GOOD EXAMPLE

DEAR TRYING: If I am escorting people into my office, we usually seat ourselves at the same time. If you are with a client, say "Please, have a seat," and wait for that person to get comfortable. When you're with co-workers, it isn't necessary to stand -- or sit -- on ceremony.

DEAR ABBY: I married my husband five years ago. He has three younger sisters. During the year we receive about 20 pictures of them, and another 20 during the holidays. We also receive a similar amount from my husband's parents. Isn't this excessive? When they visit us, they are upset that we haven't displayed all or most of these pictures. Honestly, if we did, we would run out of wall space.

They send group photos, solo photos, ones with the children only and even pictures of their dogs! It's overwhelming! They all live five to 10 miles away, and we see each other often. Even when we're with them, they take selfies while we're eating or watching TV. They even snap pictures of guests in mid-chew. I think it's disrespectful. I usually walk away or cover my face, which upsets them.

It's getting harder to be around these people. My husband and I have expressed our distaste for this, but they see it as "my problem." I won't even get in to the Facebook issue. I unfriended them because they post pictures of themselves every five to 10 minutes a day. Help! -- OVERLOADED IN NEW YORK

DEAR OVERLOADED: Some people love having their tables and walls crammed with family memorabilia. Others are minimalists who enjoy the soothing ambience of plain walls and surfaces.

People express their personalities through their surroundings. That your relatives take offense that you do not wish to be surrounded by their images every minute of every day is THEIR problem, not yours. And, by the way, it is RUDE to snap photos of unwilling subjects.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I were dating, I knew he liked to drink. At the time, I wasn't bothered by it because I would hang out with my friends while he was drinking with his. However, since we married and moved to his hometown, our different attitudes about social drinking are pulling us apart.

Almost all of his friends and family -- even church family -- are big social drinkers. I'm always invited to go out with everyone, but it inevitably leaves me feeling left out and uncomfortable. Although they mean well, people continuously insist that I should "have a little something to take the edge off," and it has become frustrating.

I'm tempted to look for new friends outside of my husband's group, but I'm afraid if I do it will pull us further apart. It seems absurd to me to drink just to fit in with everyone here in small-town America. Do you have any suggestions about how to improve this situation? -- NO FAN OF DRINKING IN WISCONSIN

DEAR NO FAN: Yes, I do. Start looking for other social activities in your community. See if any of them interest you, and if some do, invite your husband to join you. It seems only fair that if you socialize with him and the drinking crowd that he should be willing to do the same for you.

DEAR ABBY: Two months ago, I started dating a man I'll call "Hugh" after a mutual friend of a friend introduced us. He is retired, and I still work. Hugh is very sociable and friendly, and drinks much more than I do. His friends are great. One particular single friend, "Terry," is my age, and we have similar interests. I haven't been intimate with Hugh because I'm not particularly attracted to him. I also don't think Hugh is all that interested because we don't get together too often, although he calls daily for a minute or two to check in. He wants a relationship, but I don't feel it.

I'm starting to think Hugh is looking more for a friend with benefits. I would prefer to remain just friends. I also want to be able to further a relationship with Terry, who has a lot more in common with me. How do I do it tactfully? Hugh has been nice to me, but, like I said, I feel no romantic connection. I also don't want to string him along. -- KEEPING OPTIONS OPEN

DEAR KEEPING: Tell Hugh you like him and hope you will always be friends -- but just friends. Let him know you see others and hope that he does, too. Throw a party and invite a group of friends, including Terry. If Terry shows any interest in you, respond accordingly. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: I used to collect vintage dresses, many of which I bought online from retailers for several hundred dollars each. I reluctantly sold some on consignment after a breakup -- you know, "out with the old, in with the new." But I kept ones that were beautiful works of vintage art.

A friend of mine (I'll call her "Gabbi") likes to sew, and I offered her one of the dresses I'd been hanging onto, to wear or craft with. I wanted her to turn it into something meaningful for herself instead of keeping it buried in my closet.

Last weekend we had lunch. When I asked her how it fit or what she planned to do with it, she told me she had given it to someone I don't know to sell on a clothing resale site. I can't help but feel angry. I know I gifted it to Gabbi, but I think what she did was rude. If she had asked me if it was OK to give it away, I would have asked for it back.

How do I stop harboring this feeling? Every time I think of her now, I get upset. The next day, after our lunch, we went to an estate sale and Gabbi brought up this other person again -- "I should have invited 'Bethany' so she could find merch to resell." I think Gabbi is oblivious about how she makes other people feel. What do you think? -- TAKEN ABACK IN ALABAMA

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: You generously tried to help Gabbi by giving her the dress, but unless you specified that it was a collectable item and if she couldn't use it you wanted it returned, you shouldn't blame her. From my vantage point, it seems Gabbi is generously trying to help a friend who needs to make some money. I hope you will let go of your disappointment because if you can't, you may destroy a valued relationship.

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, a couple of months before my 41st birthday, I found out that the man who raised me (I'll call him "Norm") is not my biological father. Norm is a wonderful, loving father figure, who has made clear that this changes nothing between us.

Because this discovery was heartbreaking at first, my parents decided not to tell Norm's parents or siblings about it. Initially, I supported their decision because, after my biological father made it clear he wanted nothing to do with me, it made sense to leave it alone. But now, with my grandparents in failing health, I feel they should know. I just don't know if it would do more harm than good at this point. Please advise. -- THROWN IN KANSAS

DEAR THROWN: What do you think you will accomplish by telling Norm's parents at this point? You have been their grandchild for four decades. Because their health is precarious, they may not need to hear anything that would upset them. I vote for keeping this "news" private, as Norm and your mother have requested.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

