DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for eight years. When I met him he was married, but his wife lived in another state. Although he said he loved her, he would visit her only for a week every other month or so. While he was there, instead of concentrating on her he spent most of his time visiting his friends.

He never intended to leave her for me, but she found out about us a year ago and told him she wanted a divorce. It became final a few months ago. He tells me he loves me every day, but he still spends a lot of time with his friends. We used to be together two or three days a week; we are down to one night most weeks, and occasionally two nights.

I don't think he looks forward to our time together the way I do. I'm afraid if I have a heart-to-heart conversation with him about this, he will walk away from our relationship. I am terrified of being alone, so I settle for waiting for my turn.

During the COVID quarantine, we kept to social distancing for several weeks, until I felt we had been isolated long enough that we could be together again. Tonight, he joined some friends for a social gathering, knowing it would compromise what I had worked so hard for so we could be together. Abby, it feels like he cares less for me than for his friends. Am I fighting a losing battle to stay with someone who seems so cavalier about our relationship? -- LEFT OUT IN WASHINGTON

DEAR LEFT OUT: Do you not recognize that you have created the very situation you fear the most? You ARE alone! This man isn't going to give you anything more than you are already getting from him, which is very little. This isn't a losing battle you are fighting; the battle is over. He has made clear where his priorities lie, and they don't include you. If you really want a companion, find someone who is willing to share his life with you to the extent that you are willing to share yours with him. This man isn't the one.

DEAR ABBY: For the past week, my son-in-law has been texting me daily. I don't mind his texting about normal things, but he's either seeking a very close friendship or he is attracted to me. He and my daughter are 22 and very religious. I don't think asking me via text how he looks shirtless now compared to a year ago (he has texted me twice with no shirt on) is appropriate.

There have been other red flags on his side of the conversation, and I have never misled him in any way. Should I confront him via text? Should I tell my daughter? I love her and do not want her to be mad at me. I did nothing wrong. -- ONLY HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW

DEAR M.I.L.: I believe you. If your son-in-law's texts are suggestive or make you uncomfortable, speak up and tell HIM -- not your daughter. If he persists in that vein, discuss it with her then. As to his request for a comment on his physique, ask him why he's asking his mother-in-law and not his wife. And follow it up by telling him frankly that you think the question and the photos are inappropriate.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married more than 25 years and have kids. I'm also gay. I always have been, but when I was a teenager, it wasn't acceptable and I always believed I would just outgrow it, or learn to live with it. Then came the computer era and the internet -- things I never dreamed of while growing up. They changed my life, yet I'm still closeted.

I have had two gay relationships. Both lasted less than a year. I feel like my whole life has been a lie, and I pretty much screwed up my wife because of it. I did provide her with all the creature comforts financially, and gave her two beautiful kids.

I just don't know if it's worth coming out at this point in my life. I'm also reluctant because I don't have a guy in my life right now, although I am looking. It's just so difficult. I'm torn about how to live the remainder of my life. Please help. -- CLOSETED IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR CLOSETED: Because you are looking for a partner, it looks like you really don't plan on sticking around once you find one. Tell your wife the truth so she can decide how she would like to spend the rest of HER life. She may need help from a licensed therapist to deal with the ramifications of your disclosure, so be prepared because it may be a shock when she learns the person she has spent the last quarter of a century with is not exactly who she thought he was.

DEAR ABBY: I was adopted and recently came across my biological family. It's huge. I suffer from severe depression and now know that most of my bio family does, too.

During the past year, my husband and I decided to tackle it head-on with medication, and there has been a noticeable change in me. My husband is very supportive, and we are close. Problem is, I want to meet my out-of-state bio brother alone. He's the only full sibling I have, and our connection is uncanny.

My husband is a hyper extrovert, and I don't want his charming antics to distract from this moment (although usually I love it). He, however, says he can't agree. He's afraid something with the new family will set off a depressive episode, and I'll be too far away for him to get to me. That's understandable. But what do I do? I still feel the same. Is he right or am I? -- CONNECTING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CONNECTING: Not knowing how serious your depressive episodes have been, my instinctive reaction is to advise you to listen to your husband. Surely he wouldn't have to be with you every minute and could stay at a nearby hotel or motel while you are seeing your sibling.

That said, if there is any chance that an episode could result in you becoming self-destructive, it is important to discuss this visit with the therapist who prescribes your medications before making any plans to go. Do tell your husband that if he accompanies you, you would like him to tone down his need for attention so he won't distract from your experience or your brother's.

DEAR ABBY: My husband works out of town with his brother, who is married. While I'm not close to my sister-in-law, I like her just fine.

My problem is, my husband keeps sharing with me that his brother is unfaithful while he travels, and I have actually overheard him on a call with my husband trying to show my husband nude pictures of other women. I cannot express how much this boils my blood. It's not only from the perspective of someone who has been cheated on before (not by my husband), but also that his brother's bragging with photos shows he doesn't respect ANY marriage or relationship.

I feel stuck with deciding whether I should share this information with my sister-in-law, or if it would be overstepping some kind of boundary where it's not my business. Because I don't talk with her often, I'm afraid I would just cause drama where I shouldn't have put my nose. But I believe she's a good wife and mother, and I feel awful and burdened by the knowledge that her husband isn't faithful to her.

Should I keep this to myself and rely on "karma" to one day reveal his transgressions, or should I give her the information I have? (It involves no hard proof except my husband's word and what I overheard.) My husband thinks I should keep quiet and says he would be uncomfortable being put in a position to "out" his brother. -- TEMPTED IN TENNESSEE

DEAR TEMPTED: Your brother-in-law is a conscienceless, immature braggart. "Karma" won't protect your sister-in-law from syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes and HIV, to name only a few of the STDs her husband has been exposing her to. Tell her it's important she schedule an appointment with her doctor to be tested for all of them. Isn't that what you would want if the situation were reversed?

DEAR ABBY: I have two adult daughters. One of them is self-centered and refuses to give any gifts for my birthday or for Christmas, even though she very much likes receiving them.

If this is her position, then I suppose that's OK because I don't need much, and it's really the thought that counts. I enjoy giving gifts, but I feel like I'm being taken advantage of.

This is exacerbated by the fact that, in the past, I have bailed her out of some sticky situations. I know that's a different issue -- and I have set boundaries for that -- but this gift thing has frustrated me twice a year for the past 10 years, and it's time for a better plan. Help, please. -- GOOD DAD IN OREGON

DEAR DAD: If the situation was fine, you wouldn't have written to me about it. I believe in communication. Have a long-overdue talk with your daughter. Showing thoughtfulness isn't supposed to be a one-way street, which is what your daughter has made it. More important than a tangible item is the thought behind it. From where I sit, if she doesn't bother to call or text you on these special occasions, I think your generosity has been taken advantage of.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a lesbian. There's a girl I have liked for a little over a month. We are like best friends. When I told her I was attracted to her, she basically friend-zoned me, which hurt. Then she told a mutual friend she was considering being "friends with benefits" with me, and I got excited. Well, she changed her mind again because she was afraid it would be awkward.

I still have a crush on her, but I value our friendship. We spend so much time together, and things are easy but also challenging because I just want to grab her and kiss her. We snuggle all the time, and she gives me hugs every day (we live in the same dormitory). I want to make out with her. These mixed signals are killing me. What do I do? -- DAZED & CONFUSED IN FLORIDA

DEAR DAZED: You're right. This young woman is giving you mixed signals. That's why you should put her firmly in YOUR friend zone. Stop the hugging and snuggling and move on, so you can find someone who reciprocates your feelings. (Absence has been known to make the heart grow fonder.) Perhaps when she realizes that you are capable of moving on, her feelings for you will change. However, if they don't, you will have lost nothing but more heartache.

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my dear mother-in-law passed away. While writing her obituary, it was a challenge to hunt down accurate dates and family information. Many family members chimed in with conflicting information. To prevent this confusion in the future, would it be tactless to ask relatives for some of this information ahead of time? If so, how would you go about writing something on this topic without offending someone? -- WONDERING IN MICHIGAN

DEAR WONDERING: What you have in mind is practical. If you have a relationship with these relatives, why not bring some of these questions up in normal conversation? (I assume you know where they were born.) To ask when people graduated from high school or college isn't intrusive. What year someone was married isn't classified information either. If you simply start talking, you may find out much of the information you are after.

P.S. If your relatives are willing to make the effort to write down their own stories, it could be compiled into a precious family history.

DEAR ABBY: I have come to realize that the best thing a person can do for anyone is to cook something for them. I enjoy the expression on their faces when they take the first bite, and the positive compliments I receive.

I have a cookbook collection that, at present, numbers more than 3,200 items. I actually ran out of room for all of it in my home. Nevertheless, I would like to order your cookbooklets -- I guess you could say in order to "feed" my obsession. I'd love to know which of the recipes are among your favorites.-- COOKING IT UP IN VERMONT

DEAR COOKING: For years, I, too, obsessively collected cookbooks, so I relate to your addiction. Be careful what you wish for! (My late husband used to walk by the crowded shelves muttering that he couldn't understand why I didn't actually prepare the recipes, but it was the photographs that hooked me.)

DEAR ABBY: Our family just got back from a perfect vacation, which included, in addition to my husband and me, my three adult sons, their wives, two grandchildren and my mom. My husband and I paid to rent a house, and we all chipped in for food.

When we returned, my sister called and said she was jealous, and she wants to be included next time. I love my sister, but that would very much change the dynamics of our vacation. Is it selfish to not want to include her? Is there anything I can say or do to ease the hurt? Due to COVID, we are no longer hosting holidays or other celebrations as we normally do. -- BIG FAMILY UP NORTH

DEAR BIG FAMILY: Your sister has a right to her feelings. However, that does not obligate you to change your family vacation plans to suit her. Because you appear to have trouble saying no, tell her you will think about it, which is true and doesn't obligate you.

DEAR ABBY: I have been blessed with a gorgeous 4-year-old daughter who is (even more importantly) smart, funny and kind, but I have an issue. Every time we go anywhere or meet someone new, the person feels the need to comment on her beauty. We receive comments like, "Just wait till she's older. Boys will be all over her!" This happens not only with older distant relatives and my in-laws, but also random people at the grocery store.

I understand they are trying to pay a compliment, but I find it disturbing that they are thinking about my little girl in this way. I'm tired of it, but I'm not sure of the appropriate response when people make those comments. -- PROTECTIVE MOMMA

DEAR PROTECTIVE: Talk privately with the relatives and tell them you don't want them filling her head with that nonsense before she's even in elementary school. Tell them you prefer she be praised instead for her brains, her manners and her niceness, which will reinforce the qualities you are trying to instill in your daughter. And when a stranger does it at the grocery store, immediately interject with examples of her more important internal qualities.

