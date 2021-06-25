DEAR ABBY: I've become involved with a woman I've been friends with for some years. We became close over the course of 2020, and more recently have soft-launched dating (although she doesn't yet feel comfortable labeling it).
Not long ago, she expressed great disappointment because of my messiness when I last visited her. I had left an empty coffee cup on her car floor, my shoes in the middle of her kitchen and knocked some pillows off of the couch, among other things. I know her criticisms are fair, but they were also over the top.
I believe this is a trait I can fix, and I told her I would, but now she wants some space. She said she isn't sure she can become romantic with a messy person who "doesn't respect her space." While I understand where she's coming from, I'm afraid I won't have a chance to prove myself. We spoke a little after the incident, but I have tried to honor her request.
Do you have any advice about how to approach the situation? It would be sad if we parted ways after our first real challenge. I think it may be important to note that, in the past, she has dated men who weren't respectful to her at all. -- MR. MESSY IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR MR. MESSY: A serious -- but nonconfrontational -- conversation with this woman is in order. Does she have a touch of OCD? Or could she reluctant to become further involved for some other reason -- such as a fear of intimacy or her bad luck with prior men in her life? You need to ask what has caused your otherwise happy relationship to go so far off track, let her know you are willing to work on your "messiness," and ask her to lay her cards on the table about what else may be bothering her.
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have a beautiful 8-year-old daughter. She was a donor egg baby, as we had had three miscarriages and were unable to bring a baby to term. My question is, when is the right time to tell our daughter that her mother is not her birth mother? I was bullied extensively as a kid, and don't want this to become a topic to haunt the rest of her school days. -- DOTING DAD
DEAR DAD: I'm sorry you were bullied as a child, and I'm glad you asked this question. If your wife carried your daughter to term, she IS the child's birthmother. She just needed a little "extra help" in the form of a donated egg.
Having reached the age of 8, your daughter is at an age when school curriculum may begin covering reproduction. After she has learned the basics, consider slowly starting to educate her about the various pathways to parenthood. Then, when she is a little older, provide more details about the miracle of her birth. It is important that your child know she can always get honest answers from both of her parents, and at some point, the donor's medical history may be something she needs to know about.
DEAR ABBY: I got COVID from a friend who came to our book club even though her husband was ill. When she texted us a few days later about his positive test, I told her I was now sick. She called and left a message that she felt bad if she had given me COVID, but she has shown no concern since. I have had long-term COVID chest pain for three months, but she's never sent a card or called to see how I am. I reached out to her several times and even brought her a birthday gift, but she doesn't seem to care that I'm not well. It's awkward because we're neighbors and in several groups together. How can I save this friendship? -- RECOVERING IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR RECOVERING: How can YOU save this friendship? Lady, YOU are the injured party. This woman may be a neighbor, but she isn't acting like a friend. Call her and clear the air about how the situation has made you feel. When you see her, be civil and keep your distance. If she had been less self- centered, she wouldn't have exposed you and the other book club members to what her husband had -- even if it was "only" a common cold.
DEAR ABBY: What are the three most important things parents should instill in their children in their formative years? -- WONDERING IN ARIZONA
DEAR WONDERING: In my opinion, the three most important things would be empathy, that they are loved and curiosity.
DEAR ABBY: I had several rough years in my marriage. We finally hit a good patch and had sex again. I told my husband to keep our sex life between ourselves and not discuss it with his family. Well, three days later, my daughter overheard him on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our encounter.
Unfortunately, she was unable to get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she's in her 20s, what he was saying about our relationship should not have been heard. She told me what was said, but not all of the details, thank goodness. When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more, and he pretended he didn't know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, "Don't worry about it."
He never admits he is wrong and thinks he should be able to discuss our sex life openly despite my strong disapproval. Our kids still live at home at 24 and 26. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly contemplating leaving him. Should I? -- OLD-FASHIONED WIFE
DEAR WIFE: Your husband had no right to invite his family into your marriage bed. Talking about your sex lives with the "children" (adult or not) is inappropriate unless they are as "liberated" as he is. He seems not only to lack boundaries but also to have a problem telling the truth. Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he consents to accompany you to couples counseling, you are packing your bags. Do not say this, however, unless you mean it.
DEAR ABBY: I have been with this man for more than 20 years and we still haven't tied the knot. When I told him that because I'm not his wife, I'm not willing to do wifely duties anymore, he got really upset. Do you think I should give him an ultimatum? -- ON HOLD IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR ON HOLD: I think you already have!
DEAR ABBY: During the past year, my wonderful father-in-law was widowed and became unable to live alone. He lives with us now and is part of our daily life. However, he has dementia. He is still quite social and verbal. If you met him, you might not realize that his short-term memory rarely functions or that the filters this well-educated and proper man once had no longer work 24/7.
Recently, he has started ogling women and making comments about their physical attributes when we go grocery shopping or take a walk. He is also starting to confuse the women's roles in our household (me, my daughter, daughter-in-law and niece), which has become even more awkward. My daughter confided that he made a sexual comment about me. (I'm a middle-aged, no-nonsense kind of woman.)
How does one approach such a situation? We don't want someone slapping him -- or worse. I can say, "That's not appropriate," then deflect or laugh it off at home, knowing he won't remember what he said 20 minutes later, but how do we make the best of these circumstances without diminishing his outside social experiences? Moving him to a senior living community is not an option at this point for financial reasons. -- CAREGIVER WITH A PROBLEM
DEAR CAREGIVER: It's time for you to contact the Alzheimer's Association. It offers guidance for caregivers like you. Changes in behavior caused by Alzheimer's and other dementias are challenging. It's important to remember that these behaviors are the result of a damaged brain and not something the person is doing purposely.
If inappropriate behavior occurs in public, be consistent and kind, but firmly remind the person that the behavior is not OK. It may help to distract the person from the immediate situation by directing their attention elsewhere or giving them something else to do.
Caregivers can create "business cards" stating briefly, "My companion has dementia. Please be understanding." Caregivers would give these to hosts and hostesses when entering restaurants, or discreetly hand them to salespeople if situations start to deteriorate because the companion exhibits unusual behavior or lack of a verbal filter.
Be transparent with family and friends about the person with the disease. When they understand what's causing these behaviors and that the individual needs their help and compassion, they tend to be less reactive or judgmental. The Alzheimer's Association may be reached online (alz.org) or via the toll-free helpline (800-272-3900). Please don't wait.
DEAR ABBY: We are part of a close group of six couples who have a great time together. Although our political philosophies and worldviews are different, we always have adult and stimulating discussions. The problem is, one of the couples doesn't believe in the COVID vaccination. We'd like to have a BBQ, but only with those of us who have been vaccinated. Is there a way we can do this without hurting the feelings of that couple? -- READY TO SOCIALIZE, BUT ...
DEAR READY: It depends upon whether they feel the same way regarding wearing masks and social distancing. Diplomatically discuss your concerns with this couple. It would be better than excluding them and having them find out about it later.
DEAR ABBY: In the last few years, a good friend has grown increasingly radical in his political views, which caused a severe rupture in our friendship. I am still hurt by what transpired because it turned personal at one point.
My friend has now written an apology for his extremism and asked for my forgiveness. I can't help but wonder whether, if the political climate hadn't changed, he would be apologizing now. How do I forgive my friend, and perhaps open a path to a renewed friendship, while I still feel this way? -- NERVOUS ABOUT THIS IN NEW YORK
DEAR NERVOUS: You can (possibly) manage it by concentrating on the positive aspects of the relationship you shared rather than dwelling on the pain of the rupture. It can be done. It's called selective memory.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a teen living with a foot in each world. My parents are religious and don't approve of my sexuality (I am bisexual), and my peers harshly stereotype my beliefs. I feel rejected by both worlds, and I'm trying to make it until I'm 18 so I can leave the situation.
Lately, things have taken a turn for the worse. Both sides won't accept me until I am completely Christian or completely not Christian. Is there any advice you can give me? -- TEEN IN TURMOIL
DEAR TEEN IN TURMOIL: Just this. You are a teenager. There are better days ahead for you. Your current circumstances may be unpleasant, but they won't last forever. If living your truth will result in your being shunned, do whatever you must to survive for now.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069