DEAR ABBY: I am a 58-year-old, never-married woman with a 22-year blue-collar career. I own a home and will retire with benefits many people dream of.

I've recently ended a relationship with a man I've known since childhood. I truly love him. The problem is that he had been stealing from me. I confronted him several times, but finally had to involve the police. Now, he has flattened my tires and repeatedly dented my cars.

My question is this: Is there more than one right person for everyone? How long will it take me to recover from a broken heart, if ever? His vandalism and my huge financial loss keep me away from this whack job. How well do you really know anyone? -- DISILLUSIONED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR DISILLUSIONED: Inform the police that your ex-boyfriend is continuing to retaliate because you reported him. There is no timetable for healing from a broken heart, but take it from me, it DOES happen. I firmly believe there is more than one "right person" for everyone. You do not truly love HIM. What you love is the fantasy that he's the only right person for you.

We get to know the significant people in our lives -- both male and female -- by observing them over a long period of time and watching how they treat others. You should not keep your distance from this man only because of his vandalism and the money he has cost you, but also because he has anger problems he seems unable to control. Surely those character flaws showed themselves before he started acting out on you. Think back on the little things you may have chosen to ignore, and you may recognize that I'm right.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I married as teenagers 40 years ago. Our children are adults, and most people consider us a perfect couple. My wife has had several affairs over the years, some she has admitted to and others I have stumbled across. For the most part, they have been physical only, with no emotional attachment. Twenty years ago she had a passionate affair with a younger man. It ended when he broke it off to be with someone else. I didn't know about it at the time.

A year ago, she found out he's single again and invited him back into her life. Now, she's openly seeing him. She's telling me they are "just friends" and she "needs his company because only he understands her." I believe if he had a better job and financial outlook, she would leave me in a minute.

I can't stand the thought of losing the love of my life, but I also can't keep living with her knowing I play second fiddle in her heart. She refuses counseling because she doesn't see this as a problem. Should I give her more time (a year already) or file for divorce? -- CONFUSED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR CONFUSED: You have given your wife enough time to come to her senses. You state that she refuses counseling and you believe she would leave you in a minute if he made more money. That means she is staying with you only because of the lifestyle you provide. I do think there should be some counseling -- for YOU. It will provide insight and emotional support as you contemplate divorce.

DEAR ABBY: Under what circumstances is it socially acceptable to read a stranger's tattoo? I often admire the beautiful artwork, and one can appreciate that with a quick glance. But nowadays, I often encounter people tattooed with a phrase, a quote or even a whole paragraph on their body. Is it rude to stop, stare and read the tattoo? Should I first ask permission? -- INTRIGUED IN ST. LOUIS, MO.

DEAR INTRIGUED: When in doubt, ALWAYS ask permission before ogling. If you don't, your admiration could be misconstrued, which could get you in trouble, depending upon where the tattoo is located.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a widow in a new relationship. I was molested for years by an older sibling. When my behavior became troublesome -- skipping school, becoming antisocial -- I was sent to a reform school for several years. The sibling was sent into the army.

When I was released from the school, I drifted into worse relationships and into the sex trade. I got out of that after six months. I've always felt like a "good girl," but the past haunts me. I used to talk about the abuse constantly. It was always in the back of my mind. It still pops up on a regular basis, but I have not told my new partner.

A friend once told me that people don't need to know everything about you, and I believe that. Some folks blamed me for the abuse, although it started before I was 8. Sometimes I feel I should tell my partner, as it does affect my behavior -- I have low self-esteem, etc. I've had counseling, but it didn't help me. When I confronted my abuser years later, he told me it was my problem.

Do I need to share this to be completely honest about who I am? I have never felt "normal." It's as if I'm carrying a dreaded secret. Any advice? -- GOOD GIRL IN WASHINGTON

DEAR GOOD GIRL: What you suffered as a child was not your fault. You needed counseling then, not blame. Because you didn't receive it at that time, it isn't surprising your problems followed you wherever you went.

Not knowing your partner, I cannot decide for you whether you should reveal your history to him. I can, however, strongly recommend that you contact the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN). When you do, you will be talking with a trained counselor who can guide you. Nothing you confide will be a shock to that person, and you may be put in touch with help in your local area.

The RAINN website is rainn.org and its toll-free phone number is 800-656-4673. Please don't wait to reach out. Everything is confidential.

DEAR ABBY: My close friend, "Lizzy," broke up with her boyfriend six weeks ago. At first, she was very depressed about it, but she has gradually gotten over him. A few days ago, Lizzy's ex-boyfriend asked me out. I really wanted to say yes, but I decided to ask her first if it was OK. When I did, she flipped out and told me she wouldn't be my friend anymore if I did. I've known Lizzy for four years, and I don't want to lose her friendship.

A day later, I found out from another friend of mine that Lizzy was dating my twin brother. She never asked me if I was OK with that, let alone informed me that they had feelings for each other. Does this give me the right to date Lizzy's ex? -- BREAKING GIRL CODE IN ALABAMA

DEAR BREAKING: I think so. But don't do it without first clearing the air with her, because if things work out with your twin brother, you are likely to be seeing a lot of Lizzy in the future.

DEAR ABBY: A few months ago, I offered to help a longtime friend with some landscaping. The area to be landscaped is tiny. I was concerned a professional landscaper would overcharge her. She contacted a landscaper anyway -- not to hire him, but to pick his brain.

When he arrived, it was obvious he didn't want the job, and she didn't offer it to him. She took me up on my offer. She then procrastinated for a couple of months, during which time I got busy on other projects. But I carved out time for her, and we sat down to look at her project. She confessed she had no experience with landscaping and plant selection, and she needed my help with that, too.

After she pooh-poohed the most viable suggestions I offered, we proceeded to look at plants -- LOTS of plants -- none of which she liked. After a few frustrating hours, she mentioned she'd just plant what she had originally thought about planting. I told her if she did that, she did not need my help. She told me I needed to be more patient, and had she known I wouldn't help her she would have hired the landscaper after all. (It wasn't true. She never had any intention of hiring him.)

I told her she needed to be more decisive, and even though she had told me she needed my experience, she wasn't accepting of it. She also couldn't see that she had wasted hours of my time. We've barely spoken since. So, am I in the wrong here? -- GREEN THUMB IN TEXAS

DEAR GREEN THUMB: No, you are not in the wrong. No good deed goes unpunished. Consider yourself lucky that you have barely spoken since. And then do not broach the subject again unless you want to experience more frustration.

DEAR ABBY: I am the activities director at a nursing/rehabilitation home in Montana. My residents and I want you to know how much we enjoy your column. We read it every day and discuss what kind of advice we would give to your letter writers. Your column is a highlight of our afternoons.

We would also like to remind your readers that there are plenty of homes like ours, filled with people like us. We would appreciate and benefit from being acknowledged by our communities, not just during holidays, but all year long. These homes are full of your grandparents, parents and other family members and friends. Our community has always been loving and supportive toward us. We hope homes in other locations are as fortunate as we are.

Thank you for your column. We look forward to more! -- FAITHFUL RESIDENT, DEER LODGE, MT

DEAR RESIDENT: Thank you for your kind words and thoughtful letter. I'm pleased your residents enjoy support from the good citizens of your community; it says nice things about the folks in Montana. I know my column is discussed around many breakfast tables and water coolers because it's a sure-fire conversation generator. That's the reason it is popular in many nursing homes and rehab facilities.

I hope more readers will find time to visit the residents in these homes, not only for the joy it will bring to them, but also to avail yourselves of the wealth of experience these individuals have acquired during their long lifetimes. While visitors are plentiful during the holidays, they are very quiet at other times.

DEAR ABBY: My cousin "Scotty" invited my husband and me to see his new house. He made it clear, several times, that my sister and her husband, "Ian," are not invited because his wife doesn't like Ian. My sister and brother-in-law would have no problem if they never saw Scotty again, and I didn't intend for them to accompany us on this visit. However, every time I speak to Scotty, he reiterates not to bring my brother-in-law along.

I admit, Ian is a difficult guy to get to know, but I have known him for 40 years, and he really has a heart of gold. I think Scotty is being disrespectful to me by repeating that Ian isn't welcome. How can I resolve this in a way that won't result in not communicating with Scotty ever again? -- RELATIVE DRAMA IN FLORIDA

DEAR RELATIVE DRAMA: The next time Scotty starts on his rant about Ian, head him off by interrupting him and saying, "You have already told me that. You don't need to repeat it." Then change the subject.

DEAR ABBY: When my wife of nine months makes a dental or medical appointment, she gives her last name as her late husband's last name. He died 10 years ago. Should I be disappointed with my bride since, before we were married, she said she would adopt my last name? -- NEWLYWED IN FLORIDA

DEAR NEWLYWED: Why your bride would be hesitant to do this, I can't guess, but because it bothers you, discuss it with her before it festers. Informing health care professionals about a name change is fairly simple. All one has to do is inform the receptionist that a new name should be entered into the computer.

DEAR ABBY: My dear husband died suddenly last year. It's been difficult, but I am blessed to have good friends and close family. The hardest part, however, has been the four-plus months it took to decipher his online accounts. He left me few passwords, and many of his contacts were uncooperative, some even cruel. Why should it be impossible to pay someone else's bill? I cannot stress enough how important it is to have a log or written account of passwords and usernames. It could have saved countless hours of stressful negotiations. -- LESSON LEARNED IN MICHIGAN

DEAR LESSON LEARNED: Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. You are not the only spouse who has written about this very real problem. Sometimes the concept of a world without us in it can be difficult to comprehend, hence the hesitancy to share passwords. But death can come at any time, and, as in your husband's case, with little -- or no -- warning. Readers, it can spare your loved ones a world of unneeded stress to log those passwords and make sure your spouse, trustee or attorney can access them in case of emergency.

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I have just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was pregnant with our first child. She put the baby up for adoption, and the young man has just reached out to my daughter. My husband claims he didn't find out about the child until after he was relinquished, and he didn't believe the woman ever really gave birth.

I am devastated. I feel like my entire marriage to him has been a lie. He says after we were married 31 years ago, he never cheated on me, and I should move past it. What do you think I should do? -- UNABLE TO LET IT GO

DEAR UNABLE: You have my sympathy. I agree with your husband that you need to move past this, but that doesn't mean you should forget it. Solid marriages are based on trust, and yours has understandably been shattered.

If his behavior since your wedding has been as exemplary as he claims, you should be able to review his financial records and see where the marital assets have been going. He should also be willing to discuss this in the office of a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he is unwilling to do this, it is another red flag, and you should consider consulting a lawyer.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

