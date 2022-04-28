DEAR ABBY: My wife of 41 years passed away four years ago. I'm in my mid-60s. I have sought grief counseling to fully process her loss. The counselor has encouraged me to maintain and expand my peer relationships. The counselor has also encouraged dating, which I have tried, but no romances have resulted.

My wife was diagnosed with bipolar type 2 mental disorder, which progressed the longer she lived. When she died, I was glad she no longer had to suffer with her mental illness. With the onset of menopause and the bipolar, her libido had dropped dramatically. The counselor has assured me that if romance develops, sexual relations can happen with women my age.

Because of my religious convictions, I will not have sexual relations before marriage. My question concerns a woman's desire for sexual relations at this stage of life. Are sexual relations something that can be mutually enjoyed, or just a requirement of marriage? -- WONDERING IN IOWA

DEAR WONDERING: Allow me to put your concerns to rest. Seniors are not clones of each other. Some enjoy sex into their 80s; others do not. If both partners are comfortable with their bodies and willing to accommodate the inevitable changes that come as their bodies age, they can enjoy sex as much as couples who are younger.

While your religious beliefs may not allow you to have sex before marriage, there is no reason why the subject can't be honestly discussed, and this is what I urge you to do if you become involved with someone.

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my daughter asked if her girlfriend could stay with us until the two of them move out in a month. To help them out, my husband and I agreed. The problem is, the girlfriend is very insecure about her weight. She's on the heavier side, and my daughter's weight is average. Sometimes when we're talking about fitness or nutrition, it feels like a sore subject for her. I don't want her to feel uncomfortable around us because I watch what I eat. Advice? -- WEIGHTY ISSUE IN WASHINGTON

DEAR WEIGHTY ISSUE: Ask your daughter if mentioning these topics makes her girlfriend uncomfortable. Keep in mind that your houseguest will be staying with you only a few more weeks. Until she leaves, refrain from discussing topics that make her uncomfortable in her presence.

DEAR ABBY: I am 60 and disabled. I desperately would like a dog. I'm not a cat person. I can't get a bird because I have lupus. Working at a shelter isn't an option. I added up all the pluses and minuses, and the minuses were more plentiful. HOWEVER, the pluses are SO tempting.

Logically, I know it would not be fair to either of us. The wiser part of myself says no, but I want someone who is happy when I come home, kisses me, sits on my lap and shares my bed. And someone to care for. Any advice? -- NURTURER IN NEW YORK

DEAR NURTURER: Rescue a dog who needs nurturing as much as you do. Adopt an older one from an animal rescue, and you may save two lives at once. That said, it's important you discuss those pluses and minuses with a veterinarian and take out pet insurance -- just in case the need arises.

DEAR ABBY: I've noticed for the past several years that my wife of more than 40 years has been "forgetting" to wear her wedding and engagement rings. Her excuses were that the rings didn't fit anymore or were causing a rash, etc. I thought she might be embarrassed over the size of the diamond compared to her friends' rings, so I had the rings resized to fit her finger and offered to buy her a larger diamond ring. She changed her mind about the diamond size after recognizing how much it would cost.

Now I'm wondering if I'm being too "controlling" or unreasonable for expecting her to wear her rings. I understand there are times that rings should not be worn for fear of damage. What are your thoughts? -- DEVOTED HUSBAND IN THE SOUTH

DEAR HUSBAND: Some women no longer want to wear expensive jewelry for fear of being assaulted and robbed. A wedding ring isn't supposed to function like the brand on a bovine. Not every wife wears one. (Need I point out that many married men forgo wearing them as well?) If someone is married in their heart, they may not feel they need the symbol. Unless you're worried your wife may be cheating, my advice to you is to ease up.

DEAR ABBY: Every day when I bring my lunch to work, one of my co-workers asks, "Hey, what are you eating?" I tell her and offer her some, and she accepts each and every time. This has been going on for weeks. While I'm not against sharing, I would like to enjoy my entire lunch. I think I'm being taken advantage of because I'm polite.

The last time she asked, I told her what I was eating, but did NOT offer her any. Was that wrong? Should I be responsible for feeding her every day? Bear in mind that when she does it, she has already eaten her own lunch. -- HUNGRY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR HUNGRY: During the pandemic, food sharing has become a no-no. I wonder where you got the idea that because someone asks you what you're eating it means you must offer to share it. Now that you know your co-worker is a human vacuum cleaner, continue to just answer her question. If you do, I'm betting she will soon stop asking.

DEAR ABBY: I was in a relationship (nine months) up until about a month ago. Without going into a lot of detail, the guy I was seeing ghosted me without any warning. We had a great conversation on a Thursday night, and Friday morning he blocked my calls, email, etc. I have no idea what happened.

The night before, I accidentally FaceTimed him (my phone was in my pocket), and his son answered. I thought he had called me, but apparently, I called him. Keep in mind I had never met his son the entire time we were together. This isn't the first time he has stopped speaking to me for reasons only he knows, but this is the first time he has gone this far.

I'm trying to move past it, but I'm having a hard time. Even though we dated for only nine months, I talked to him about everything, and we had such great times together. I want to understand why he did what he did to get some closure, but I don't know what to do. Do I need to just let this go? -- GHOSTED AGAIN IN ALABAMA

DEAR GHOSTED AGAIN: Your ex may have been upset because, until your FaceTime call, his son didn't know he was seeing anyone. I'm not a mind reader, and neither are you. You stated that this isn't the first time he has clammed up and given you the silent treatment. A relationship based on such immaturity and poor communication skills would not be healthy for you anyway. Stanch your bleeding and move on. You have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: My mother, who is 85, lives under the domination of my 88-year-old father. After retirement, Dad has remained active and has taken up hobbies that fill the entire house. Mom was an award-winning photographer, but medical issues now prevent her from enjoying that activity the way she used to. She has always enjoyed music and had a keyboard she felt comfortable playing, but only when Dad was away. My father tends to be very critical, which is why I think she would only play in private.

Recently, thinking Mom no longer used it, my dad donated her keyboard. He said it was taking up space. Mom recently confided to me that she was devastated when it happened. I would like to purchase another keyboard for Mom for her birthday, but I don't want her to feel betrayed. I'm not sure if I should talk with Dad about it beforehand. He is sure to ask Mom why she wasn't more vocal about her feelings in the first place, thus putting her in an uncomfortable position. Do you have any suggestions? -- LOVING DAUGHTER IN WASHINGTON

DEAR DAUGHTER: Have a chat with dear old Dad. Tell him what you plan to do and why. If he expresses puzzlement about why you're doing it, point out that between the two of them his is the dominant personality, which may be why your mother didn't speak up on her own behalf. While you're at it, suggest that the next time he has the urge to dispose of your mother's property, he should first ask how she feels about it. It may be a wake-up call he needs.

DEAR ABBY: My cousin "Scotty" invited my husband and me to see his new house. He made it clear, several times, that my sister and her husband, "Ian," are not invited because his wife doesn't like Ian. My sister and brother-in-law would have no problem if they never saw Scotty again, and I didn't intend for them to accompany us on this visit. However, every time I speak to Scotty, he reiterates not to bring my brother-in-law along.

I admit, Ian is a difficult guy to get to know, but I have known him for 40 years, and he really has a heart of gold. I think Scotty is being disrespectful to me by repeating that Ian isn't welcome. How can I resolve this in a way that won't result in not communicating with Scotty ever again? -- RELATIVE DRAMA IN FLORIDA

DEAR RELATIVE DRAMA: The next time Scotty starts on his rant about Ian, head him off by interrupting him and saying, "You have already told me that. You don't need to repeat it." Then change the subject.

DEAR ABBY: When my wife of nine months makes a dental or medical appointment, she gives her last name as her late husband's last name. He died 10 years ago. Should I be disappointed with my bride since, before we were married, she said she would adopt my last name? -- NEWLYWED IN FLORIDA

DEAR NEWLYWED: Why your bride would be hesitant to do this, I can't guess, but because it bothers you, discuss it with her before it festers. Informing health care professionals about a name change is fairly simple. All one has to do is inform the receptionist that a new name should be entered into the computer.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0