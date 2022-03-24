DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I have gotten engaged and we are being married in a year or so. Everything about him is wonderful, and I'm excited to share my life with him -- except for one worry. I have been an animal lover my entire life. After living with him this past year with my two cats, I have slowly come to the realization that he absolutely loathes the idea of pets.

Besides my inability to understand this (he has never had a bad past experience with an animal), it makes me question his compassion (or lack thereof) for all things living. Should this be a red flag, worthy of reconsidering our engagement? -- CRITTER LOVER IN NEW ENGLAND

DEAR LOVER: Perhaps. Not everyone is an animal lover, but it's usually because they haven't had pets or been exposed to them. This does not mean they lack compassion for all things living. It simply means they haven't interacted with different species.

However, you say your fiance absolutely "LOATHES" pets. If you plan to have animals in your household in the future, you MUST have some serious discussions about it and lay your cards on the table. If you don't deal with this NOW, it could be a deal-breaker in the future.

DEAR ABBY: As a frequent traveler, there is the inevitability of being seated near children on airplanes. I can't blame kids for becoming a little bit fussy. Often, they seem miserably bored. My sad observation is their parents seem to be unprepared to engage their kids.

When I traveled by plane with my children, I always planned ahead. I packed plenty of healthy snacks, a few surprise treats and games, books and art supplies to engage them. I also talked to them in advance about the trip, the plane, who we were going to visit and what we were going to do after we arrived. Strangers would thank me at the end of the flight for my children's good behavior.

Time on a plane is a perfect opportunity to forgo the hustle and bustle of a typical day. Use the downtime to have fun and enjoy special bonding time with your kids and, hopefully, give the other passengers a break. -- MILE-HIGH PLAY TIME

DEAR MILE-HIGH: I'm printing your intelligent suggestions in the hope that as families travel in the coming months, they will be taken to heart. I'm not doing this for the benefit of airline passengers, but rather the comfort of the children involved. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with my readers and me. You may not be an angel, but today you have earned your "wings."

DEAR ABBY: I find myself depressed 90% of the time because I'm afraid of death. Do you think LGBTQ individuals are doomed after death? Will we go to hell? I'm gay and I worry every day about it. Please settle my nerves. -- STRESSED-OUT IN GEORGIA

DEAR STRESSED-OUT: I'm glad you asked. Please stop worrying, because you are making your own hell right here on Earth. LGBTQ individuals are no more "doomed" after death than are straight people. The misguided individual who planted that idea in your head deserves that fate, not you.

DEAR ABBY: Almost 40 years ago, I betrayed a friend. She was a classmate, and we went to the same church. Along with others, I suggested she was someone who slept around and had an STD. At the time, I didn't even completely understand what an STD was; I just went along with the crowd. I have often regretted that day. I was never the kind of person to do that to someone. I have felt awful for publicly shaming her.

I tried reaching out to her on Facebook, but she will not acknowledge me. I really don't blame her. Our 40th class reunion is coming up soon, and I see on the class website she plans to be there. I would like to see some of our classmates, but I'm ashamed. With all my heart, I am sorry for what I did back then, but I am afraid she might call me out on it. What should I do? -- ASHAMED IN TEXAS

DEAR ASHAMED: Stop stalking your former classmate on Facebook to soothe your guilty conscience. You may not have known back in high school what an STD was, but you were aware of the cruelty of slut-shaming. Attend the reunion, and if she "calls you out," apologize to her privately and hope she forgives you.

DEAR ABBY: I have an acquaintance I have known for 10 years. He is homeless and a heroin addict. His addiction has gotten worse over the last year and it is really bad now. He shows up at my home at all times of the night, sleeps on my porch and leaves wet, dirty clothes behind. He comes over high on heroin, nods out and acts very strange. I feed him, let him shower and even buy him clothes from the resale shops, but I need this all to STOP.

He continually needs something -- money for cigarettes, a ride to here or there, clothes. I am a 65-year-old semi-retired man and I do not want or need a homeless heroin addict in my life in my remaining days on this planet. I have tried repeatedly to end this "friendship," but he doesn't have anyone. When I tell him to leave me alone, he breaks down and cries. It breaks my heart.

When we first met, he was a happy, friendly, handsome person, but now it's horrible. He's sickly and looks bad. I have even considered selling my home and moving. What can I do to finally get rid of this guy for good? -- DESPERATE IN FLORIDA

DEAR DESPERATE: By now you should have realized that you can't fix what's wrong with this person. In fact, you have become his enabler. Tell him you have done everything you can, but it hasn't helped him straighten his life around. Offer to help him find a drug rehabilitation program. Then tell him that until he demonstrates a willingness to help himself, you do not want to see him again. If he shows up stoned after that, rather than give him showers, money and clothing, call the police and have him removed from your property.

DEAR ABBY: Two months ago, I started dating a man I'll call "Hugh" after a mutual friend of a friend introduced us. He is retired, and I still work. Hugh is very sociable and friendly, and drinks much more than I do. His friends are great. One particular single friend, "Terry," is my age, and we have similar interests. I haven't been intimate with Hugh because I'm not particularly attracted to him. I also don't think Hugh is all that interested because we don't get together too often, although he calls daily for a minute or two to check in. He wants a relationship, but I don't feel it.

I'm starting to think Hugh is looking more for a friend with benefits. I would prefer to remain just friends. I also want to be able to further a relationship with Terry, who has a lot more in common with me. How do I do it tactfully? Hugh has been nice to me, but, like I said, I feel no romantic connection. I also don't want to string him along. -- KEEPING OPTIONS OPEN

DEAR KEEPING: Tell Hugh you like him and hope you will always be friends -- but just friends. Let him know you see others and hope that he does, too. Throw a party and invite a group of friends, including Terry. If Terry shows any interest in you, respond accordingly. Then cross your fingers.

DEAR ABBY: I used to collect vintage dresses, many of which I bought online from retailers for several hundred dollars each. I reluctantly sold some on consignment after a breakup -- you know, "out with the old, in with the new." But I kept ones that were beautiful works of vintage art.

A friend of mine (I'll call her "Gabbi") likes to sew, and I offered her one of the dresses I'd been hanging onto, to wear or craft with. I wanted her to turn it into something meaningful for herself instead of keeping it buried in my closet.

Last weekend we had lunch. When I asked her how it fit or what she planned to do with it, she told me she had given it to someone I don't know to sell on a clothing resale site. I can't help but feel angry. I know I gifted it to Gabbi, but I think what she did was rude. If she had asked me if it was OK to give it away, I would have asked for it back.

How do I stop harboring this feeling? Every time I think of her now, I get upset. The next day, after our lunch, we went to an estate sale and Gabbi brought up this other person again -- "I should have invited 'Bethany' so she could find merch to resell." I think Gabbi is oblivious about how she makes other people feel. What do you think? -- TAKEN ABACK IN ALABAMA

DEAR TAKEN ABACK: You generously tried to help Gabbi by giving her the dress, but unless you specified that it was a collectable item and if she couldn't use it you wanted it returned, you shouldn't blame her. From my vantage point, it seems Gabbi is generously trying to help a friend who needs to make some money. I hope you will let go of your disappointment because if you can't, you may destroy a valued relationship.

DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, a couple of months before my 41st birthday, I found out that the man who raised me (I'll call him "Norm") is not my biological father. Norm is a wonderful, loving father figure, who has made clear that this changes nothing between us.

Because this discovery was heartbreaking at first, my parents decided not to tell Norm's parents or siblings about it. Initially, I supported their decision because, after my biological father made it clear he wanted nothing to do with me, it made sense to leave it alone. But now, with my grandparents in failing health, I feel they should know. I just don't know if it would do more harm than good at this point. Please advise. -- THROWN IN KANSAS

DEAR THROWN: What do you think you will accomplish by telling Norm's parents at this point? You have been their grandchild for four decades. Because their health is precarious, they may not need to hear anything that would upset them. I vote for keeping this "news" private, as Norm and your mother have requested.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0