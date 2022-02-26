DEAR ABBY: I met my friend "Ashley" and her daughter three years ago. Our daughters are 9 years old. Ashley makes good money and is married. I'm a single mom. I do well as a registered nurse, but I'm not on her level when it comes to money.

We all get along great and have a lot in common. However, Ashley buys her daughter, "Mimi," a lot. Every time we go out, she buys Mimi something. If I buy a gift for my daughter for her birthday, Christmas, etc., Ashley buys the same thing for Mimi. I got my daughter into ice skating three years ago. Ashley then proceeded to buy her daughter professional ice skates, accessories, skating costumes, private lessons and entered her in skate club, shows and competitions.

Needless to say, my daughter is sometimes jealous of all the things Mimi gets. For me, it's not about the money. It's the principle that I'm not going to spoil my daughter like that. I remind my daughter she's still more fortunate than a lot of other children and she should appreciate what she has.

Should I cut ties with Ashley? Should I mention my concerns to her? Or are my daughter and I overreacting? -- DOING WELL ENOUGH

DEAR DOING WELL: I don't think you or your daughter are overreacting. In life, you -- and she -- will always encounter people who have more material things than you. (The reverse may also be true.) Because this is happening regularly, I can see why your daughter feels as she does.

If it happened occasionally, I might respond differently, but you wrote that this is a frequent occurrence. A conversation with Ashley is in order. If your relationship survives the conversation, consider socializing with her but doing your gift-buying privately.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and I have never had the best relationship. It has only gotten worse since my dad passed in 2020, followed by my brother, who passed in 2021. My uncle, Mom's younger brother, also passed in 2021. My problem is that Mom acts like I have no right to grieve. This is all HER grief and HER pain -- she has actually told me as much. She has said, more than once, that she doesn't know why I bother to get so upset.

I'm seeing a counselor, but I'm having a hard time forgiving her behavior. I lost my father and my brother! Worse, she tells her friends I don't care about these losses. Please advise. -- GRIEVING AND HEARTBROKEN

DEAR GRIEVING: Continue talking with your counselor not only about your deep sense of grief over the loss of your dad and your brother, but also about your relationship with your mother. Not knowing her, I cannot decide whether she is deep into her own grief or simply so deep into HERSELF that she can't relate to you. I am sorry you didn't mention your age or whether you live with her, but it's important that you work on becoming, at the very least, emotionally independent from her.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 23 years and have two children. Is it OK for my mother-in-law to tell my husband something and demand that he not tell me? The "secret" is: His sister, who has two children, is getting divorced.

We don't see either of them often, and there has never been a time when we were on bad terms or gossiped about his family. His mom is just very secretive. I have nobody to share that news with and, honestly, I don't judge the situation. My husband told me the news immediately, and was upset his mom asked him not to tell me. We don't think it was right. We are a team. Do you agree? -- HATES SECRETS

DEAR HATES SECRETS: Do not blame your "secretive" mother-in-law for this. The minute she said to your "teammate" that she had something to tell him but he shouldn't share it with you, his response should have been, "Then keep it to yourself, Mom, because my wife and I don't keep secrets from each other; we're a team." Please share this with your husband so he can keep it in his repertoire for the next time it happens, because I'm positive there will be a next time.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 60-year-old male who is educated, successful, healthy and in good physical condition. I have been divorced a long time, and although I have a normal dating life, I haven't been in a relationship for a couple of years.

I have been blessed with wonderful friends. The issue is, they are all married, and I find I am no longer invited to events, outings and get-togethers like I was when I had a partner. I know my friends enjoy my company, but when they make plans, they think only about inviting other couples.

It hurts when I hear my friend say he and his wife went to the ballgame with So-and-So and his wife, to a flea market -- or anywhere. It's making my life lonely. I have dropped hints, to no avail. Do I need to find another partner to be invited out with my friends? -- EXCLUDED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR EXCLUDED: Do not sit around silently nursing hurt feelings. Ask your friends' wives, because wives are most often the ones who plan the social calendar. Unattached males are usually welcome because they're a hot commodity who can be fixed up with unattached women for an outing in the hope they will "couple up." Consider inviting these couples to an activity instead of waiting to be invited, and your luck may change.

DEAR ABBY: What do you do to stop a neighbor from borrowing tools, cooking ingredients, sewing needles and thread, eggs, etc., but never replaces them? I feel it is time to say, "No, I don't have the item you are asking for." -- FED UP IN THE SOUTH

DEAR FED UP: I agree with you that it is time to say something. But when you give this neighbor your refusal, be honest and tell the person exactly why.

DEAR ABBY: I had several rough years in my marriage. We finally hit a good patch and had sex again. I told my husband to keep our sex life between ourselves and not discuss it with his family. Well, three days later, my daughter overheard him on the phone with a family member, explicitly discussing the intimate details of our encounter.

Unfortunately, she was unable to get to the door to close it and heard things that shocked her. Although she's in her 20s, what he was saying about our relationship should not have been heard. She told me what was said, but not all of the details, thank goodness. When I confronted my husband, he denied it! I approached him twice more, and he pretended he didn't know what I was talking about. Then he mumbled, "Don't worry about it."

He never admits he is wrong and thinks he should be able to discuss our sex life openly despite my strong disapproval. Our kids still live at home at 24 and 26. I am disgusted, hurt beyond forgiveness and strongly contemplating leaving him. Should I? -- OLD-FASHIONED WIFE

DEAR WIFE: Your husband had no right to invite his family into your marriage bed. Talking about your sex lives with the "children" (adult or not) is inappropriate unless they are as "liberated" as he is. He seems not only to lack boundaries but also to have a problem telling the truth. Because you are rightly embarrassed, draw the line. Tell him that unless he consents to accompany you to couple counseling you will leave.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an apartment and recently had a serious leak come through my bathroom ceiling. I called maintenance and texted my upstairs neighbor, who asked me when they were coming. I responded that I didn't know and I wasn't sure whether they'd have to go up to her apartment or not.

Well, they went to her apartment first. She was VERY upset and messaged me a dozen more times to let me know how stressed she was, that she was crying and afraid she would get evicted from her apartment because she has a dog she failed to put on her lease. She ended by saying "next time" I should let her know in advance. Abby, I DID let her know. But I guess she wants more notice next time she causes an emergency, so she'll have more time to hide her dog.

So -- I'm supposed to let my apartment get more water damage to give her time to hide an animal she should've put on her lease years ago and be paying pet rent for? I feel like she was trying to make me feel bad when she's the one who is wrong for being irresponsible. Why do I have to cater to her needs first? Should I feel bad? -- LEAKY MESS IN THE WEST

DEAR LEAKY MESS: You do not have to accept the guilt trip your neighbor laid on you or "cater" to her. You handled the situation appropriately and have nothing to apologize for. When the "good neighbor policy" was written, she must have been out to lunch.

DEAR ABBY: I got COVID from a friend who came to our book club even though her husband was ill. When she texted us a few days later about his positive test, I told her I was now sick. She called and left a message that she felt bad if she had given me COVID, but she has shown no concern since. I have had long-term COVID chest pain for three months, but she's never sent a card or called to see how I am. I reached out to her several times and even brought her a birthday gift, but she doesn't seem to care that I'm not well. It's awkward because we're neighbors and in several groups together. How can I save this friendship? -- RECOVERING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR RECOVERING: How can YOU save this friendship? Lady, YOU are the injured party. This woman may be a neighbor, but she isn't acting like a friend. Call her and clear the air about how the situation has made you feel. When you see her, be civil and keep your distance. If she had been less self-centered, she wouldn't have exposed you and the other book club members to what her husband had -- even if it was "only" a common cold.

DEAR ABBY: What are the three most important things parents should instill in their children in their formative years? -- WONDERING IN ARIZONA

DEAR WONDERING: In my opinion, the three most important things would be empathy, that they are loved and curiosity.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

