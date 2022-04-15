DEAR READERS: At sundown, the first night of Passover begins. This major Jewish holiday celebrates the most momentous event in Jewish history -- the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. Happy Passover to my readers who observe this important holiday. -- LOVE, ABBY

DEAR ABBY: A friend of mine lost her husband a couple of years ago. I didn't think she was looking for love or companionship, but all of a sudden she has met a younger man, and I'm concerned. I have observed several red flags, but I'm not sure if I should say something.

She owns a home in a big city and another smaller, very nice one with a view of the lake in a resort town three hours away. This man has posted on his main Facebook page a picture of "his" new cabin. (I don't have any details regarding who else was there.) I looked at his Facebook pictures and saw one of his daughter, who looks to be around 13, along with several pictures of a woman I assume to be his beautiful significant other posing with him and his daughter.

On my friend's birthday, he showed up at her door with a huge bouquet, balloons and all. She called a mutual friend about the flowers and was all giddy. This scenario makes me suspect he's a predator who may start asking her for money. What, if anything, should I do? -- FRIEND SEEING SIGNS

DEAR FRIEND: If it were me, I'd ask my friend how SHE enjoyed the family party at her lake house -- and whether she has seen what this new man in her life has posted about it on his FB. Then, I would tell her how seeing his claim that the place is "his" made you do a double-take. After that, I would simply listen.

DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law, "Gladys," was never a particularly good mother as her kids were growing up. We don't get along very well. She interjects herself into every aspect of my family's life, especially when some sort of crisis happens. Most recently, it concerned the death of my wife's father's second wife. Gladys actually parked her truck in front of ours to prevent us from going over there to give him emotional support.

When she acts like this, my wife refuses to stand up to her. This woman has more than once come between me and my family. How should I confront her and my wife about this? I feel like Gladys had her chance, but now it is my place to call the shots. Please tell me if I am being unreasonable. -- HUSBAND AND DAD IN GEORGIA

DEAR HUSBAND: I don't think you are being unreasonable. I do think you need to have a serious, private conversation with your wife. You both need to learn how to set firm boundaries for her mother. If you need help doing that, consult a marriage counselor. A marriage in which one spouse feels sidelined is headed for trouble.

DEAR ABBY: I've dealt with anxiety and depression for decades, but I'm finally on a medication that works for me. I'm in my 40s and feel emotionally stable for the first time in my adult life. When I started the medication, I was in a bad place, but after a few months I broke up with my partner and began focusing on my career.

It has been a couple of years now, and I have no sex drive at all. I have been feeling the desire to start dating again, but even if I meet someone, I doubt my libido will return while I'm on this medication, which would be unfair to the other person. I'm afraid my choice is between future relationships and my mental health. My doctor offered to add another drug that might help, but it took so long to find something that works, I don't want to start experimenting again. Can you offer any advice? -- GOTTEN THIS FAR IN ILLINOIS

DEAR GOTTEN: I am pleased to know that after so much trial and error you've finally found a medication that has allowed you to get your life back. I urge you to listen to your doctor. If your physician thinks there is something that might help, give it a try. If it disrupts the strides you have made, you can always stop. But please don't deprive yourself of the opportunity to live a fuller life.

DEAR ABBY: I am engaged to "George," a wonderful man who has adult children. He and his ex went through a bitter divorce several years ago. His children mainly blame him, but he still tries to maintain relationships with them.

The younger two seem to have accepted it over time. His oldest daughter, however, is very close to her mother and still bitter. She's getting married and has expressed to him that she doesn't want him to bring any guests. George and I have been living together for the last year, and it was never a secret that we were dating before then. I don't know how to feel about this. I have no relationship with his children, but I would like to be there. How should I address this? -- LEFT OUT IN THE EAST

DEAR LEFT OUT: In plain English. Ask George how he feels about being expected to go unaccompanied to his daughter's wedding in light of the fact he has been cohabiting with you for a year. (Is he expected to participate?) When you do, point out to your fiance that if his daughter is allowed to dictate this, it will be only the beginning, because there will be other milestones from which you are also excluded.

DEAR ABBY: In about three years, my wife and I will be able to comfortably retire. The problem is she's 57 and has smoked since she was in her teens. In addition to tobacco, she also smokes reefer and consumes alcohol three or four nights a week, and her family medical history is not great. I indulge a little with her -- on weekends only -- and I'm not a smoker.

Needless to say, I'm becoming increasingly worried that our golden years will be difficult or cut short. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn't want to hear it. She's a great person and the love of my life, and I don't want to lose her before we can enjoy retirement and grandkids. What can I do? -- WORRIED SICK IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR WORRIED SICK: Try this approach: Tell your wife she's the love of your life and you would like to spend your golden years celebrating them with her while you both take full advantage of everything you have worked so hard to accumulate. Explain you're worried that her vices will shorten her life, which is why you "need" her to quit smoking cigarettes and cut down on the drinking.

If she refuses, add that if her life ends prematurely, your life will NOT be over, and what a shame it would be if everything you had worked and planned for couldn't be enjoyed together. If that doesn't motivate her, nothing will.

DEAR ABBY: I'm eight months pregnant with my first child. My usually happy and positive mother is becoming increasingly quick to become negative or angry. The change in her personality has my husband and me concerned about our little one growing up around her.

We don't want our child to assume these characteristics by imitating her grandmother. I can't imagine Mom not being around her first grandchild, and I know I'll need her help, but I can't bear the thought of our child mirroring these behaviors. How do we proceed? -- FIRST-TIME MOM IN FLORIDA

DEAR MOM: You may be worried needlessly, but try to figure out what is going on with your Mom that would account for her recent personality change. Talk to her about it and raise your concerns. I say this because she may need to be examined by her doctor to determine if something is medically or neurologically wrong with her. If nothing is wrong, you and your husband may need to decide if you would be more comfortable limiting your mother's time with the baby and hiring someone to help you care for your child.

DEAR ABBY: I'm a musician -- a bass guitar player. I've been playing for more than 50 years and have been told I'm very good. My problem is my neighbor. He plays guitar and writes songs, neither of which he does well.

From time to time, I'll help him out by laying down the bass track for his songs. But lately he has begun referring to me as "my bass player." I don't WANT to be his bass player. I get no enjoyment from playing with him.

I try my best to avoid him now because he constantly asks me to play. Most of the time, I give him some lame excuse to avoid it. Is there any way I can get out of playing without telling him how I feel about his music? -- NOT HIS BASS PLAYER

DEAR NOT HIS BASS: You could tell him that your schedule is so full you don't have time to do it, you have "other commitments" or you are concentrating on your own music these days. However, if those excuses don't work, I guarantee that telling him the whole truth will.

DEAR ABBY: My fiance and I have been having food wars with our parents ever since we started dating. Because of our lack of money, we can't move out of our parents' houses yet. My parents fight or yell at me for wanting to eat the kind of food we want to eat. My fiance's mother wants us to never buy our own food and to eat hamburgers and hot dogs every night. She even goes through the trash and yells at my fiance about spending money on food when it's his own money he is spending. How can we keep the peace? So far, we have been eating in the car like nomads. -- WHAT'S EATING US IN OHIO

DEAR WHAT'S EATING: Tolerating your parents' behavior is the price you and your fiance are paying for roofs over your heads until the two of you can save enough for a place of your own. Until that happens, you may have to bide your time and continue "eating in the car like nomads." (I hope you are both eating as healthfully as you can.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0