DEAR HOLDING: You stated that your friend has never been good at responding. The message she's sending through her extended silence is that you are no longer as important in her life as you were before. Your geographical separation may have something to do with it.

If you would like to attend her reception -- when and if it is held -- respond affirmatively to the invitation. However, if you do, do not expect to be acknowledged for your effort because those niceties are not in her makeup.

P.S. You can stop sending the "thinking of you" messages because they are not being appreciated in the manner you would like them to be.

DEAR ABBY: My brother, who lives 1,000 miles away, is thinking of moving back to our hometown to be around family and "start over." I love him. He's not a bad person, but he was a terrible father. He is now a widower, and he suffers from depression.

The problem is, some of his children and adult grandchildren plan to move with him. The "children" and their children are felons, ex-cons, drug addicts, alcoholics and thieves. My brother is none of those things.