DEAR ABBY: I work as a parcel clerk in a major retail store. The biggest part of my job is returning shopping carts from the parking lot to the lobby. Shoppers have a habit that makes my job a lot harder than it needs to be, so I want to get this message out to as many people as possible:

PLEASE push your shopping cart ALL THE WAY into the next one when you put it away. I'm not asking you to bring your cart all the way back to the store. Just remember that each cart can nest into the one in front of it.

You have no idea how much faster I could do my job if everybody did this. Thank you for helping get the word out. -- PLEA FROM THE PARKING LOT

DEAR PLEA: Glad to help. And as long as we are on the subject of shopping carts, may I add that those cute little straps that are meant to secure small children in the upper compartment of the cart tend to get caught and lock the carts together if folks are careless after they unhook their children. It can be next to impossible to untangle those carts. I speak from experience.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for 15 years. Before we married, I purchased a house. He moved in a month after our wedding and made a lot of improvements to it. We are now in the process of doing more renovations.