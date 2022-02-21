DEAR ABBY: I am a single, stay-at-home mom of a special needs 14-year-old. I also take care of my elderly father. When life starts to overwhelm me, I tend to isolate myself to focus on taking care of my son and Dad and taking care of my mental health.

I haven't even been on social media in three years. Because of it I have lost touch with many friends and family members. I'm now being called "antisocial" and a few other not-so-nice names. How I can get people to understand that this is how I handle stress and it has nothing to do with them? -- STRESSED-OUT IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR STRESSED-OUT: Explain, as you have to me, that when you become stressed, your coping mechanism is to isolate yourself, and your silence is not meant to be offensive. If you are told your silence was hurtful, apologize and point out that because you are stretched thin, sometimes you are overwhelmed and need to quietly recharge. Many people cope with stress the way you do. If it works for you, more power to you.

DEAR ABBY: I'm an 11th-grader. My parents have been putting massive amounts of pressure on me about college, and it's stressing me into oblivion. When I try to talk to them about it, they tell me I should be, and already should have been, more involved in my college applications process, academics and preparing for college. They say those should be my top priorities right now, and have gone so far as to restrict what I can do -- getting a job, hanging out, extracurriculars, etc. How do I get them to lay off? -- BURNED-OUT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR BURNED-OUT: A way to do that would be to show your parents the extent to which you ARE working on your college applications as well as your grade point average. They are trying to make you focus because they fear you won't be accepted if you don't. If the pressure is really too much for you, discuss this with a counselor at school, so that person can intercede for you.

DEAR ABBY: My younger daughter, "Bree," recently moved back into my home after her graduation from university. She's very opinionated and wants things her way. My other daughter, "Tami," will be visiting and would like to bring along her new Yorkie, which is fully housebroken. I don't mind as long as the dog stays off the furniture.

Bree doesn't like animals indoors (because of negative experiences with a prior roommate's dog) and has forbidden it. I let her know that this is MY home and she may not "forbid" anything. It blew up into a huge thing, and now Tami has second thoughts about her visit and wants to cancel. Help! -- FUR BABY FIASCO IN NEW MEXICO

DEAR FIASCO: Inform Bree, whose sense of entitlement is eyebrow-raising, that she owes her sister an apology for the way she behaved. Reiterate that this is YOUR home and you, not she, will decide who may visit. Then set a realistic date after which Bree should be living independently, because if you don't, she may wind up ruling your roost.

DEAR ABBY: I'm dating a lady and committed to our relationship, but every time I visit her at her apartment, she expects me to take her dog out. The building has a policy that if the dog poops, you have to pick it up and dispose of it, so they have bags at different locations.

I don't like doing it. I grew up on a farm where we had dogs, but never would I think about picking up their poop. It grosses me out. OK, so I have been doing it for a couple of years, but I don't want to do it anymore. But if I say that or don't do it, she'll think I'm not committed to her. What should I do? -- DOG WALKING IN TEXAS

DEAR DOG WALKING: Stand up for yourself. Because you feel so strongly, tell her that from now on you will walk her dog TOGETHER or she'll have to do it herself. You may have been raised on a farm, but you are now part of a community with ordinances against leaving excrement on the streets. Your devotion to this person should not be predicated upon your willingness to perform a task she should have been doing herself.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are having a minor argument, and we are seeking your help in resolving it. We live in an age when we commonly experience "conversations" with robo-calls, virtual assistants (Alexa and Echo) and phone routing software. All this technology is powered by artificial intelligence. So given that we are talking to machines, do we need to follow the rules of etiquette with these robots? My wife insists we should say "Thank you" and "Please" to these software creations, while I say no manners are needed. Your thoughts? -- MULLING IT OVER IN MONTANA

DEAR MULLING IT: Although it isn't mandatory, I know of at least one AI "assistant" that would acknowledge the courtesy.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 40-something single mother of two teens. A 24-year-old neighbor with a young daughter moved in next door a couple years ago after her divorce. She recently joined the workforce, and being a single working mother for the last year and a half has been a difficult adjustment for her. When she sees me outside, she comes over to vent. She seems incapable of just giving a friendly wave and going about her day.

I like to garden in peace. She has actually come into my yard, sat on my lawn and complained while I continued weeding. She prefaces it by telling me she doesn't want advice; she just wants to vent. Abby, I have lived her life -- with a lot less support -- and at this point, I value my alone time. I don't want to listen to her woes.

I find myself sneaking around my yard trying to avoid her. Today, I saw her setting up a trampoline in her backyard. It's close to my yard and right outside my dining room window. How do I communicate to her that I don't want a visitor when I'm working in my yard? I know her feelings will be hurt. I've already tried to set boundaries by not initiating conversation and not inviting her over. Help! -- PRIVATE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR PRIVATE: Tell your neighbor she needs to find another person to vent to because your gardening activities are the way you cope with your own problems, and you prefer to do that without company. Then suggest she find a comparable activity for herself that may serve the same purpose. She may not like hearing it, but you will be free.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has withdrawn himself from my family. I sense my niece resents it. She's 53 and has a teenage son. I believe she thinks we don't see each other because we don't love them. I can't explain what's going on with my husband to her. I want to explain to my family and maybe make excuses for his behavior, but honestly, I don't think it would change much.

I realize COVID-19 has kept families apart, and this may not be a good time to try to become closer. I have expressed my feelings to my husband, but it never turns out well. He lost his mom two years ago, and his depression has gotten worse. He wants nothing to do with my family. They don't deserve it, but things are good between the two of us apart from this issue. Must I choose sides? What can I do? -- CHOOSING SIDES IN CANADA

DEAR CHOOSING: Unless there is something important that you omitted from your letter, your husband's behavior may be connected to the loss of his mother. Do not "choose sides," but also do not allow him to separate you from your family. Stay in touch as much as you can, and once the quarantines are finished, visit with them. Explain your husband's absence by letting your relatives know WHY your husband is acting this way and that he needs compassion and understanding, not judgment.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a girl of 23 who has never had a boyfriend. Now that I finished college and am a journalist, I have met some guys, mostly from high school and places like that. One of them, who went to my middle school, recently asked me on a date. Another one from high school asked me out, too, in the same week. (Neither one ever talked to me in the respective schools.) Even if I wanted to go out, I'm a little nervous because I've never been on a date. What do you think I have to do? I know I shouldn't care about what my family and friends say, but they are gossips. -- FEELING WEIRD IN MEXICO

DEAR FEELING WEIRD: I'm glad you wrote. You do not have to do anything except calm down and get to know who these guys are. You should not rush into ANYthing. Romances evolve from friendships, and friendships take time and effort. Hang on to your sense of humor, and remember: You are at the beginning of an interesting career and life journey. Stop worrying about the gossips, and take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up for you.

DEAR ABBY: My mother and her companion recently moved to be closer to me (20 minutes away). The problem is I don't really care for her companion, and he is always around my mom. He comes over to my house when she does, plops himself in our den and turns on the TV -- LOUD. (We always close the door because he needs a hearing aid.)

We now need to replace the reclining chairs in the den. He weighs more than 300 pounds, and I can't find a loveseat or chairs that can accommodate his weight. He won't allow Mom to drive herself over here. What can I do? I would like comfortable seating in my den, but I don't want furniture that will break the first time he sits on it. -- IMPOSED UPON IN THE SOUTH

DEAR IMPOSED UPON: You are under no obligation to buy furniture to accommodate someone you "don't particularly like." Tell your mother YOU will provide the transportation when she wants to visit you. (Her companion can pick her up when she's ready to go home, or you can take her.) Problem solved.

