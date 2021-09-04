DEAR ABBY: What financial responsibility do parents have to their adult children and grandchildren? We are a blended family of 35 years. It is the second marriage for my wife and me, with four children and eight grandchildren. One child insists it is our responsibility to assist with the cost of educating his two children. Over the last 15 years, we have gifted him and his family well over $50,000. We are middle income, and trying to stay solvent enough to assure we are able to meet any unforeseen expenses of senior living while enjoying local arts and educational opportunities in our retirement. What is customary in other blended families? -- WONDERING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR WONDERING: Your son is off base, and you have every right to refuse this demand. The cost of raising and educating children is something that should have been taken into consideration before those children were born. This responsibility rests with him and his spouse, not with you, and I hope you will resist the impulse to alter your lifestyle to placate him. If you do otherwise, you may wind up in financial trouble.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and his sister had a huge falling out several months ago. It was a long time coming, and resulted in the two of them no longer speaking.
This week, we received an invitation from my sister-in-law for a family celebration. It was followed by an email to my husband saying that if he wants to come to the event, he first needs to "make it right by her and her family" and apologize for his behavior. My husband doesn't feel he did anything wrong and doesn't particularly want to go. He is now feeling manipulated to acquiesce because refusing an invitation to a family event will upset his mother. What should he do? -- WATCHING FROM THE SIDELINES
DEAR WATCHING: Your husband is right. His sister is attempting to manipulate him. He should call or visit his mother, explain the entire situation to her, and warn her in advance that he won't be going.
DEAR ABBY: What advice can you give me to get my ex-girlfriend back after I hurt her and broke her trust? It has been four months, and I have given her space and tried to improve myself. We work together, so seeing her every day and not talking to her is hard. I would like to fix things between us, but she's very stubborn. We talked every day and every minute of the day, and I lost my best friend and my partner whom I love so much. -- HER FORMER GIRLFRIEND IN KENTUCKY
DEAR FORMER G.F.: You obviously hurt your partner deeply when you broke her trust. If you haven't already told her how sorry you are and that you love her, you should. Then ask what you can do to rebuild her trust. If she still refuses to communicate after that, you may have to accept that the damage done to your relationship is not reparable and start looking for another job.
DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my loving husband for 28 years. We have a great relationship, and are soul mates. On holidays and birthdays my husband is generous, but he buys me jewelry that suits HIS taste, not mine. He likes a specific style that I don't care for at all, so it sits unworn in my closet. After all these years, he finally asked me why I never wear the jewelry he gives me, and I politely replied that I don't care for that style of silver jewelry.
Well, last Christmas morning, what did I find under the tree? You guessed it! Another piece of that kind of jewelry. I kind of lost it and told him he was wasting his money, and I'd rather he would gift me jewelry that suits MY taste instead of his. I wasn't intending to hurt his feelings, but I did, and he was very angry. Rather than honor my wish for something I can enjoy and appreciate, I'll probably never see another piece of jewelry from him. (By the way, he does this with vacations, too. He makes reservations without my input.) Was I wrong for finally expressing myself? Could I have handled it differently? -- NOT MY STYLE IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOT MY STYLE: Your mistake was in allowing this problem to fester before leveling with your husband, who by now has wasted heaven-only-knows how much money on jewelry that isn't to your liking. The two of you seem to have a communication problem. He should have paid attention when you told him not to buy you any more silver jewelry, and he should consult you before unilaterally booking vacation reservations. But nothing will change unless you make it plain how you feel about these things, and if he is willing to listen.
DEAR ABBY: I'm looking for advice for handling a big move my wife and I are making. We live in Florida and plan to move to West Virginia. We each came into our marriage with two kids. Hers are 25 and 20; mine are 22 and 20. We have worked hard during the 14 years we have been together, and we have decided that it's now time for "us."
Our girls, the 25- and 22-year-olds, seem to understand, but the boys are giving us a hard time. My wife is more susceptible to the "poor me" routines from the boys and seems to be wavering. We've left open the possibility of the boys coming with us, but they don't want to live in "boring" West Virginia. My view is that the "boys" are no longer kids and can survive on their own.
I think we have set solid examples of how to live and work hard, and she and I deserve to do our thing at this time. Am I going about things the wrong way? -- FREE DAD IN FLORIDA
DEAR DAD: My question to you would be the extent to which those 20-year-olds are able to support themselves, or how long you plan to help them transition to independence. Are they still in school? Do they have jobs? Can they afford to live on their own? It's time for a family meeting in which everyone lays their cards on the table and options are discussed.
DEAR ABBY: I find the phrase, "Shut up!" to be hostile, aggressive and, at times, demoralizing. Are there any situations where it is OK to say it? -- POLITE IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR POLITE: Although the phrase "Shut up!" may be jarring to hear, it has become part of the vernacular and its meaning has changed over the years. It isn't always intended to mean "be quiet." It is sometimes used lightheartedly to express surprise.
DEAR ABBY: I came to this country 30 years ago, at 16. My parents were very abusive and neglectful, so my uncle in the U.S. took me in. I have worked with therapists, and my mind is clear about my past.
I now have a 14-year-old daughter. I do not speak to her in my native language. It is not very good at expressing love and caring, and has more emphasis on strict hierarchy and obedience.
There are many things I cannot convey in my native language. One must understand the huge cultural difference between my native country and the U.S. In addition, I do not want to force my daughter to learn something because someone other than her insisted. I prefer to spend my resources helping her learn something she is interested in.
If she says she wants to learn my native language, I'll teach her. So far, she has shown no interest. My friends criticize me for not teaching it to her. I'm bothered by their insistence that I'm robbing my daughter of the opportunity to learn it. How do I tell them it is none of their business? -- READER IN HAWAII
DEAR READER: Your daughter may not have asked to learn your native language because it hasn't occurred to her that it might one day be a valuable asset. I do think you should offer to teach it to her if she's interested in knowing more about the culture that shaped her mother, because her answer might surprise you.
That said, because your friends' comments bother you, tell them that because you don't tell them how to raise their children, you prefer they not tell you how to raise yours.
DEAR ABBY: I have a unique problem, and if it isn't resolved, I'm afraid my marriage is going to end in divorce. Ten years ago, at my brother-in-law's wedding, I was left in charge of the bar. I got drunk and made a fool of myself. This included overtly flirting with one of the bridesmaids. I'm incredibly sorry about the embarrassment it caused my wife.
Fast-forward to today: My wife has accused me of inappropriate behavior and hundreds of affairs that never happened. I have been faithful to her since we started dating. She goes through my business phone and accuses me and my professional contacts of sexual behavior. I have offered to take a polygraph exam, but she continues to accuse me of infidelity. I'm at my wits' end, and marriage counseling isn't an option. -- NOT FOOLING AROUND IN MAINE
DEAR NOT FOOLING: Marriage counseling may not be an option for you and your wife, but YOU should definitely consult a licensed psychotherapist. Something is not right with your wife. Is it possible that the wedding incident so severely unbalanced her that she has never recovered?
What you have described is a miserable existence for both of you. That it has gone unresolved for a decade is tragic. Where you need to go from here I cannot decide for you, but a therapist may be able to guide you.
