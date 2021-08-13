DEAR ABBY: My husband retired a few months ago. I was a stay-at-home mom for most of our married life but have worked part time for several years. I always took care of all the household chores because he supported us financially.
Now he's retired, and nothing has changed. I'm still doing all the cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of the business matters and working part time. Although I have always done whatever it takes to keep the peace, I am becoming increasingly resentful. I don't know how to break this pattern. I've never had the nerve to speak up and express my anger or frustration for fear of getting into a huge fight. Can you give me any advice to help me get out of this trap I've built for myself? -- STUCK IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR STUCK: Your husband isn't a mind reader. Ending your silence is the way out of the "trap." It is what has given him license. If necessary, HAVE that "huge fight." It may be the answer to a more equitable sharing of responsibilities. But if it isn't, then it's time for counseling -- to not only help you better communicate, but also, if necessary, mediate.
DEAR ABBY: I have been divorced less than a year, and while I wasn't expecting to rush into a relationship, I have met someone I really like, and he treats me so well. The problem is I haven't yet told my children, and while speaking with my 13-year-old son, he told me he would run away if I was ever with anyone except his dad. He also said he didn't care if I was happy or not. I don't want to hurt -- or worse, lose -- my son. He refuses to talk to a counselor. How do I move on and get my son to accept this situation? -- MOVING FORWARD IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR MOVING FORWARD: Do you really intend to allow a 13-year-old to dictate how you live the rest of your life? Because he refuses to talk with a counselor doesn't mean you shouldn't do it for help in strengthening your backbone. Your son's feelings may change once his father starts having romantic relationships -- if he hasn't already. Nowhere in your letter did you mention that the person you are seeing has asked for a permanent commitment, so you have lots of time. Live your life. Continue to explore where things are going. When your son is older and his hormones kick in, he may mellow.
DEAR ABBY: What does an invited guest do when their hosts get into one or more verbal screaming fights in front of them? Leave the room? Exit completely? I was raised that folks use "company manners" when guests were present. -- BAFFLED IN INDIANA
DEAR BAFFLED: If the hosts' behavior makes you uncomfortable, the prudent thing would be to exit the gathering entirely. No rule of etiquette decrees that you must stick around and be the unwilling audience for their drama.
DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property.
One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.
This neighbor constantly engages us in protracted "discussions" in which she admonishes us for not having consulted her before making changes to our landscape. We have shown her the property maps, and she is coming to understand the boundaries. Still, every time she sees one of us outdoors, she chastises us, offers endless unsolicited "advice" and insists we include her in all decision-making regarding our yard. We now actively avoid her.
We would love nothing more than to be left in peace and for our interactions to be friendly, infrequent and brief. How do we get her to back off? -- STRESSED IN SAN FRANCISCO
DEAR STRESSED: You seem to be a nice young couple, but it may not be possible to make nice with this neighbor who made a serious attempt to appropriate your property. When she sees you outside, be polite but "busy." Tell her you have a lot to do and don't have time to talk.
If she continues to inject herself into decisions regarding your yard, make clear that they are yours alone to make. After that, if she still doesn't get the message, discuss with your lawyer whether sending her a letter on his/her letterhead would be appropriate to discourage the harassment.
P.S. It is VERY important to get her fence removed from your property if it hasn't already been done. Your lawyer can explain why.
DEAR ABBY: I started dating a man three months ago. He's a great guy and very caring. When he opened up to me recently about the trauma he received from his family while growing up, I encouraged him to seek therapy, which he has been doing.
A month ago, he began acting strangely. He was tired all the time and wouldn't really interact with me. He comes over but only to sleep and stopped texting me as often. He said he is severely depressed, and he thinks his therapy is doing more harm than good.
I have been pouring love, care, attention and food into this guy nonstop without getting anything back. I don't want to be yet another woman who leaves him, but I feel like I'm constantly setting myself on fire to keep this guy warm. He's no longer the person I started talking to a few months ago. Would it be wrong for me to cut my losses and leave? -- DOUBTING AND GUILTY
DEAR DOUBTING: Have other women left him because of his emotional problems? Your male friend is exhibiting signs of severe depression. Tell him that you are concerned about his mental state. While you're at it, suggest he consult another therapist, because this one doesn't seem to be helping, and you too are afraid the counseling may be making him worse.
You did the right thing when you suggested this man get help. You have only known him a short time, which is why you should not assume responsibility for his mental health. He appears to be in no position for a romance at this point, and this may not change for a long time. I do not recommend abruptly ending the friendship, but it is time to step back. You cannot fix what's going on with him. Only he can do that with help from someone who is qualified.
DEAR ABBY: My father passed away a few months ago. My brother lives out of state, so emptying the house has been up to me. Shortly after the funeral, my adult son (the only grandchild) arrived and loaded his car with all the toilet paper, paper towels, light bulbs, cleaning products, etc. He did it without asking, so I promptly had the locks changed. When I asked him about it, he said, "Grandpa doesn't need the stuff anymore."
After months of packing (by myself), we are now down to the furniture, and my son wants everything. He feels he's entitled to it. Rather than select one or two pieces, he is "gimme, gimme, gimme" and sees nothing wrong with this attitude. I didn't raise him that way, but he is that way now. What should I do? -- GREEDY OUT WEST
DEAR GREEDY: Although at this point it's a little late, what you should do is finally say NO. Unless your father stated specifically -- in writing -- that your son should get everything, what he did is considered stealing.
DEAR ABBY: What the heck happens to men between the ages of 45 and 60? It seems the women they're after are all 15 to 20 years younger. I don't mean just for sex but for dating, love and marriage, too.
We middle-aged women are often overlooked because these middle-aged guys don't realize we are at our sexual peak and often hot as hell. And we're active in many interesting, fulfilling activities. By the time these men come to their senses, they are usually washed-up and impotent. Why is nature and society so cruel and unfair? How can I, as a sexy, active middle-aged woman, beat the odds? I do not intend to remain celibate and alone for the rest of my life. -- STILL FUN IN THE SOUTH
DEAR STILL FUN: You can't change other people, but you can change the way you react to them. A way to "beat the odds" would be to stop focusing solely on middle-aged guys and consider dating men a bit younger who appreciate what you have to offer. Even if it doesn't lead to marriage, you could have a lot of fun in the meantime.
