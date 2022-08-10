DEAR ABBY: I come from a large, close family. The majority of them live in another state. A couple of family members live in the same state I reside in. One night, my uncle came over and we were hanging out having drinks. We both drank too much and at some point, he started to kiss my neck. I told him to stop because he is family, and he did. Luckily, nothing more happened. The next day he texted and called profusely apologizing. I have been hurt, sad and angry ever since. He wanted to talk about it, but I didn't.

We still see each other at family get-togethers since there are only a few of us out here. I haven't told anyone, and it's hard to keep this to myself, but I'm afraid that if I say something, it could cause a rift in my family. How do I get through this without hurting them? Should I confront him and tell him how this made me feel? Should I confide in a family member? Or must I just pretend it didn't happen? -- EMOTIONAL IN ARIZONA

DEAR EMOTIONAL: Do not pretend it didn't happen. Because you feel the need to get this off your chest, tell your amorous uncle how hurt, angry and violated you felt by what he did. I see no reason why you should announce this to the family for the reason you mentioned. However, do not see him alone or drink with him again.

DEAR ABBY: I have been babysitting my grandson, alternating with the other grandmother, for two years. She and I rarely see each other, but invariably, when we do, something I say gets repeated to the mother in a changed form. It causes my daughter-in-law to go ballistic on my son; never directly to me. Both of them have professional jobs and are in their 30s.

I have never felt valued or needed for myself or the service I provide for her, although my son frequently expresses appreciation privately to me. They hope to have their child enrolled in preschool in eight months, but I very much want to quit because yet another miscommunication occurred this week. My son makes excuses for his wife, but I think she should talk to me directly, so I can refute what her mother says.

I'm told her mother has a "listening issue" that my daughter-in-law is aware of, but apparently that doesn't matter when it comes to me. I'm pretty sure that whether I continue or leave now, I will rarely see them or the baby once he starts preschool, although we live only 20 minutes away. What should I do? -- GRANDMA'S MESS IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR MESS: My advice is to smile and continue babysitting your grandchild until preschool starts. If you quit now, it will only give your daughter-in-law another excuse to blame you and curtail interactions with you in the future. If you choose to keep doing it, you will have an eight-month window for your grandchild to bond with you, which bodes well for the future.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is 38 and still can't forgive me for being an alcoholic when she was young. Will I never be forgiven? I have had my drinking under control for six years now. What else can I do? I don't want to leave this world and not be good with her. It's killing me. I need my baby girl back. -- SOBER MOM IN KENTUCKY

DEAR MOM: You didn't mention what personality changes you experienced when your daughter was young. Whether you were abusive or emotionally absent, the truth is she "lost" her mother during that period. You may need your baby girl back, but that baby is long gone. If you are not in AA, you should definitely attend some meetings to see how other parents cope with their loss.

DEAR ABBY: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with -- until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.

He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.

His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always ending with, "show me proof," which is nearly impossible. He considers it a "win," which reinforces his behavior. We've had this discussion several times, and I'm not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I'm happy to spar with him in private.

How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity? -- SPARRING PARTNER IN MICHIGAN

DEAR PARTNER: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can't control his impulse to hijack other people's conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there's anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn't already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life -- so be prepared.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been having the same disagreement for nearly the entire 20 years we have been married. He likes having his family (anywhere from two to five people) stay overnight at our house for three to four days every year. I'm an introvert. I need some alone time, and I'd prefer they stay at a motel. He insists it would be "inhospitable," even though we'd still spend 10 or 11 hours a day with them.

I do not like waking up to other people, family or not. He grew up in a large family, while I did not. He actually threatened me with divorce (I'm not sure if he was serious or if it was just a scare tactic, but it hurt) if I was going to make him tell his family they can't stay here. I am 58. I haven't worked in eight years and I have no skills. He knows this, so I feel I have no choice but to agree.

He says I'm being selfish since it's only once a year. I know I'm lucky. He provides well for us financially and is a wonderful husband except for this one obstacle, so I know I should just agree. But how do I get over my anxiety about this? -- DREADING IN TEXAS

DEAR DREADING: The most effective way to deal with an anxiety issue is to talk about it with a licensed psychotherapist. Because your husband provides well for you financially, you can afford to consult one. If you do, it may help you learn how to get moments of alone time in which to recharge while the relatives are there.

DEAR ABBY: I'm undergoing chemo/immunotherapy for cancer every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out most days from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. He does not say where he is going, and when he comes home, he says hardly a word. He is angry with me for the least little thing, and being around him gets very unpleasant because he shouts and throws things around.

I need to know what's going on, why, and if it is innocent -- because he won't say where he's going and for what purpose. Am I justified in being upset and distressed about this? I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we both should be more concerned with making our future enjoyable and peaceful.

How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don't want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth however hard it may be. I would appreciate any guidance you can give me. -- SUSPICIOUS IN NEW YORK

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Has this been going on since you were diagnosed, or do your husband's absences predate it? Because he becomes angry and defensive when you ask what is going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be angry with you for getting cancer, be incapable of giving emotional support or be stressed to the max and need private time to decompress. Or he may be cheating.

If you can afford it, hire a private detective to provide the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was additional worry.

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, I was contacted by a half-sister I'll call "Shyla," who my mother placed for adoption at birth. My mother passed away five years ago. She was a horrible mother who physically, verbally and emotionally abused my brother and me. Giving Shyla up was the best thing she ever did. I have spent years in therapy to work through my painful childhood.

Shyla barreled in like a train. I was honest with her about our mother and how I grew up. But Shyla wants me to visit her and video-call her like we are close. When she asks questions about my mother, I'm honest because I refuse to create a person who didn't exist. The woman was a monster.

I do not want a relationship with this sister, or to have to talk about my abuser for the rest of my life. That chapter is closed. Shyla makes me feel horrible because I haven't met her yet. I don't WANT to meet her. Other adoptees I have spoken to chide me on this, saying Shyla "has a right" to her birth family. Advice, please. -- FREAKING OUT IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR FREAKING OUT: You have given your half-sister what information you could. Regardless of what "other adoptees" are telling you, you are NOT obligated to have more contact with this half-sister than you are comfortable with. If she asks to meet again, tell her it has taken years of therapy to get past what was done to you and your brother, and that talking with her is bringing back all of that trauma, which is why you DO NOT WISH TO HAVE FURTHER CONTACT WITH HER. If she persists after that, block her.

DEAR ABBY: I'm undergoing chemo/immunotherapy for cancer every three weeks. For quite some time now, my husband has been going out most days from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. He does not say where he is going, and when he comes home, he says hardly a word. He is angry with me for the least little thing, and being around him gets very unpleasant because he shouts and throws things around.

I need to know what's going on, why, and if it is innocent -- because he won't say where he's going and for what purpose. Am I justified in being upset and distressed about this? I am at a point in my life where I need support. I think we both should be more concerned with making our future enjoyable and peaceful.

How should I approach him about this without incurring more anger and putting myself in a worse situation than I am already in? I don't want to accuse him of anything, but I want to know the truth however hard it may be. I would appreciate any guidance you can give me. -- SUSPICIOUS IN NEW YORK

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: Has this been going on since you were diagnosed, or do your husband's absences predate it? Because he becomes angry and defensive when you ask what is going on, stop trying to confront him. Your husband may be angry with you for getting cancer, be incapable of giving emotional support or be stressed to the max and need private time to decompress. Or he may be cheating.

If you can afford it, hire a private detective to provide the information you need. I am so sorry for your pain. At a time like this, the last thing you needed was additional worry.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069