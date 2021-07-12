It turns out that part of the collection is quite valuable, and we could sell them for a significant sum. I'm inclined to do that and put the proceeds toward my son's college fund, which would really help us out. The question is, should I split it and send half to my nephew? Usually a gift is the recipient's to do with as they'd like, but Jim was just a kid with a kind heart when he made this gift, and he was thinking more about playing the game than about money. He's out of school now with no debt and is established in a job. What do you think? -- ACT OF KINDNESS

DEAR ACT OF KINDNESS: Jim doesn't need the money from the sale of those cards, but it could make a big difference to your son. Since you asked for my opinion, I would suggest you at least offer a portion of the money to Jim.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a very nice man, but he's a know-it-all. When we have a conversation, he is always "right" and disregards my point of view. I know my daughter is upset by it but, of course, she takes his side. I have tried to be close with him, but he cannot take a joke or let anyone have an opinion that differs from his. They have two beautiful children I love watching twice a week. What can I do? -- NEVER RIGHT IN THE WEST