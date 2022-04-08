DEAR ABBY: I reconnected with an old flame, "Ollie," eight years ago. We would see each other and catch up during a weekly event he hosted. We're both married with kids. We kept it non-physical but connected emotionally. We chatted every day and confessed our attraction to each other while still not engaging in anything more than our weekly encounters among friends.

People often assumed we were husband and wife. At the time, I was going through a horrible period in my marriage. My husband, "Pete," was emotionally abusive and one night even threatened to kill me. Pete and I went to couples counseling, and I went to counseling on my own.

During the first five years of reconnecting with Ollie, he was supportive, accepting and very kind. I fell in love with him, and he with me. We had one quick hug before I left for the holidays. When I returned, we had an intimate kiss. Then COVID hit. Obviously, there was no physical contact after that kiss, but we still talk nearly every day. We have seen each other at business functions among friends twice in three months.

Pete has actually changed and has apologized for how he treated me. We got along nicely during the quarantine. I am just no longer attracted to him. I no longer trust him. He knows nothing of my friendship with Ollie. I also don't think Ollie will ever give in to his feelings for me. What can I do? -- CONFOUNDED IN IOWA

DEAR CONFOUNDED: Go back to your counselor. You have some heavy decisions to make about how you want to live the rest of your life. Remove Ollie from the equation and ask yourself if you really want to stay married to someone to whom you are no longer attracted and no longer completely trust.

Some people are so fearful of the prospect of being alone that they stay in empty or abusive relationships. Figure out whether you have the strength to go it alone, and you will have the answer to your question.

DEAR ABBY: I live in an over-55 condominium community in Florida. Overall, it's calm and quiet, which is why I moved here. My favorite pastime and form of exercise is to go to the pool. However, some neighbors think nothing of playing their music loudly in the pool area.

I would never subject anyone else to my taste in music in such a public arena, and I can't understand why they think they have the right to inflict it on other people without asking. I have spoken to them politely and asked that they refrain, but they continue to do exactly as they want. Any suggestions? -- DESPERATELY SEEKING PEACE AND QUIET

DEAR DESPERATELY: Because you have spoken to the neighbors about this with no success, I will offer some suggestions. The first would be to bring this to the attention of the manager and the board of directors of your condominium association. Consideration for others should not need to be written into the bylaws, but the sad reality is that sometimes it does.

Another solution could be as simple as the music lovers wearing ear buds to enjoy their music without bothering others. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to invest in noise-canceling headphones for yourself.

DEAR ABBY: My wife has started slurping her food at dinner. I think it started after we returned from a vacation three months ago. I'm convinced she didn't do it before then because we have taken a couple of vacations recently where it would have been noticeable because of the quiet, intimate places in which we dined.

Because of the COVID quarantine, I realize that tensions can be heightened, and I have tried not to make too much of this. I am reluctant to speak up about it because during my first marriage, even the slightest noise when eating would upset my ex-wife, and I think it would be unfair for me to have the same pet peeve.

This may seem like I'm overly sensitive, but her slurping and heavy breathing every time she takes a bite, even with dry food, is making dinner time uncomfortable for me. I have pointed it out in a casual way, but it seems she is unaware of just how loudly she is eating. What can I do to reach a compromise on this? -- UNCOMFORTABLE DINER

DEAR DINER: While your sensitivity to this might be related to the problems you had with your first wife, because this is a recent change in your current wife's behavior, it should be checked out by her doctor. I am less concerned about her "slurping" than about the labored breathing you described when your wife is eating.

DEAR ABBY: I have two younger sisters -- "Mara" and "Talia." We grew up very close, thick as thieves. However, as adults, my relationship with Mara has gone from strained to nonexistent, especially as I've grown closer to my youngest sister, Talia.

Mara gave birth to her first child five years ago, and since then, she has cut everyone out of her life, including our heartbroken parents. I was able to stay in contact with her, but she would accuse me of not wanting to see her because I couldn't make time in my schedule to see her kids. (I am a full-time student and have a full-time job.) Bear in mind that Mara has made no effort to meet my schedule, either.

She finally cut all ties with me after Talia and I got matching tattoos centered around video games -- a subject Mara has no interest in. She was upset that we didn't invite her to get one too, but we didn't think she would want a permanent inking of something she had shown distaste for in the past. We invited her to get sister tattoos when she said she was hurt. She said she didn't have time because of her kids, and hasn't spoken to me since.

I feel like nothing I do will make her happy. Am I better off not having her in my life? Or should I try to make amends? -- SISTER STRESS IN UTAH

DEAR SISTER STRESS: You have done nothing for which to make amends. It appears you have one high-maintenance sister who looks for grievances and hangs on to them as though they are precious treasures. I suspect you are correct in thinking nothing you do will make her happy, at least at this point, and -- since you asked -- you may be better off without her making you miserable. I am sorry for your parents and for you and Talia, but sometimes it's better to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: Our wonderful daughter married her college sweetheart two years ago. We paid for the wedding. I have been noticing that everything he does is for his benefit. When he comes to our house, he plops down on the couch with his cellphone in hand until the food is ready. As soon as the food is on the table, his hands are ready to serve himself. Once meals are finished, he runs straight back to the couch. He looks into our fridge before anything is offered because he's hungry. When we go out for food, he leaves the table when the check arrives. (ALWAYS!) My wife gets mad if I mention "your turn" for the check.

They both have good jobs, pay a mortgage and splurge if they go out themselves. When we go out together, he orders the most expensive items on the menu. When they invite us, WE pay. I'm tempted not to go out with them again. Am I stingy because I feel resentment? -- FEELING USED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FEELING USED: I don't think so. Not only are you not stingy, you have been more generous than many fathers-in-law would have been. This unfortunate situation might be effectively handled if your wife has a "woman-to-woman" chat with your daughter about her husband's boorish behavior. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to tolerate the moocher she married, warts and all. A final thought: The next time they invite you out, forget your credit cards on purpose.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful neighbor who loves to give me beautifully arranged bouquets of flowers. The problem is, although I appreciate her very much, I do not enjoy receiving flowers because I don't like seeing them die. My husband knows this. Also, I don't have enough room for all the vases. I'm not unappreciative, but I don't know how to let her know I no longer want flowers as gifts. I would like to be as tactful as possible without hurting her feelings. Please help. -- OVERWHELMED IN ARIZONA

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Invite your generous neighbor to lunch and give her a small gift. (Candy, perhaps.) During the lunch thank her for her kindness and praise her for her flower arranging talent, but add that WATCHING THEM DIE DEPRESSES YOU, and to please stop. Ask if she would like you to return her vases you have collected, and if she says yes, have them boxed and ready to give her after the lunch. If she refuses your offer, find out if a neighborhood florist can use them. If not, recycle or toss them.

DEAR ABBY: I have worked for the same boss for nearly 40 years. He's in his mid-70s; I'm in my mid-60s. Because we've been together for so long, we're close friends. Our families are close as well.

He recently confided to me that he's concerned he may be in the early stages of Parkinson's disease. He hasn't seen a doctor yet to confirm this, but I have noticed questionable symptoms for some time. These could be explained by other things (he walks more slowly due to a recent knee replacement, etc.).

My question is: When others ask me if he's feeling OK or if he's ill, what should my response be? I will not betray his confidence, but I don't know what to say when people question his health status. I don't want to have an attitude that seems like "I know something you don't know," but I also don't want to be so vague they will continue asking questions.

He's a very dear man and people are genuinely concerned. I don't want to say anything that might cause more suspicion about his health. -- UNSURE IN ARIZONA

DEAR UNSURE: Ask your boss how HE would like you to answer those questions. If he doesn't want you to reveal that he is concerned, your response should be, "I know you care about 'Harry,' but if you have questions about his health, you should be asking him -- not me." And, because you are a close family friend (in addition to being a longtime employee), urge him to bring his concerns to his doctor.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0