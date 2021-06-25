DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have a beautiful 8-year-old daughter. She was a donor egg baby, as we had had three miscarriages and were unable to bring a baby to term. My question is, when is the right time to tell our daughter that her mother is not her birth mother? I was bullied extensively as a kid, and don't want this to become a topic to haunt the rest of her school days. -- DOTING DAD

DEAR DAD: I'm sorry you were bullied as a child, and I'm glad you asked this question. If your wife carried your daughter to term, she IS the child's birthmother. She just needed a little "extra help" in the form of a donated egg.

Having reached the age of 8, your daughter is at an age when school curriculum may begin covering reproduction. After she has learned the basics, consider slowly starting to educate her about the various pathways to parenthood. Then, when she is a little older, provide more details about the miracle of her birth. It is important that your child know she can always get honest answers from both of her parents, and at some point, the donor's medical history may be something she needs to know about.