DEAR ABBY: The pandemic has put a strain on relationships. Last year, I lost my best friend of 40 years over the COVID vaccines. I believe the vaccine helps to keep me safe, as well as helps my family and friends. This friend decided he and his family would not take the jab. He quit his job rather than get vaccinated. This caused a rift so wide that, in his eyes, he and his family could not continue being friends with our family. I'm sad about it.

The big problem my wife and I are contending with concerns our 8-year-old daughter. She has been best friends with my (former) best friend's daughter since birth. There have been eight years of sleepovers, birthdays, park visits, get-togethers and everything in between. We haven't seen them in six months. We can't keep telling our daughter the pandemic is the reason she can't see her best friend. This situation is so simple and so complicated. What do I tell my daughter about her best friend? -- VICTIM OF THE TIMES

DEAR VICTIM: Tell your daughter the truth -- that her friend's parents will no longer allow it. Then explain why. That way she won't think that this is in any way her fault.

DEAR ABBY: I was recently contacted by my graduating class to help organize a reunion. Since then, one of the organizers has decided that our committee is an inseparable trio who must get together regularly by Zoom and occasionally in person.

We were not in touch before the reunion and we have little in common, but I can tell she's lonely, so I've indulged her so far. However, she now wants to convene periodically for long weekends at a nearby inn. I do not want to leave my spouse for long weekends or spend money and time on a person whom I don't care to befriend.

When I've tried to demur with "unavailability" excuses, she insists we are a trio and we simply will wait a few weeks until I can find an open date. I don't want to be rude, but I can't figure out how to politely tell her that I have no interest in accepting her suggestions for an extended slumber party. How should I handle this? -- RELUCTANT ALUMNA IN THE WEST

DEAR ALUMNA: Handle it by being frank with this needy individual. Tell her, "This isn't going to happen. I do not wish to leave my husband for a weekend. I don't mind helping with the reunion, but your demands on my time have increased to the point where they are too much for me."

DEAR ABBY: The season of pleasant weather and outdoor concerts is approaching. Invariably, we end up sitting by the chatterboxes. These folks seem oblivious to anyone else, including the performers and the rest of us who want to enjoy the performance. I realize these are free concerts, but I don't want to have to listen to these rude people. Any suggestions for silencing them so we can hear what the rest of us came for? -- DISGUSTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR DISGUSTED: Keep your tone civil. You might ask, "Would you please talk more quietly? We are trying to enjoy the performance." However, if they aren't receptive to your suggestion, consider moving as far away from them as possible.

DEAR ABBY: My first husband was abusive, and I divorced him after less than four years of marriage. We had two daughters. In 2016, I remarried, this time to a loving, caring man. My oldest daughter was my maid of honor. A year after our wedding, she married her soul mate. Her father and I, including our current spouses, paid for their reception.

Since 2017, this daughter has continually asked us for financial assistance. At first we helped, but after a terrible argument, we drew the line, and she decided to sever our relationship completely. She sees us occasionally during holidays and is cordial, but she doesn't call or text for my birthday or Mother's Day, which is very hurtful.

I don't know where to turn, except to pray. I don't want to be estranged anymore. I miss her terribly, but do not want to be financially taken advantage of any longer. Any advice would help. -- HEARTBROKEN IN DELAWARE

DEAR HEARTBROKEN: Would you really like to receive birthday and Mother's Day greetings knowing they didn't come from the heart and that you were paying for them? This is what your daughter's actions have revealed. You have not caused this estrangement; she has, because you turned off the spigot.

I'm sure you are hurting, because that is what your daughter intends. Since prayer hasn't helped you cope with this, consult a licensed mental health professional, and I suspect you will have better results. You have my sympathy.

DEAR ABBY: When I texted my faraway sibling, "Pat," to thank them for a thoughtful gift I really liked, they said, "Oh no, the mailing labels for the boxes mailed to you and our other sibling must have been mixed up." Then Pat insisted I immediately trade gifts with our sibling. Pat immediately contacted our mutual sibling's spouse to inform them of the mix-up rather than trust me to handle the situation.

Am I wrong to feel that Pat should have left well enough alone, since I had expressed appreciation for the gift, and sent a similarly thoughtful gift to its intended sibling to rectify things? I have never been in a situation like this before, but it seems to me that I am getting the short end of the stick. -- MIXED-UP OVER THE MIXUP

DEAR MIXED-UP: Not knowing the discrepancy between the gift you received and the one your sibling received, I can't judge whether you got "the short end of the stick." But Pat should have replaced the gift received by the sibling rather than insist you relinquish the one you received. I don't blame you for being offended. The way Pat handled the situation was beyond rude.

DEAR ABBY: I have two younger sisters -- "Mara" and "Talia." We grew up very close, thick as thieves. However, as adults, my relationship with Mara has gone from strained to nonexistent, especially as I've grown closer to my youngest sister, Talia.

Mara gave birth to her first child five years ago, and since then, she has cut everyone out of her life, including our heartbroken parents. I was able to stay in contact with her, but she would accuse me of not wanting to see her because I couldn't make time in my schedule to see her kids. (I am a full-time student and have a full-time job.) Bear in mind that Mara has made no effort to meet my schedule, either.

She finally cut all ties with me after Talia and I got matching tattoos centered around video games -- a subject Mara has no interest in. She was upset that we didn't invite her to get one too, but we didn't think she would want a permanent inking of something she had shown distaste for in the past. We invited her to get sister tattoos when she said she was hurt. She said she didn't have time because of her kids, and hasn't spoken to me since.

I feel like nothing I do will make her happy. Am I better off not having her in my life? Or should I try to make amends? -- SISTER STRESS IN UTAH

DEAR SISTER STRESS: You have done nothing for which to make amends. It appears you have one high-maintenance sister who looks for grievances and hangs on to them as though they are precious treasures. I suspect you are correct in thinking nothing you do will make her happy, at least at this point, and -- since you asked -- you may be better off without her making you miserable. I am sorry for your parents and for you and Talia, but sometimes it's better to let sleeping dogs lie.

DEAR ABBY: Our wonderful daughter married her college sweetheart two years ago. We paid for the wedding. I have been noticing that everything he does is for his benefit. When he comes to our house, he plops down on the couch with his cellphone in hand until the food is ready. As soon as the food is on the table, his hands are ready to serve himself. Once meals are finished, he runs straight back to the couch. He looks into our fridge before anything is offered because he's hungry. When we go out for food, he leaves the table when the check arrives. (ALWAYS!) My wife gets mad if I mention "your turn" for the check.

They both have good jobs, pay a mortgage and splurge if they go out themselves. When we go out together, he orders the most expensive items on the menu. When they invite us, WE pay. I'm tempted not to go out with them again. Am I stingy because I feel resentment? -- FEELING USED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR FEELING USED: I don't think so. Not only are you not stingy, you have been more generous than many fathers-in-law would have been. This unfortunate situation might be effectively handled if your wife has a "woman-to-woman" chat with your daughter about her husband's boorish behavior. However, if that doesn't solve the problem, you may have to tolerate the moocher she married, warts and all. A final thought: The next time they invite you out, forget your credit cards on purpose.

DEAR ABBY: I have a wonderful neighbor who loves to give me beautifully arranged bouquets of flowers. The problem is, although I appreciate her very much, I do not enjoy receiving flowers because I don't like seeing them die. My husband knows this. Also, I don't have enough room for all the vases. I'm not unappreciative, but I don't know how to let her know I no longer want flowers as gifts. I would like to be as tactful as possible without hurting her feelings. Please help. -- OVERWHELMED IN ARIZONA

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Invite your generous neighbor to lunch and give her a small gift. (Candy, perhaps.) During the lunch thank her for her kindness and praise her for her flower arranging talent, but add that WATCHING THEM DIE DEPRESSES YOU, and to please stop. Ask if she would like you to return her vases you have collected, and if she says yes, have them boxed and ready to give her after the lunch. If she refuses your offer, find out if a neighborhood florist can use them. If not, recycle or toss them.

