DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together almost 20 years. When we first started dating, I would have an occasional drink. He said he chewed tobacco, but I never saw him do it. We agreed that I wouldn't drink and he wouldn't chew. I found out later that he continued to do it about twice a year. I feel misled.
He doesn't want me to drink because of some incidents with his family when he was young. I've pointed out to him that this is controlling, but he insists it's not. There are times I would like to have a drink at family celebrations, and I can't and it's awkward. Should I really be held to something I agreed to when I was a young 20-something? -- UNDER CONTROL IN NEW MEXICO
DEAR UNDER CONTROL: It may be time to revisit that deal you made with your husband. If he reneged, you are free to do as you wish. If these "incidents" involved his family, they have nothing to do with yours. And you should not be prevented from enjoying an alcoholic beverage at your family celebrations when you like.
DEAR ABBY: Several years ago, my teenage nephew "Jim" gave my younger son his collection of trading cards. He'd outgrown the game, and my son was just starting to get interested. Before Jim gave them away, my brother (his dad) suggested that some of the cards might be valuable and that Jim should check before giving them away. Instead, Jim decided to hand them all over.
It turns out that part of the collection is quite valuable, and we could sell them for a significant sum. I'm inclined to do that and put the proceeds toward my son's college fund, which would really help us out. The question is, should I split it and send half to my nephew? Usually a gift is the recipient's to do with as they'd like, but Jim was just a kid with a kind heart when he made this gift, and he was thinking more about playing the game than about money. He's out of school now with no debt and is established in a job. What do you think? -- ACT OF KINDNESS
DEAR ACT OF KINDNESS: Jim doesn't need the money from the sale of those cards, but it could make a big difference to your son. Since you asked for my opinion, I would suggest you at least offer a portion of the money to Jim.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a very nice man, but he's a know-it-all. When we have a conversation, he is always "right" and disregards my point of view. I know my daughter is upset by it but, of course, she takes his side. I have tried to be close with him, but he cannot take a joke or let anyone have an opinion that differs from his. They have two beautiful children I love watching twice a week. What can I do? -- NEVER RIGHT IN THE WEST
DEAR NEVER RIGHT: What you should do is start dwelling on the positive. Thank your lucky stars that the know-it-all is a good husband and father. Accept that you will probably never be closer to him than you are now, and derive your enjoyment from watching your beautiful grandchildren.
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 10-year-old girl who plays violin. The method my teacher uses is private violin lessons and a group one. Sometimes we have them in person, sometimes on Zoom. There's a girl my age there who thinks I want to be her best friend. She has plenty of friends. I know this because she talks a LOT.
When I'm trying to work on the hard parts, she tries to chat with me. On Zoom, she can't stop private-chatting me and gets frustrated when I don't respond. I tried playing with her once, but she's very self-absorbed and often doesn't consider what I think. It doesn't help that our dads are great friends. Am I mean for not wanting to be friends with her, or am I right? -- VIOLINIST IN THE WEST
DEAR VIOLINIST: The girl should not be distracting you when you are trying to pay attention to your teacher or practice what you have learned. You are an intelligent girl. Find the courage to tell her you don't want to chat during class. As to being her "best friend," because your dad and hers are "great friends," you probably can't brush her off completely. But do tell your father how you feel and that she tries to interfere with your violin lessons.
DEAR ABBY: My fiance has a friend who is, for lack of a better word, a train wreck. When I started dating my fiance, I heard about this guy, "Al," from my fiance's other friends even before I met him.
The group of friends has an on-again, off-again relationship with Al, and he has made a scene at each of their weddings. He has gotten obnoxiously drunk, gotten into huge arguments with his girlfriend (now wife), or done something rude like bring his own fast food to the head table at the reception. I tried o keep an open mind when I met him, but he has made us uncomfortable at every get-together.
We recently attended Al's wedding, and he became aggressive with my fiance after drinking too much. We have now decided we don't want him or his new wife at our wedding next year. We hoped to just drift away from them. Unfortunately, Al has realized that he hasn't received a Save the Date and repeatedly texts my fiance that he wants to "go out" with him to talk.
We know he's going to ask about his invite, and he'll probably expect one because he invited us to his wedding. Are we justified in excluding him? How would you handle this? -- TOUGH SPOT IN ILLINOIS
DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Your fiance should handle it by giving Al a straight answer. He doesn't have to see him. A phone call will do. Your fiance should state clearly that Al isn't being invited to the wedding because he can't hold his liquor and has made a scene at each wedding he has attended. He should also be told that until he gets help for his alcohol problem, the two of you no longer wish to maintain the friendship. It's the truth, and the truth will set you free.
DEAR ABBY: My husband, "Howard," and I have been married 42 years. A couple of years ago, his father asked me to divorce Howard, which I did not do. His father died recently, and we learned he had disinherited Howard. My husband is crushed, and now I don't know how to handle this.
Howard's brother yelled at my husband and said, "If your wife got her hands on that money, you would not see a penny of it!" I don't understand why he would think that. Howard and I have a good relationship and do not live above our means.
That said, my husband's brother and sister have never liked me, and I do not understand why. I have never done anything intentionally to harm them.
I feel like the bottom line is, had I divorced Howard when his father asked me to, this might not have happened. My husband is hurt, not only by his father's death, but also by being disinherited, and I do not know what to do. -- HURTING FOR HIM
DEAR HURTING FOR HIM: The one thing you should NOT do is blame yourself for any of this. The only "winner" in this scenario appears to be the brother. Whether he poisoned your father-in-law's perception of you or vice-versa, I cannot guess. But the dynamics in Howard's family are so toxic, it may take the help of a licensed therapist to cleanse the wounds you and your husband are left with. The slightly tarnished silver lining in this is you have each other, which is more precious than money. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
DEAR ABBY: I love my parents. They are thoughtful, intelligent people who supported (even encouraged) me to attend a good school on the East Coast. I now live with my boyfriend in Connecticut, where my job is located. He's 23; I am 22. We would like to start a family within the next five years, but I worry that our children will never see their grandparents on my side.
I grew up with both sets of grandparents nearby. They contributed so much to my personhood and upbringing that being without them would likely have been a detriment. The idea of my parents being strangers to my kids makes me sad and anxious.
I feel so guilty already that I want to be proactive in this. Barring the slim possibility of them moving here from Chicago, how can I help them be active grandparents when the time comes? How can I help my kids love and appreciate my parents as much as I loved my own grandma and grandpa, despite the distance? -- LONGING IN CONNECTICUT
DEAR LONGING: You may be getting ahead of yourself. Slow down. Take things one step at a time. Get married and start planning your family.
Many geographically separated families stay in contact by using video chat, but it's a poor substitute for actual human contact and shared interests. Because this bothers you to the degree that it does, discuss it with your parents. Not knowing the state of their finances or the degree of their freedom to travel, it's hard to guess how involved they may be with your children. However, if you, your boyfriend and they put your heads together, I'm sure you can arrive at a solution.
DEAR ABBY: I have been friends with "Skip" for a very long time. Our lives have taken us on very different paths. We have always disagreed about certain philosophical issues, but now the divide in our opinions is huge.
Skip makes statements and posts items on social media that, in my opinion, are outrageous. Some of them appear to be merely contrarian. Several other friends have commented about his posts.
I am concerned about Skip because of the extreme nature of his posts, and I think some friends are concerned, too. Skip and I live far away from each other. His family doesn't live near him, so contacting them probably won't help. I am concerned that what I am seeing is beyond a difference of opinion, but I don't know what, if anything, to do about it. Do you have any suggestions? -- JUST POLITICS?
DEAR J.P.: If you are concerned about Skip's mental health, then regardless of his family's lack of geographic proximity, they should be told you are worried about him and why. If you are afraid he might engage in activity in which he could pose a danger to himself or others, notify the authorities. However, if this is simply a matter of being at opposite ends of the political spectrum, it may be time to snooze Skip's posts or block him entirely.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069