DEAR ABBY: I broke up with my boyfriend a few months ago, but I'm still having a difficult time getting over him. I discovered he was responding to sexual messages from men and sending them pictures of himself, including his body parts. I feel this is the biggest betrayal any woman could experience, and keeping the truth from our mutual friends has been difficult.
When people ask me what caused the breakup, I have to deny the truth and tell them we just grew apart. Now I wonder if he ever loved me or was he just using me because I was the breadwinner while he stayed home. I keep wondering if all those times he claimed to be at the gym was he really there? Please help me. -- BROKEN DIGNITY IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR BROKEN: That your boyfriend wasn't honest about the fact that he was bisexual and unfaithful was, indeed, a betrayal. I also agree that all those times he claimed to be "at the gym" he was likely WITH "Jim." That you supported him financially while he involved himself with others -- regardless of their gender -- was another betrayal.
You should be on your knees thanking your higher power you learned what was going on before you wasted more time (or money) on him. Quit covering for him by lying to your friends about what happened. You are not the first woman to fall for a cheater and you won't be the last.
P.S. If you haven't already contacted your doctor to be tested for STDs, the time is now.
DEAR ABBY: A close friend of mine hadn't been feeling well. After seeing her doctor for a full day of tests she met up with me, and I listened to her concerns. Before I could stop myself, I blurted out, "God, I hope you don't have cancer!" She became very upset because of my comment and made me feel guilty for even mentioning it. While I meant my remark to be more caring than callous, it backfired.
With cancer so prevalent in today's society, when is it OK to talk about it? Is it something we tiptoe around and discuss only after a full diagnosis? I regret my words, and need to know how I can become a more caring, supportive friend. -- OOPS, IN FLORIDA
DEAR "OOPS": Cancer, like other illnesses that can be fatal, should be discussed when and if the person has the diagnosis, reveals it AND FEELS THE NEED TO DISCUSS IT.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to a wonderful man for 46 years. The only disagreement we have had during all this time is my hairstyle. Growing up, I had curly (kinky) hair, for which I was bullied and teased. I feel secure and safe when I straighten it. He loves it curly.
I feel insecure and sad when I try to make him happy. Because I feel so much better with straight hair, I don't think I can honor his wishes. To some people, this may seem trivial, but it's a major issue in our home. I would appreciate your advice. -- "HAIR-DON'T" OUT WEST
DEAR "HAIR-DON'T": My advice is, to thine own self be true. If you feel depressed and insecure with curly hair, then you should not feel forced to wear it that way. It's your head and your feelings, and your husband will have to adjust and accept it.
DEAR ABBY: Should a 23-year-old son pay room and board even though he spends little time at home and eats out often? He doesn't do laundry or help around the house. His argument is, we shouldn't take money so he can save and buy a condo.
We are middle-class people and, at times, some bills are hard to pay. Our 20-year-old daughter contributes $100 a week, but she earns considerably more than he does. He is laying a guilt trip on us, and now I'm questioning whether our daughter should pay if he doesn't. Your advice will help us clarify how the household should run. -- TEMPORARILY CONFUSED MOM
DEAR TEMPORARILY CONFUSED: Your adult children should both contribute because the income is needed. Since your son earns less than your daughter and can't afford to pay as much as she does, perhaps he should pay the same PERCENTAGE of his income as his sister. However, if that's not feasible, he should absolutely be doing chores around the house to make up for it. The longer you coddle him, the heavier his guilt trips will become and the greater your frustration will be.
DEAR ABBY: Does it seem to you that the definition of the word "fiance" has changed? It used to mean a future spouse, someone whom you were committed to marry after a planned engagement period. Now, though, it seems to mean merely the person with whom you are currently having sex, or with whom you have a baby in common. Am I right? -- OLD FOGEY IN PHOENIX
DEAR "FOGEY": The definition of fiance has definitely changed since the inception of this advice column. Well into the 1960s, when a couple said they were engaged, it meant they would be married -- usually within a year. However, over the last 20 years or so, I have received mail from women referring to the father of their children or the men they have been living with for an extended period as their "fiance." (Men, not so often.)
For anyone interested in reading more about this subject, go online and search for a fascinating article that appeared on Slate.com. The title is, "What Do You Call the Person You Are Probably Never Going To Marry?" by Hanna Rosin. I highly recommend it.
DEAR ABBY: I was recently invited to a potluck baby shower. I have also been invited to potluck weddings! I always thought the point of a shower/wedding was providing for your guests while they provide gifts. Food is not expensive, and if money is an issue, one could schedule a shower outside of mealtimes, or with simple tea and cookies. I'd appreciate your thoughts on this. -- POTLUCK BABY SHOWER
DEAR POTLUCK: My thought is: If the concept of a potluck baby shower or wedding is offensive to you, rather than judge, you should send your regrets.
DEAR ABBY: I cannot believe it! My parents tricked me into comforting a child molester.
When I was young, my uncle "Dave" went to prison. My family told it like this: "Dave had an affair with a 17-year-old girl who was pretending to be 18. They made a sex tape, her parents found it and accused him of rape. He went to prison for life."
My parents visit and talk to him regularly, although nobody else in the extended family does, and they always encouraged me to communicate with him. They say he made "poor decisions" but doesn't deserve his prison sentence or the family neglect. I felt bad for him, so I willingly joined in phone calls and letter writing.
I recently mentioned all this to a friend who is experienced in the legal field. He thought the story sounded peculiar, so swe looked up Dave and found out he had multiple counts of sexual assault on a child under 14. In other words, my parents tricked me into regular conversations with a child molester.
I'm floored. Should I confront them? If so, what do I say? Should I tell my brother? I want nothing to do with Dave, and I'm horrified that my parents would lie in his defense. -- HORRIFIED IN OKLAHOMA
DEAR HORRIFIED: I can understand why you want nothing to do with this relative. Tell your parents that you have written to me. Ask them why they chose to minimize what your uncle did and encourage you to communicate with a predator. Doing so was a gross betrayal of your trust. I'm not sure how they can justify their actions because it is the job of parents to protect their child.
You should absolutely tell your brother what has been happening because it's appalling.
DEAR ABBY: I love my boyfriend. We have been together nearly six years, but there are a few issues. The biggest one is his diet.
He eats like it's going out of style. The only reason he's not 400 pounds is because his job keeps him active. He has put on 60 pounds since we started dating, and we can no longer sleep together because of the snoring his weight gain has caused. He can no longer stand to be outdoors when he's home because it's always "too hot."
When we first started seeing each other, he was fit and active. Now he comes home, eats and stares at his phone. He's always unhappy with his weight, but when I ask him to please eat better, his response is, "Nothing makes me as happy as a cookie." He would rather be a 500-pound blob who never had to move if it meant he could eat cake all day.
I feel he has chosen food over me. I'm only 27, and I know I'll have to sleep alone for however long I'm with him. I don't know if I can do that. I make an effort to maintain myself for him, but clearly, the favor isn't returned. What are your thoughts? -- WORRYING IN FLORIDA
DEAR WORRYING: If nothing makes your boyfriend happier than eating a cookie, it's time you got to the bottom of what is eating HIM. When a fit and active person suddenly loses interest in his health and becomes careless about his diet, one has to wonder if he may be using food to cope with painful or unpleasant emotions. Continue to help and support him as much as you can, but frankly, it may be time for the two of you to seek relationship counseling from a licensed mental health professional before your boyfriend's diet causes permanent damage to his health.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.
My husband refuses to stay at either one's house now when we visit from out of town because he's so upset at the turn of events. (We have been getting a hotel room.) When I visit on my own, I stay with our older son because there is no place to stay with the younger one.
The disagreement between my husband and me is I want to continue to visit as I have, understanding there are differences but hoping they will come to a solution. I refuse to choose one over the other, and I'm trying to be consistent with love and be a good role model. Both of our sons know this.
My husband is upset with me because I don't support his position of not staying at either house until they make up. This is creating more friction in a situation that is already breaking our hearts. What do you recommend? We have made our suggestions for a resolution, but these are grown men who must do the work themselves. -- MOM IN A DIFFICULT SPOT
DEAR MOM: I recommend you continue to do what makes you comfortable. Your sons both know you love them. If your husband thinks that your staying in a hotel -- provided you can find one during the current shutdowns -- will somehow manipulate your sons into settling their differences more quickly, he is mistaken. It hasn't worked so far. As you stated, your "boys" are grown men. I agree with you that they will have to hash this out on their own.
