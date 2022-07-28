DEAR ABBY: My adult granddaughter, "Lola," is in a two-year relationship with a wonderful young man and has been anticipating a proposal. During a conversation, he mentioned he would not propose to her until he has introduced her to his parents, who live in another state.

He says his mother wants him to marry a woman who has never been married or divorced and who has not had a child. Lola is divorced (due to her ex-husband's infidelity) and has a young son. This seems to her to be a no-win situation if he won't propose until she's met his parents, but he lacks the courage to introduce her to them. What is my granddaughter to do? She's so unhappy and disappointed. -- IMPOSSIBLE IN TEXAS

DEAR IMPOSSIBLE: Your granddaughter's boyfriend is a mama's boy. The decision of whom to marry should be his, not his mother's. If, after two years, he cannot summon up the courage to introduce her PROUDLY to his parents, she should quit wasting her time with him because this romance will go no further than it already has.

DEAR ABBY: I cannot seem to get over the loss of my first husband decades ago. I still think of him often. I am still grieving our divorce and his subsequent marriage to someone I'd known for many years. They have happily gone on with their lives.

I am a widow now. My second husband was like me, dumped by his first wife, and we cobbled a life together as best we could. My problem is that I can't stop longing for my first husband. Logically, I know we'll never be together, even if he were free from his marriage to the "other woman."

How does one ever get beyond the grief from a marriage that made me feel happy, safe and loved? Do others suffer for decades? I can't seem to move past the sadness, but would like to be free of these feelings before I pass away. -- MISSING THAT LIFE

DEAR MISSING: You are stuck in a rut of your own making, grieving the loss of your first marriage because there's nothing else going on in your life to distract you. If you want to get beyond this, start finding other things to occupy your time and your thoughts. Explore special interest groups you can join and activities that will take you out into the community so you have less time alone to brood. And if that isn't enough, consider asking your doctor to refer you to a licensed mental health professional.

DEAR ABBY: The past couple of years I've given $300 to $400 in cash to my personal trainer and his therapist wife for their birthdays and Christmas. When I hand them the card, they'll thank me for the card, but I never hear another word. How do I know they just didn't throw away an unopened card? Maybe I've insulted them with the cash? Or someone pilfered it? Or is this a sign of the times? -- BITTER IN THE WEST

DEAR BITTER: The next time you hand them their cards, say, "I hope you can use what's inside to get yourself something nice or have some fun." (If you still want to continue giving them money, that is!)

DEAR ABBY: I am a 17-year-old male whose mom passed away six months ago. From the time I was a small child, she was mean to me and never had time for me, but I never wished her dead. She was mean to my dad as well.

Since her passing, Dad has gone crazy about women. He has them over spending the night all the time or he goes and stays at their house. I have talked to him about it, but he says he deserves to be happy. I'm an only child and I'd like for him to be here for me. What can I do? I feel so lonely. I'm too much of an introvert to speak to anyone about this. -- LONELY IN THE SOUTH

DEAR LONELY IN THE SOUTH: Please accept my sympathy for your loss. I am concerned because you are so isolated. While it may not be easy to talk about your feelings, it's the best way to deal with the pain you are experiencing.

Is there another relative in whom you can confide? The parent of a friend, a trusted teacher or counselor, or a religious adviser? Any of them could offer a willing ear and a soft shoulder. The only thing you should NOT do is keep these feelings bottled up inside because, if you do, they will only grow. I am sorry you are going through this alone. You appear to be more emotionally mature than your dad.

DEAR ABBY: For the last four or five years I have been receiving holiday cards from an ex-girlfriend of mine. I haven't had contact with her since meeting my wife. My wife and I have been together for six years, married for two. The cards keep coming and it's starting to make my wife uncomfortable. How do I respectfully tell my ex to quit sending them? I don't have anything in common with this person other than that we used to be boyfriend and girlfriend back in high school. -- MARRIED NOW IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR MARRIED: This old flame may be simply trying to be friends, and not intend to pose a threat to your marriage. A way to discourage her might be to send her holiday greetings from you AND YOUR WIFE with a picture of the two of you, your kids if you have any, pets, etc. If you don't send Christmas greetings, perhaps a snapshot of you and your wife on vacation would suffice -- or a wedding picture may get the message across.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 46-year-old widow. My husband of 18 years passed away 14 months ago. My three children from a previous marriage, which ended because of abuse, are adults. Two of them are still in the house, and one, my son "Charlie," has serious health issues. My husband was sick for five years prior to his death.

Charlie gets upset when I talk about being interested in starting to date. He thinks I am going to abandon him again and that I should pay more attention to reconnecting with my children than trying to develop a new relationship. I don't see why I can't have both.

Charlie refuses to leave the house, so taking him out to do things is not an option. I don't think he loves me; I feel he just wants to control me. My other children are supportive, but they are independent. Am I wrong for wanting to pursue life outside my home and grown children? -- ATTEMPTING TO GO FORWARD

DEAR ATTEMPTING: You aren't wrong for wanting companionship, and I'm not referring to the kind you can get from your children. If Charlie is unable to live independently and needs constant supervision, you should be discussing options for him such as respite care, so you can have a break.

Because you mentioned that he has serious health issues, what are the plans for him if you should predecease him? This is an issue that should be hashed out before there is a crisis, so there will be no surprises and Charlie can be reassured, which may allay his fears and help him to become less needy.

DEAR ABBY: My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly has a difficult home life.

During this last visit, I noticed them hanging out a little physically closer than usual. They shared the same recliner to play video games, talked to each other using gamer tags and the like, and had what I assume were numerous inside jokes.

My husband and I would never belittle, degrade or denounce our children for being gay. We know we're from a bygone era, and we do not assume our particular values are held by our children. We have discussed it and know how to approach it from our perspective if our son announces his orientation. I'm not even certain my perception of his closeness with his friend is accurate.

My husband is more-worldly than I am, and he says this kind of behavior is not unusual in the EU. Neither of us wants to address this ahead of anything occurring. We will love our son regardless and support him throughout our lives. I don't want to make him feel singled out by what may be usual pubescent behavior. My husband and I are in our 30s/40s. We live in an extremely rural area, and this is my son's only real friend. Any insight would be appreciated. -- WONDERING ON THE FARM

DEAR WONDERING: You may be jumping to conclusions unnecessarily. Sitting close to play video games and sharing inside jokes with a best friend are not necessarily signs of being gay. It is what best friends that age do. Whatever your boy's sexual orientation may be, you say you will love and support him regardless, so this shouldn't be a problem. His sexual orientation will reveal itself in its own time.

DEAR ABBY: Please help me figure out whether I've made a major mistake. I've been dating this man, "Frank," for six months. He has another woman in his life that he told me he's only a caregiver for, but then I learned he has been taking her to the lake and out to dinner.

After that, I found out she used to be a prostitute and lived with him for a few weeks and that he has been offered sex by her. He went into a panic when she was in the hospital and he didn't know where she was. He swears up and down that it's me he loves, not her. Help, please. -- COMPETING IN GEORGIA

DEAR COMPETING: Do some digging. Who is the source of the information you are being given? Is that person a reliable source, or could there be an ulterior motive? For a caregiver to "go into a panic" if his patient disappears would not be unusual.

And, while it's possible that he is driving to the lake and going out to dinner in his role as a caregiver, if the person paying the tab is him, then it's a date, and he hasn't been truthful with you. I would be interested in what you find out. Please write back and let me know.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful 31-year-old son who is in a relationship with a lovely young woman. It's likely they'll be married in a year or two. They work hard in their careers and enjoy good food and wine, and I'm happy for them both.

I've noticed, however, that over the last year my son has steadily put on weight and is having some trouble with his complexion. I'm concerned that he has acquired the habit of overindulging himself and that, over time, he will continue gaining weight and drinking too much. His girlfriend looks great -- she manages her weight very well.

I know my observations will be unwelcome, so I don't share them with him. I think it's the right choice, but it's really hard to hold back. We do discuss health in general, as it's a mutual interest, but that's as far as it goes. His father passed away a few years ago, so, sadly, he's not around to share my concerns with. What should I do? -- TREADING LIGHTLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR TREADING LIGHTLY: You are a caring parent. But your son is well into adulthood, and I don't think involving yourself in his weight problem would be well received. Many people (of both sexes) have put on weight over the last two years as a result of the pandemic. Because of that, you could encourage him to get a physical. If you do, his doctor might talk to him about his weight gain.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069