DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have been together for 19 years. He wants to get married, but I keep putting it off. I was married before; he's never been married. I haven't done it because I can't get over something his mom did to me more than 10 years ago.
I was close with her. Her daughter-in-law and I knew each other from when we were younger, but we never got along. Well, she convinced my boyfriend's mom that I was sleeping with a friend of theirs, which was a lie. Instead of coming to me asking me about it, she and her DIL came to my house, screaming at me and ordered me to let my boyfriend go so he could be happy and find someone else, since I was messing around. I was so stunned I just said, "Fine!" and told them to leave. My boyfriend was furious. He called his mom and yelled at her. When she realized it wasn't true, she apologized.
My issue is, I was more hurt than mad because of how it was handled. Am I being selfish and stubborn? -- STILL HURT IN FLORIDA
DEAR STILL HURT: You are neither selfish nor stubborn. You are foolish. If you think you are punishing your boyfriend's mother by refusing to marry her son (for 19 years!), you are mistaken. It hasn't affected her at all. I do think you are overdue in finding a way to bury the hatchet with the woman whose mistake was in believing everything she was told.
DEAR ABBY: Before my husband and I married, we were regaled with stories about the antiques that would come to him because he is the eldest son. We spent many long weekends across the country taking care of the in-laws' "honey-do" lists, and my mother-in-law often told us this-and-that item would be ours someday.
Well, guess what? They turned around and gave every single one to my brother-in-law. Yes, I realize it's their privilege to dispose of their property as they wish. But how do we reconcile feeling used? Am I out of bounds because I expected their promise to be honored and remembered? I no longer care to be around them or hear their empty promises. I feel they defrauded my husband by promising tens of thousands of dollars' worth of silver and furniture, and then handed it all to his brother. Any advice? -- SLIGHTED IN LOUISIANA
DEAR SLIGHTED: Ask your in-laws politely why they promised the heirlooms to you and your husband and then gave them to his brother. If they planned to follow through, it should have been put in writing in case something unexpected happened. Unless there is something you didn't include in your letter, what your in-laws did was terrible. In the future, it would be understandable if you were less at their beck and call when their "honey-do" list needs attending to.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.
My husband refuses to stay at either one's house now when we visit from out of town because he's so upset at the turn of events. (We have been getting a hotel room.) When I visit on my own, I stay with our older son because there is no place to stay with the younger one.
The disagreement between my husband and me is I want to continue to visit as I have, understanding there are differences but hoping they will come to a solution. I refuse to choose one over the other, and I'm trying to be consistent with love and be a good role model. Both of our sons know this.
My husband is upset with me because I don't support his position of not staying at either house until they make up. This is creating more friction in a situation that is already breaking our hearts. What do you recommend? We have made our suggestions for a resolution, but these are grown men who must do the work themselves. -- MOM IN A DIFFICULT SPOT
DEAR MOM: I recommend you continue to do what makes you comfortable. Your sons both know you love them. If your husband thinks that your staying in a hotel -- provided you can find one during the current shutdowns -- will somehow manipulate your sons into settling their differences more quickly, he is mistaken. It hasn't worked so far. As you stated, your "boys" are grown men. I agree with you that they will have to hash this out on their own.
DEAR ABBY: My fiance often leaves memory cards out on his dresser after a day of being home alone. I was by myself one day and looked at them. There were photos of a nude woman wrapped in his bed sheet on his bed back in 2018. In them, she is posing. We were dating when they were taken, but not yet living together or engaged.
He dabbles in photography, but never mentioned this or informed me he was doing this shoot. I found another set from 2017 -- prior to our relationship -- that is not as "tastefully" done. Do I have reason for concern? I thought these things were professionally done off-site. His bedroom, though? -- UNEASY IN NEW YORK
DEAR UNEASY: If the photos were taken before you and your fiance were exclusive, I doubt you have any reason to worry. However, rather than ask me if you have anything to be concerned about, any questions you have about his "dabbling" would be better addressed directly to him.
DEAR ABBY: I have a grown daughter whom my ex-husband named "Brenda." (It is her middle name.) She's married, a mother of five and lived abroad for quite some time. She's back in the U.S. now and living 50 miles away from our family. She now wants to be called by her first name, which is "Riley." The problem is, everyone here at home knows her as Brenda. Presently, I still call her Brenda. How can this be resolved? -- NOT HAPPY IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NOT HAPPY: Resolve this by using the name your adult daughter prefers. If you refuse, expect the distance between you to become greater than 50 miles.
DEAR ABBY: I have spent years trying to have a close relationship with my older sister, but it is clearly not a priority for her. We are very different people, but I was hoping our shared history and family bond would be enough for her to prioritize me and my son. We come from a very small family on both sides and, one day, we will be some of the few remaining family members.
I haven't heard from her in months during the pandemic, which has been hurtful. I'm a working single mother, trying to take care of my son during this dark time, and she hasn't bothered to check on us even once.
She once told me that the only things she cares about are her own son and her dogs. I don't understand how she can have such a loving heart for animals but no concern for her own family. She can be very selfish and has had no close girlfriends during her adulthood.
Growing up, she was jealous of me, but I thought things would be different after I struggled with a divorce and other life stressors. I received no support from her during my divorce. In fact, she seemed to take my ex's side despite his having emotionally abused me for years. Should I expect that we will ever have a closer relationship or just accept that it won't happen? -- HURT IN ALABAMA
DEAR HURT: If your description of your sister is accurate, she has drawn a tight circle around herself that she doesn't want breached. You stated that the two of you are very different people, but on some level you haven't allowed yourself to accept what that means. You will be hurt less once you accept that your fantasy of closeness with her will never happen.
For whatever reasons, she isn't capable of giving you what you need. You will find the closeness you crave by developing stronger relationships with your friends. Sadly, for your sister, she won't give herself the gift of these important and rewarding kinds of experiences.
DEAR ABBY: I recently separated from my husband of 16 years. He is an alcoholic who refuses to seek help. He can't hold a job or help with household expenses when he does work.
We have been separated for five months, and he feels that I "owe" him another chance. I gave him warning after warning for six years -- and there was no change. I continue to tell him repeatedly that I have moved on and I'm tired. Things got so bad I eventually had a mental breakdown and had to seek professional help.
I'm currently in a new relationship, and I have never been so happy. My husband threatens this new man and calls him names. I'm in the process of filing for divorce, but he makes me feel I am obligated to give him the chance to make things right. Am I wrong for wanting to move on? -- END OF MY ROPE IN NEVADA
DEAR END: No, you are not! You have suffered enough, so do not backtrack. You are not obligated to give your alcoholic husband more time than you have already devoted. If you allow him to wear you down, there will only be more of what you have already experienced. (If you are even tempted, call your therapist!)
That he refuses to seek treatment speaks volumes. If you and the new man in your life feel threatened, file a police report.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069