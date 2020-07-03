DEAR GET IT: What can be said? Plenty -- starting with, "Knock it off!" or "I don't like that!" Talk about an invasion of privacy as well as personal space. I don't blame you for feeling invaded.

DEAR ABBY: I am a gay woman. My male best friend has had a crush on me for more than a year. It is so intense that he is almost delusional. We have talked extensively about it. He knows where I stand and that it will never happen, and he says he accepts that. But he can't stand the thought of me spending time with a woman, even if it's just a friend. He wants all of my time and doesn't want to share me, even with mutual friends.

Here's the kicker: I had invited him to move back to my college town with me. We both thought that moving to a big city would open up more dating opportunities for us and help him get over me. It was an ordeal for him, but he put in a ton of work to be able to move. We planned to be housemates. This happened during a time when we thought he was feeling more resolved about our relationship.