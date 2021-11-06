DEAR ABBY: My son, daughter-in-law and 1-year-old granddaughter moved across the country two years ago and have not once come to see us. They promised they would come as often as they could or, I should say, as often as she went to see her parents, which is every four months or so.

They now have a brand-new baby we haven't seen due to COVID-19. We bought them a special iPad to FaceTime with, but it hasn't been used, nor do they ever call us. They actually didn't speak to us for nine months over a perceived slight.

Now they want us to come visit them. We desperately want to see our grandchildren. They know us only as the "package people" because we send gifts. Please help us figure out what to do. Our son hasn't spoken to his dad in seven months because of this perceived wrong. We feel it will be really uncomfortable for all of us. -- TO GO OR NOT TO GO

DEAR TO GO: The longer this estrangement lasts, the more embedded it will become. You need to go, see your grandchildren and mend fences, if possible. Regardless of how the visit turns out, at the least you will have seen your grandchildren. If you make the effort, it may start your family on the path of healing.